A project that demonstrates how to build an Angular Package which provides a simple Angular Element. Also, it demonstrates how to make it addable with
ng add using Schematics.
To Install using Angular, simply do:
ng add angular-made-with-love
This command will:
@angular/elements,
@webcomponents/custom-elements and
angular-made-with-love into
package.json.
npm install.
MadeWithLoveModule into the root module of your host application.
scripts of your host application.
In case you want to do it manually, there are available CLI parameters for skipping the steps above:
skipPackageJson,
skipModuleImport and
skipPolyfill.
Apply
CUSTOM_ELEMENTS_SCHEMA on your host module:
@NgModule({
imports: [...],
declarations: [...],
schemas: [CUSTOM_ELEMENTS_SCHEMA]
})
export class HostModule {}
Insert the following line into a template:
<made-with-love name="Nitay Neeman" url="http://nitayneeman.com" size="1.5" color="red"></made-with-love>
This package is intended to be used inside Angular applications. In case you want to use it as part of an non-Angular application - go to this branch.
This is an open source project. Any contribution would be greatly appreciated!