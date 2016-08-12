Long press support for both desktop and mobile when used in AngularJS framework

Thank you GitHub Gist , grrrian for Prevent long press while scrolling

Demo and Project page

Dependencies

This repository contains native AngularJS directives . The only required dependencies are:

AngularJS (tested with 1.4.9 although it probably works with older versions)

Installation

bower install angular-long-press --save

Alternatively files can be downloaded downloaded from Github. and copy the files from dist/ . Then add the sources to your code (adjust paths as needed) after adding the dependencies for Angular first:

< script src = "./bower_components/angular/angular.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "./bower_components/angular-long-press/dist/angular-long-press.js" > </ script >

Whichever method you choose the good news is that the overall size is very small: < 2.5kb for all directives (~0.5kb with gzip compression!)

As soon as you've got all the files downloaded and included in your page you just need to declare a dependency on the pr.longpress module:

angular.module( 'myModule' , [ 'pr.longpress' ]);

Example

Markup

< button on-long-press = "onLongPress()" on-touch-end = "onTouchEnd()" prevent-click = "true" > </ button >

Options

There are several options that you can set as attributes on the directive element

on-long-press : method to be called when long press event is triggered on-touch-end : method to be called when touch end or mouse up event is triggered prevent-click : default true, to prevent click event getting triggered after long press is triggered long-press-duration : default 600, Integer value in MS to indicate after how long user touches will trigger long-press event prevent-onscrolling : default true, Boolean value to prevent long press when user is scrolling.

Issues

Please check if issue exists and otherwise open issue in github

Please add a link to a plunker, jsbin, or equivalent.

License

angular-long-press.js is available under the MIT license.