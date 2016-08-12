Long press support for both desktop and mobile when used in AngularJS framework
Thank you GitHub Gist , grrrian for Prevent long press while scrolling
This repository contains native AngularJS directives . The only required dependencies are:
bower install angular-long-press --save
Alternatively files can be downloaded downloaded from Github.
and copy the files from
dist/. Then add the sources to your code (adjust paths as needed) after
adding the dependencies for Angular first:
<script src="./bower_components/angular/angular.min.js"></script>
<script src="./bower_components/angular-long-press/dist/angular-long-press.js"></script>
Whichever method you choose the good news is that the overall size is very small: < 2.5kb for all directives (~0.5kb with gzip compression!)
As soon as you've got all the files downloaded and included in your page you just need to declare a dependency on the
pr.longpress module:
angular.module('myModule', ['pr.longpress']);
<button on-long-press="onLongPress()" on-touch-end="onTouchEnd()" prevent-click="true"></button>
There are several options that you can set as attributes on the directive element
on-long-press : method to be called when long press event is triggered
on-touch-end : method to be called when touch end or mouse up event is triggered
prevent-click : default true, to prevent click event getting triggered after long press is triggered
long-press-duration : default 600, Integer value in MS to indicate after how long user touches will trigger long-press event
prevent-onscrolling : default true, Boolean value to prevent long press when user is scrolling.
Please check if issue exists and otherwise open issue in github
Please add a link to a plunker, jsbin, or equivalent.
angular-long-press.js is available under the MIT license.