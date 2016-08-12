openbase logo
alp

angular-long-press

by Puneeth Rai
0.3.2 (see all)

Long press support for both desktop and mobile when used in AngularJS framework

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

angular-long-press

Long press support for both desktop and mobile when used in AngularJS framework

Thank you GitHub Gist , grrrian for Prevent long press while scrolling

Demo and Project page

Dependencies

This repository contains native AngularJS directives . The only required dependencies are:

  • AngularJS (tested with 1.4.9 although it probably works with older versions)

Installation

bower install angular-long-press --save

Alternatively files can be downloaded downloaded from Github. and copy the files from dist/. Then add the sources to your code (adjust paths as needed) after adding the dependencies for Angular first:

<script src="./bower_components/angular/angular.min.js"></script>
<script src="./bower_components/angular-long-press/dist/angular-long-press.js"></script>

Whichever method you choose the good news is that the overall size is very small: < 2.5kb for all directives (~0.5kb with gzip compression!)

As soon as you've got all the files downloaded and included in your page you just need to declare a dependency on the pr.longpress module: 

angular.module('myModule', ['pr.longpress']);

Example

Markup

<button on-long-press="onLongPress()" on-touch-end="onTouchEnd()" prevent-click="true"></button>

Options

There are several options that you can set as attributes on the directive element

  1. on-long-press : method to be called when long press event is triggered
  2. on-touch-end : method to be called when touch end or mouse up event is triggered
  3. prevent-click : default true, to prevent click event getting triggered after long press is triggered
  4. long-press-duration : default 600, Integer value in MS to indicate after how long user touches will trigger long-press event
  5. prevent-onscrolling : default true, Boolean value to prevent long press when user is scrolling.

Issues

Please check if issue exists and otherwise open issue in github

Please add a link to a plunker, jsbin, or equivalent.

License

angular-long-press.js is available under the MIT license.

Bitdeli Badge

