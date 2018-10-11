Angular Loggly Logger is a module which will decorate Angular's $log service,
and provide a
LogglyLogger service which can be used to manually send messages
of any kind to the Loggly cloud log management service.
LogglyLogger can be installed with bower:
bower install angular-loggly-logger
Or with npm:
npm install --save angular-loggly-logger
Once configured (by including "logglyLogger" as a module dependency), the
$log
service will automatically be decorated, and all messages logged will be handled
as normal as well as formated and passed to LogglyLogger.sendMessage.
The plain text messages are sent into the "json.message" field with the decorated
log while custom JSON objects are sent via "json.messageObj" field as Loggly
only supports one type per field.
To use both the decorated $log and the LogglyLogger service, you must first configure it with an inputToken, which is done via the LogglyLoggerProvider:
angular.module( 'myApp', [require('angular-loggly-logger')] )
.config(["LogglyLoggerProvider", function( LogglyLoggerProvider ) {
LogglyLoggerProvider.inputToken( '<loggly input token here>' );
} ]);
.run(["LogglyLogger", "$log", function( LogglyLogger, $log ) {
//This will be sent to both the console and Loggly
$log.info( "I'm a little teapot." );
//This will be sent to loggly only
LogglyLogger.sendMessage( { message : 'Short and Stout.' } );
}])
When sent through the
$log decorator, messages will be formatted as follows:
// Example: $log.warn( 'Danger! Danger!' );
{
level: "WARN",
timestamp: "2014-05-01T13:10Z",
msg: "Danger! Danger!",
url: "https://github.com/ajbrown/angular-loggly-logger/demo/index.html",
}
// Example: $log.debug( 'User submitted something:', { foo: 'A.J', bar: 'Space' } )
{
level: "DEBUG",
timestamp: "2014-05-01T13:18Z",
msg: ["User submitted something", { foo: 'A.J.', bar: 'Space' }],
url: "https://github.com/ajbrown/angular-loggly-logger/demo/index.html",
}
However, 'url' and 'timestamp' are not included by default. You must enable those options in your application config (see below).
Note that if you do not call
LogglyLoggerProvider.inputToken() in a config method, messages will not be sent to loggly. At the moment, there is no warning -- your message is just ignored.
The following configuration options are available.
LogglyLoggerProvider
// set the logging level for messages sent to Loggly. Default is 'DEBUG',
// which will send all log messages.
.level( 'DEBUG' )
// set the token of the loggly input to use. Must be set, or no logs
// will be sent.
.inputToken( '<your-token>' )
// set whether or not HTTPS should be used for sending messages. Default
// is true
.useHttps( true )
// should the value of $location.absUrl() be sent as a "url" key in the
// message object that's sent to loggly? Default is false.
.includeUrl( false )
// should the value of $window.navigator.userAgent be sent as a "userAgent" key in the
// message object that's sent to loggly? Default is false.
.includeUserAgent( false )
// should the current timestamp be included? Default is false.
.includeTimestamp( false )
// set comma-seperated tags that should be included with the log events.
// Default is "angular"
.inputTag("angular,customTag")
// Send console error stack traces to Loggly. Default is false.
.sendConsoleErrors( false )
// Toggle logging to console. When set to false, messages will not be
// be passed along to the original $log methods. This makes it easy to
// keep sending messages to Loggly in production without also sending them
// to the console. Default is true.
.logToConsole( true )
//Toggle delete other headers. If there are any other headers than Accept
//and Content-Type in request, the browser will first send pre-flight OPTIONS
//request.
//Turn this on if you see HTTP 405 errors in console.
.deleteHeaders( false )
// Custom labels for standard log fields. Use this to customize your log
// message format or to shorten your logging payload. All available labels
// are listed in this example.
.labels({
col: 'c',
level: 'lvl',
line: 'l',
logger: 'lgr',
message: 'msg',
stack: 'stk',
timestamp: 'ts',
url: 'url',
userAgent: 'userAgent'
})
You can also default some "extra/default" information to be sent with each log message. When this is set,
LogglyLogger
will include the key/values provided with all messages, plus the data to be sent for each specific logging request.
LogglyLoggerProvider.fields( { appVersion: 1.1.0, browser: 'Chrome' } );
//...
$log.warn( 'Danger! Danger!' )
>> { appVersion: 1.1.0, browser: 'Chrome', level: 'WARN', message: 'Danger! Danger', url: 'http://google.com' }
Extra fields can also be added at runtime using the
LogglyLogger service:
app.controller( 'MainCtrl', ["$scope", "$log", "LogglyLogger", function( $scope, $log, LogglyLogger ) {
logglyLogger.fields( { username: "foobar" } );
//...
$log.info( 'All is good!' );
>> { appVersion: 1.1.0, browser: 'Chrome', username: 'foobar', level: 'WARN', message: 'All is good', url: 'http://google.com' }
}])
Beware that when using
setExtra with
LogglyLogger.sendMessage( obj ), any properties in your
obj that are the same as your
extra will be overwritten.
Contributions are awesome, welcomed, and wanted. Please contribute ideas by opening a new issue, or code by creating a new pull request. Please make sure your pull request targets the "develop" branch.