Angular Loggly Logger is a module which will decorate Angular's $log service, and provide a LogglyLogger service which can be used to manually send messages of any kind to the Loggly cloud log management service.

Getting Started

LogglyLogger can be installed with bower:

bower install angular-loggly-logger

Or with npm:

npm install --save angular-loggly-logger

Once configured (by including "logglyLogger" as a module dependency), the $log service will automatically be decorated, and all messages logged will be handled as normal as well as formated and passed to LogglyLogger.sendMessage. The plain text messages are sent into the "json.message" field with the decorated log while custom JSON objects are sent via "json.messageObj" field as Loggly only supports one type per field.

To use both the decorated $log and the LogglyLogger service, you must first configure it with an inputToken, which is done via the LogglyLoggerProvider:

angular.module( 'myApp' , [ require ( 'angular-loggly-logger' )] ) .config([ "LogglyLoggerProvider" , function ( LogglyLoggerProvider ) { LogglyLoggerProvider.inputToken( '<loggly input token here>' ); } ]); .run([ "LogglyLogger" , "$log" , function ( LogglyLogger, $log ) { $log.info( "I'm a little teapot." ); LogglyLogger.sendMessage( { message : 'Short and Stout.' } ); }])

$log decoration

When sent through the $log decorator, messages will be formatted as follows:

{ level : "WARN" , timestamp : "2014-05-01T13:10Z" , msg : "Danger! Danger!" , url : "https://github.com/ajbrown/angular-loggly-logger/demo/index.html" , } { level : "DEBUG" , timestamp : "2014-05-01T13:18Z" , msg : [ "User submitted something" , { foo : 'A.J.' , bar : 'Space' }], url : "https://github.com/ajbrown/angular-loggly-logger/demo/index.html" , }

However, 'url' and 'timestamp' are not included by default. You must enable those options in your application config (see below).

Note that if you do not call LogglyLoggerProvider.inputToken() in a config method, messages will not be sent to loggly. At the moment, there is no warning -- your message is just ignored.

Configuration

The following configuration options are available.

LogglyLoggerProvider .level( 'DEBUG' ) .inputToken( '<your-token>' ) .useHttps( true ) .includeUrl( false ) .includeUserAgent( false ) .includeTimestamp( false ) .inputTag( "angular,customTag" ) .sendConsoleErrors( false ) .logToConsole( true ) .deleteHeaders( false ) .labels({ col : 'c' , level : 'lvl' , line : 'l' , logger : 'lgr' , message : 'msg' , stack : 'stk' , timestamp : 'ts' , url : 'url' , userAgent : 'userAgent' })

Sending JSON Fields

You can also default some "extra/default" information to be sent with each log message. When this is set, LogglyLogger will include the key/values provided with all messages, plus the data to be sent for each specific logging request.

LogglyLoggerProvider.fields( { appVersion : 1.1 .0 , browser : 'Chrome' } ); $log.warn( 'Danger! Danger!' ) >> { appVersion : 1.1 .0 , browser : 'Chrome' , level : 'WARN' , message : 'Danger! Danger' , url : 'http://google.com' }

Extra fields can also be added at runtime using the LogglyLogger service:

app.controller( 'MainCtrl' , [ "$scope" , "$log" , "LogglyLogger" , function ( $scope, $log, LogglyLogger ) { logglyLogger.fields( { username : "foobar" } ); $log.info( 'All is good!' ); >> { appVersion : 1.1 .0 , browser : 'Chrome' , username : 'foobar' , level : 'WARN' , message : 'All is good' , url : 'http://google.com' } }])

Beware that when using setExtra with LogglyLogger.sendMessage( obj ) , any properties in your obj that are the same as your extra will be overwritten.

ChangeLog

v0.2.2 - Fixes preflight cross origin issues.

v0.2.3 - Fixes npm install issues related to Bower.

v0.2.4 - Adds customizable labels, error stacktraces, and user-agent logging.

Contributing

Contributions are awesome, welcomed, and wanted. Please contribute ideas by opening a new issue, or code by creating a new pull request. Please make sure your pull request targets the "develop" branch.