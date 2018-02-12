NOTICE: This project is targeting AngularJS. Please use angular-logger2 if you are targeting Angular2+.

#angular-logger

logEnhancerProvider.prefixPattern = '%s::[%s]>' ; logEnhancerProvider.datetimePattern = 'dddd h:mm:ss a' ; logEnhancerProvider.logLevels = { '*' : logEnhancerProvider.LEVEL.OFF, 'main' : logEnhancerProvider.LEVEL.WARN, 'main.subB' : logEnhancerProvider.LEVEL.TRACE }; $log.getInstance( 'banana' ).info( 'Hello World!' ); $log.getInstance( 'main.subA' ).info( 'Hello World!' ); $log.getInstance( 'main.subB' ).trace( 'Hello World!' ); $log.getInstance( 'main.subB' ).info( 'Hello %s!' , 'World' , { 'extra' : [ 'pass-through params' ] });

###WORKING DEMO

This library enhances $log 's logging capabilities. It works by modifying the arguments going into the original functions. Although you can configure patterns and logging level priorities, it also simply works as a simple drop-in (demo).

Enhances Angular's $log service so that you can define separate contexts to log for, where the output will be prepended with the context's name, a datetime stamp and can be furter expanded to include the logging level.

angular-logger has optional dependencies on momentjs and sprintf.js: without moment you can't pattern a nicely readable datetime stamp and without sprintf you can't pattern your logging input lines. Default fixed patterns are applied if either they are missing.

bower install angular-logger npm install angular-logger

Include angular-logger.js, momentjs and sprintf.js in your web app.

By default, the prefix is formatted like so (if sprintf.js is present):

datetime here::[context name here]>your logging input here datetime here::context name here::loglevel used here>your logging input here

However, you can change this as follows:

app.config( function ( logEnhancerProvider ) { logEnhancerProvider.prefixPattern = '%s - %s: ' ; }); app.run( function ( $log ) { $log.getInstance( 'app' ).info( 'Hello World' ); });

And if you add another prefix-placeholder %s , you get the log level as well:

logEnhancerProvider.prefixPattern = '%s - %s - %s: ' ;

You can also remove it completely, or have just the datetime stamp or just the context prefixed:

logEnhancerProvider.prefixPattern = '%s - %s: ' ; logEnhancerProvider.prefixPattern = '%s: ' ; logEnhancerProvider.prefixPattern = '%1$s: ' ; logEnhancerProvider.prefixPattern = '%2$s: ' ; logEnhancerProvider.prefixPattern = '%2$s - %1$s: ' ; logEnhancerProvider.prefixPattern = '%3$s: ' ; logEnhancerProvider.prefixPattern = '%3$s - %2$s - %1$s: ' ;

This works because angular-logger will use three arguments context, timestamp and loglevel for the prefix, which can be referenced by index.

If you have included sprintf.js in your webapp, you can start using patterns with angular-logger.

Traditional style with $log :

$log.error ( "Error uploading document [" + filename + "], Error: '" + err.message + "'. Try again later." )

Modern style with angular-logger enhanced $log :

var logger = $log.getInstance( "myapp.file-upload" ); logger.error( "Error uploading document [%s], Error: '%s'. Try again later." , filename, err.message)

You can even combine pattern input and normal input:

var logger = $log.getInstance( 'test' ); logger.warn( "This %s pattern %j" , "is" , "{ 'in': 'put' }" , "but this is not!" , [ 'this' , 'is' , [ 'handled' ], 'by the browser' ], { 'including' : 'syntax highlighting' , 'and' : 'console interaction' });

To log an Object , you now have three ways of doing it, but the combined solution shown above has best integration with the browser.

logger.warn( "Do it yourself: " + JSON .stringify(obj)); logger.warn( "Let sprintf handle it: %j" , obj); logger.warn( "Let the browser handle it: " , obj); logger.warn( "Or combine all!: %s, %j" , JSON .stringify(obj), obj, obj); logger.info( "What about %s?" , function ( ) { return "functions" ; }); logger.info( "What about delaying creating objects until %j?" , function ( ) { return { n : "needed" }; });

Using logging levels, we can manage output on several levels. Contexts can be named using dot '.' notation, where the names before dots are intepreted as groups or packages.

For example for a.b and a.c we can define a general log level for a and have a different log level for only a.c .

The following logging functions (left side) are available:

logging function mapped to: with logLevel logger.trace $log.debug TRACE logger.debug $log.debug DEBUG logger.log* $log.log INFO logger.info $log.info INFO logger.warn $log.warn WARN logger.error $log.error ERROR

* maintained for backwards compatibility with $log.log

The level's order are as follows:

1. TRACE: displays all levels, is the finest output and only recommended during debugging 2. DEBUG : display all but the finest logs, only recommended during develop stages 3. INFO : Show info , warn and error messages 4. WARN : Show warn and error messages 5. ERROR: Show only error messages. 6. OFF : Disable all logging, recommended for silencing noisy logging during debugging. *will* surpress errors logging.

Example:

app.config( function ( logEnhancerProvider ) { logEnhancerProvider.prefixPattern = '%s::[%s]> ' ; logEnhancerProvider.logLevels = { 'a.b.c' : logEnhancerProvider.LEVEL.TRACE, 'a.b.d' : logEnhancerProvider.LEVEL.ERROR, 'a.b' : logEnhancerProvider.LEVEL.DEBUG, 'a' : logEnhancerProvider.LEVEL.WARN, '*' : logEnhancerProvider.LEVEL.INFO }; }); run( function ( $log ) { $log.logLevels[ 'a.b.c' ] = $log.LEVEL.ERROR; $log.logLevels[ '*' ] = $log.LEVEL.OFF; });

working demo