A simple & configurable abstraction for local/session storage in angular projects - providing a fluent api that is powerful and easy to use.

Installation

via bower

$ bower install angular-locker

via npm

$ npm install angular-locker

via jsDelivr CDN

http://www.jsdelivr.com/#!angular.locker

manual

Simply download the zip file HERE and include dist/angular-locker.min.js in your project.

1.66 KB Minified & gzipped.

Usage

Adding to your project

Add angular-locker as a dependency

angular.module( 'myApp' , [ 'angular-locker' ])

Configure via lockerProvider (optional)

.config([ 'lockerProvider' , function config ( lockerProvider ) { lockerProvider.defaults({ driver : 'session' , namespace : 'myApp' , separator : '.' , eventsEnabled : true , extend : {} }); }]);

Note: You can also pass false to namespace if you prefer to not have a namespace in your keys.

inject locker into your controller/service/directive etc

.factory( 'MyFactory' , [ 'locker' , function MyFactory ( locker ) { locker.put( 'someKey' , 'someVal' ); }]);

Extending Locker

You can pass in an implementation of the Storage Interface to the lockerProvider as described above. e.g.

lockerProvider.defaults({ extend : { myCustomStore : function ( ) { } } }); locker.driver( 'myCustomStore' ).put( 'foo' , 'bar' );

See my storageMock for an example on how to define a custom implementation.

Switching storage drivers

There may be times where you will want to dynamically switch between using local and session storage. To achieve this, simply chain the driver() setter to specify what storage driver you want to use, as follows:

locker.driver( 'session' ).put( 'sessionKey' , [ 'some' , 'session' , 'data' ]); locker.driver( 'local' ).put( 'localKey' , [ 'some' , 'persistent' , 'things' ]);

Switching namespace

locker.namespace( 'otherNamespace' ).put( 'foo' , 'bar' );

Omitting the driver or namespace setters will respect whatever default was specified via lockerProvider .

Adding items to locker

there are several ways to add something to locker:

You can add Objects, Arrays, whatever :)

locker will automatically serialize your objects/arrays in local/session storage

locker.put( 'someString' , 'anyDataType' ); locker.put( 'someObject' , { foo : 'I will be serialized' , bar : 'pretty cool eh' }); locker.put( 'someArray' , [ 'foo' , 'bar' , 'baz' ]);

adding via value function param

Inserts specified key and return value of function

locker.put( 'someKey' , function ( ) { var obj = { foo : 'bar' , bar : 'baz' }; return obj; });

The current value will be passed into the function so you can perform logic on the current value, before returning it. e.g.

locker.put( 'someKey' , [ 'foo' , 'bar' ]); locker.put( 'someKey' , function ( current ) { current.push( 'baz' ); return current; }); locker.get( 'someKey' );

If the current value is not already set then you can pass a third parameter as a default that will be returned instead. e.g.

locker.put( 'foo' , function ( current ) { }, 'bar' );

adding multiple items at once by passing a single object

This will add each key/value pair as a separate item in storage

locker.put({ someKey : 'johndoe' , anotherKey : [ 'some' , 'random' , 'array' ], boolKey : true });

adding via key function param

Inserts each item from the returned Object, similar to above

locker.put( function ( ) { return { foo : [ 'lorem' , 'ipsum' , 'dolor' ], user : { username : 'johndoe' , displayName : 'Johnny Doe' , active : true , role : 'user' } }; });

conditionally adding an item if it doesn't already exist

For this functionality you can use the add() method.

If the key already exists then no action will be taken and false will be returned

locker.add( 'someKey' , 'someVal' );

Retrieving items from locker

locker.get( 'fooArray' );

setting a default value

if the key does not exist then, if specified the default will be returned

locker.get( 'keyDoesNotExist' , 'a default value' );

retrieving multiple items at once

You may pass an array to the get() method to return an Object containing the specified keys (if they exist)

locker.get([ 'someKey' , 'anotherKey' , 'foo' ]); { someKey : 'someValue' , anotherKey : true , foo : 'bar' }

deleting afterwards

You can also retrieve an item and then delete it via the pull() method

locker.pull( 'someKey' , 'defaultVal' ); locker.get( 'someKey' , 'defaultVal' );

all items

You can retrieve all items within the current namespace

This will return an object containing all the key/value pairs in storage

locker.all(); locker.namespace( 'somethingElse' ).all();

counting items

To count the number of items within a given namespace:

locker.count(); locker.namespace( 'somethingElse' ).count();

Checking item exists in locker

You can determine whether an item exists in the current namespace via

locker.has( 'someKey' ); locker.namespace( 'foo' ).has( 'bar' ); if (locker.has( 'user.authToken' ) ) { } else { }

Removing items from locker

The simplest way to remove an item is to pass the key to the forget() method

locker.forget( 'keyToRemove' ); locker.driver( 'session' ).forget( 'sessionKey' );

removing multiple items at once

You can also pass an array.

locker.forget([ 'keyToRemove' , 'anotherKeyToRemove' , 'something' , 'else' ]);

removing all within namespace

you can remove all the items within the currently set namespace via the clean() method

locker.clean(); locker.namespace( 'someOtherNamespace' ).clean();

removing all items within the currently set storage driver

locker.empty();

Events

There are 3 events that can be fired during various operations, these are:

$rootScope.$on( 'locker.item.added' , function ( e, payload ) { { driver : 'local' , namespace : 'locker' , key : 'foo' , value : 'bar' } });

$rootScope.$on( 'locker.item.forgotten' , function ( e, payload ) { { driver : 'local' , namespace : 'locker' , key : 'foo' , } });

$rootScope.$on( 'locker.item.updated' , function ( e, payload ) { { driver : 'local' , namespace : 'locker' , key : 'foo' , oldValue : 'bar' , newValue : 'baz' } });

Binding to a $scope property

You can bind a scope property to a key in storage. Whenever the $scope value changes, it will automatically be persisted in storage. e.g.

app.controller( 'AppCtrl' , [ '$scope' , function ( $scope ) { locker.bind($scope, 'foo' ); $scope.foo = [ 'bar' , 'baz' ]; locker.get( 'foo' ); }]);

You can also set a default value via the third parameter:

app.controller( 'AppCtrl' , [ '$scope' , function ( $scope ) { locker.bind($scope, 'foo' , 'someDefault' ); $scope.foo; locker.get( 'foo' ); }]);

To unbind the $scope property, simply use the unbind method:

app.controller( 'AppCtrl' , [ '$scope' , function ( $scope ) { locker.unbind($scope, 'foo' ); $scope.foo; locker.get( 'foo' ); }]);

Browser Compatibility

IE8 is not supported because I am utilising Object.keys()

To check if the browser natively supports local and session storage, you can do the following:

if (! locker.supported()) { }

I would recommend using Remy's Storage polyfill if you want to support older browsers.

For the latest browser compatibility chart see HERE

Contributing

Take care to maintain the existing coding style using the provided .jscsrc file. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code using Gulp.

Development

$ npm install $ gulp

License

The MIT License (MIT)

Copyright (c) 2014 Sean Tymon

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.