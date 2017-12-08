A simple & configurable abstraction for local/session storage in angular projects - providing a fluent api that is powerful and easy to use.
$ bower install angular-locker
$ npm install angular-locker
http://www.jsdelivr.com/#!angular.locker
Simply download the zip file HERE and include
dist/angular-locker.min.js in your project.
1.66 KB Minified & gzipped.
Add
angular-locker as a dependency
angular.module('myApp', ['angular-locker'])
Configure via
lockerProvider (optional)
.config(['lockerProvider', function config(lockerProvider) {
lockerProvider.defaults({
driver: 'session',
namespace: 'myApp',
separator: '.',
eventsEnabled: true,
extend: {}
});
}]);
Note: You can also pass
false to
namespace if you prefer to not have a namespace in your keys.
inject
locker into your controller/service/directive etc
.factory('MyFactory', ['locker', function MyFactory(locker) {
locker.put('someKey', 'someVal');
}]);
You can pass in an implementation of the Storage Interface to the
lockerProvider as described above. e.g.
lockerProvider.defaults({
extend: {
myCustomStore: function () {
// getItem
// setItem
// removeItem
// etc
}
}
});
// then use as normal
locker.driver('myCustomStore').put('foo', 'bar');
See my storageMock for an example on how to define a custom implementation.
There may be times where you will want to dynamically switch between using local and session storage.
To achieve this, simply chain the
driver() setter to specify what storage driver you want to use, as follows:
// put an item into session storage
locker.driver('session').put('sessionKey', ['some', 'session', 'data']);
// this time use local storage
locker.driver('local').put('localKey', ['some', 'persistent', 'things']);
// add an item within a different namespace
locker.namespace('otherNamespace').put('foo', 'bar');
Omitting the driver or namespace setters will respect whatever default was specified via
lockerProvider.
there are several ways to add something to locker:
You can add Objects, Arrays, whatever :)
locker will automatically serialize your objects/arrays in local/session storage
locker.put('someString', 'anyDataType');
locker.put('someObject', { foo: 'I will be serialized', bar: 'pretty cool eh' });
locker.put('someArray', ['foo', 'bar', 'baz']);
// etc
Inserts specified key and return value of function
locker.put('someKey', function() {
var obj = { foo: 'bar', bar: 'baz' };
// some other logic
return obj;
});
The current value will be passed into the function so you can perform logic on the current value, before returning it. e.g.
locker.put('someKey', ['foo', 'bar']);
locker.put('someKey', function(current) {
current.push('baz');
return current;
});
locker.get('someKey'); // = ['foo', 'bar', 'baz']
If the current value is not already set then you can pass a third parameter as a default that will be returned instead. e.g.
// given locker.get('foo') is not defined
locker.put('foo', function (current) {
// current will equal 'bar'
}, 'bar');
This will add each key/value pair as a separate item in storage
locker.put({
someKey: 'johndoe',
anotherKey: ['some', 'random', 'array'],
boolKey: true
});
Inserts each item from the returned Object, similar to above
locker.put(function() {
// some logic
return {
foo: ['lorem', 'ipsum', 'dolor'],
user: {
username: 'johndoe',
displayName: 'Johnny Doe',
active: true,
role: 'user'
}
};
});
For this functionality you can use the
add() method.
If the key already exists then no action will be taken and
false will be returned
locker.add('someKey', 'someVal'); // true or false - whether the item was added or not
// locker.put('fooArray', ['bar', 'baz', 'bob']);
locker.get('fooArray'); // ['bar', 'baz', 'bob']
if the key does not exist then, if specified the default will be returned
locker.get('keyDoesNotExist', 'a default value'); // 'a default value'
You may pass an array to the
get() method to return an Object containing the specified keys (if they exist)
locker.get(['someKey', 'anotherKey', 'foo']);
// will return something like...
{
someKey: 'someValue',
anotherKey: true,
foo: 'bar'
}
You can also retrieve an item and then delete it via the
pull() method
// locker.put('someKey', { foo: 'bar', baz: 'bob' });
locker.pull('someKey', 'defaultVal'); // { foo: 'bar', baz: 'bob' }
// then...
locker.get('someKey', 'defaultVal'); // 'defaultVal'
You can retrieve all items within the current namespace
This will return an object containing all the key/value pairs in storage
locker.all();
// or
locker.namespace('somethingElse').all();
To count the number of items within a given namespace:
locker.count();
// or
locker.namespace('somethingElse').count();
You can determine whether an item exists in the current namespace via
locker.has('someKey'); // true or false
// or
locker.namespace('foo').has('bar');
// e.g.
if (locker.has('user.authToken') ) {
// we're logged in
} else {
// go to login page or something
}
The simplest way to remove an item is to pass the key to the
forget() method
locker.forget('keyToRemove');
// or
locker.driver('session').forget('sessionKey');
// etc..
You can also pass an array.
locker.forget(['keyToRemove', 'anotherKeyToRemove', 'something', 'else']);
you can remove all the items within the currently set namespace via the
clean() method
locker.clean();
// or
locker.namespace('someOtherNamespace').clean();
locker.empty();
There are 3 events that can be fired during various operations, these are:
// fired when a new item is added to storage
$rootScope.$on('locker.item.added', function (e, payload) {
// payload is equal to:
{
driver: 'local', // the driver that was set when the event was fired
namespace: 'locker', // the namespace that was set when the event was fired
key: 'foo', // the key that was added
value: 'bar' // the value that was added
}
});
// fired when an item is removed from storage
$rootScope.$on('locker.item.forgotten', function (e, payload) {
// payload is equal to:
{
driver: 'local', // the driver that was set when the event was fired
namespace: 'locker', // the namespace that was set when the event was fired
key: 'foo', // the key that was removed
}
});
// fired when an item's value changes to something new
$rootScope.$on('locker.item.updated', function (e, payload) {
// payload is equal to:
{
driver: 'local', // the driver that was set when the event was fired
namespace: 'locker', // the namespace that was set when the event was fired
key: 'foo', // the key that was updated
oldValue: 'bar', // the value that was set before the item was updated
newValue: 'baz' // the new value that the item was updated to
}
});
You can bind a scope property to a key in storage. Whenever the $scope value changes, it will automatically be persisted in storage. e.g.
app.controller('AppCtrl', ['$scope', function ($scope) {
locker.bind($scope, 'foo');
$scope.foo = ['bar', 'baz'];
locker.get('foo'); // = ['bar', 'baz']
}]);
You can also set a default value via the third parameter:
app.controller('AppCtrl', ['$scope', function ($scope) {
locker.bind($scope, 'foo', 'someDefault');
$scope.foo; // = 'someDefault'
locker.get('foo'); // = 'someDefault'
}]);
To unbind the $scope property, simply use the unbind method:
app.controller('AppCtrl', ['$scope', function ($scope) {
locker.unbind($scope, 'foo');
$scope.foo; // = undefined
locker.get('foo'); // = undefined
}]);
IE8 is not supported because I am utilising
Object.keys()
To check if the browser natively supports local and session storage, you can do the following:
if (! locker.supported()) {
// load a polyfill?
}
I would recommend using Remy's Storage polyfill if you want to support older browsers.
For the latest browser compatibility chart see HERE
Take care to maintain the existing coding style using the provided
.jscsrc file. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code using Gulp.
$ npm install
$ gulp
The MIT License (MIT)
Copyright (c) 2014 Sean Tymon
Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:
The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.
THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.