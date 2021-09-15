This module provides a thin wrapper for version 11 of Auth0's Lock widget.
Note: angular-lock version 2.0 is meant to be used with Auth0Lock version 11.16.2 or higher. Please ensure you have auth0.js v8 or higher loaded as well.
Bower
bower install angular-lock
Ensure that both Auth0Lock and angular-lock are loaded on the page.
<script src="bower_components/auth0-lock/build/lock.js"></script>
<script src="bower_components/auth0.js/build/auth0.js"></script>
<script src="bower_components/angular-lock/build/angular-lock.js"></script>
Bring in the
auth0.lock module.
var app = angular.module('myApp', ['auth0.lock']);
Configure Auth0Lock by using
lockProvider. If you haven't done so yet, sign up for Auth0, create a client app, and get your clientID and domain. To learn more about Auth0Lock's API and the options it takes, see the API documentation and the list of customization options.
app.config(function(lockProvider) {
lockProvider.init({
clientID: AUTH0_CLIENT_ID,
domain: AUTH0_DOMAIN,
options: LOCK_OPTIONS
});
});
With Lock versions > 10.9 (and thus auth0.js versions > 8.0), the
id_token must be signed with the RS256 algorithm. You may choose to skip
id_token verification if you need to use HS256 as the signing algorithm.
app.config(function(lockProvider) {
lockProvider.init({
clientID: AUTH0_CLIENT_ID,
domain: AUTH0_DOMAIN,
options: {
_idTokenVerification: false
}
});
});
See the auth0.js migration guide for more information.
Use
lock in the
run block, in a service, or in a controller. For example, show the Auth0Lock widget from a controller and associated view.
app.controller('loginController', function(lock) {
var vm = this;
vm.lock = lock;
});
<div ng-controller="loginController as login">
<button ng-click="login.lock.show()">Log In</button>
</div>
Then, set up a listener for the
authenticated event.
app.run(function(lock) {
// For use with UI Router
lock.interceptHash();
lock.on('authenticated', function(authResult) {
localStorage.setItem('id_token', authResult.idToken);
lock.getProfile(authResult.idToken, function(error, profile) {
if (error) {
console.log(error);
}
localStorage.setItem('profile', JSON.stringify(profile));
});
});
});
If you have found a bug or if you have a feature request, please report them at this repository issues section. Please do not report security vulnerabilities on the public GitHub issue tracker. The Responsible Disclosure Program details the procedure for disclosing security issues.
This project is licensed under the MIT license. See the LICENSE file for more info.