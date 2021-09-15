Auth0 Lock for Angular 1.x

This module provides a thin wrapper for version 11 of Auth0's Lock widget.

Note: angular-lock version 2.0 is meant to be used with Auth0Lock version 11.16.2 or higher. Please ensure you have auth0.js v8 or higher loaded as well.

Installation

Bower

bower install angular-lock

Ensure that both Auth0Lock and angular-lock are loaded on the page.

< script src = "bower_components/auth0-lock/build/lock.js" > </ script > < script src = "bower_components/auth0.js/build/auth0.js" > </ script > < script src = "bower_components/angular-lock/build/angular-lock.js" > </ script >

Usage

Bring in the auth0.lock module.

var app = angular.module( 'myApp' , [ 'auth0.lock' ]);

Configure Auth0Lock by using lockProvider . If you haven't done so yet, sign up for Auth0, create a client app, and get your clientID and domain. To learn more about Auth0Lock's API and the options it takes, see the API documentation and the list of customization options.

app.config( function ( lockProvider ) { lockProvider.init({ clientID : AUTH0_CLIENT_ID, domain : AUTH0_DOMAIN, options : LOCK_OPTIONS }); });

With Lock versions > 10.9 (and thus auth0.js versions > 8.0), the id_token must be signed with the RS256 algorithm. You may choose to skip id_token verification if you need to use HS256 as the signing algorithm.

app.config( function ( lockProvider ) { lockProvider.init({ clientID : AUTH0_CLIENT_ID, domain : AUTH0_DOMAIN, options : { _idTokenVerification : false } }); });

See the auth0.js migration guide for more information.

Use lock in the run block, in a service, or in a controller. For example, show the Auth0Lock widget from a controller and associated view.

app.controller( 'loginController' , function ( lock ) { var vm = this ; vm.lock = lock; });

< div ng-controller = "loginController as login" > < button ng-click = "login.lock.show()" > Log In </ button > </ div >

Then, set up a listener for the authenticated event.

app.run( function ( lock ) { lock.interceptHash(); lock.on( 'authenticated' , function ( authResult ) { localStorage.setItem( 'id_token' , authResult.idToken); lock.getProfile(authResult.idToken, function ( error, profile ) { if (error) { console .log(error); } localStorage.setItem( 'profile' , JSON .stringify(profile)); }); }); });

What is Auth0?

Auth0 helps you to:

Add authentication with multiple authentication sources, either social like Google, Facebook, Microsoft Account, LinkedIn, GitHub, Twitter, Box, Salesforce, among others , or enterprise identity systems like Windows Azure AD, Google Apps, Active Directory, ADFS or any SAML Identity Provider .

, or enterprise identity systems like . Add authentication through more traditional username/password databases .

. Add support for linking different user accounts with the same user.

with the same user. Support for generating signed JSON Web Tokens to call your APIs and flow the user identity securely.

securely. Analytics of how, when and where users are logging in.

Pull data from other sources and add it to the user profile, through JavaScript rules.

Create a free account in Auth0

Go to Auth0 and click Sign Up. Use Google, GitHub or Microsoft Account to login.

Issue Reporting

If you have found a bug or if you have a feature request, please report them at this repository issues section. Please do not report security vulnerabilities on the public GitHub issue tracker. The Responsible Disclosure Program details the procedure for disclosing security issues.

Author

Auth0

License

This project is licensed under the MIT license. See the LICENSE file for more info.