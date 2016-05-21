Updates location path without reloading of controller

Install

1 bower install angular-location-update --save or download or include hosted from github.io

< script src = "//anglibs.github.io/angular-location-update/angular-location-update.min.js" > </ script >

2 Add module to your app:

angular. module ( 'your_app' , [ 'ngLocationUpdate' ]);

Usage

$location .update_path( '/notes/1' ); $location .update_path( '/notes/1/wysiwyg' , true );

Parameters:

New path Keep old path in browser history (By default it will be replaced by new one)

When it's needed?

For example you have route /notes/new which shows form for new note.

In modern web app you may have no "Save" button - note created and saved to database once user made any change. Then you would like to change route to /notes/1 showing to user, that here is URL of his new document. Also if he will refresh page or go back and forward using browser buttons - he will see what he expects.

FYI

Did you know, that you can easily change your URLs

from http://mysite.com/#/notes/1 to http://mysite.com/notes/1

For this:

Config app: angular.module('your_app').config(function($locationProvider) { $locationProvider.html5Mode(true); }); Add in your HTML <base href="/">

More info: https://docs.angularjs.org/guide/$location

Credits

Solution invented by guys in these threads: