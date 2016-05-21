openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

angular-location-update

by anglibs
0.0.2 (see all)

Updates location path without reloading of controller

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

265

GitHub Stars

31

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

angular-location-update

Updates location path without reloading of controller

Install

1 bower install angular-location-update --save or download or include hosted from github.io

    <script src="//anglibs.github.io/angular-location-update/angular-location-update.min.js"></script>

2 Add module to your app:

  angular.module('your_app', ['ngLocationUpdate']);

Usage

$location.update_path('/notes/1');
$location.update_path('/notes/1/wysiwyg', true);

Parameters:

  1. New path
  2. Keep old path in browser history (By default it will be replaced by new one)

When it's needed?

For example you have route /notes/new which shows form for new note.

In modern web app you may have no "Save" button - note created and saved to database once user made any change. Then you would like to change route to /notes/1 showing to user, that here is URL of his new document. Also if he will refresh page or go back and forward using browser buttons - he will see what he expects.

FYI

Did you know, that you can easily change your URLs

from http://mysite.com/#/notes/1 to http://mysite.com/notes/1

For this:

  1. Config app: angular.module('your_app').config(function($locationProvider) { $locationProvider.html5Mode(true); });
  2. Add in your HTML <base href="/">

More info: https://docs.angularjs.org/guide/$location

Credits

Solution invented by guys in these threads:

  1. https://github.com/angular/angular.js/issues/1699
  2. https://github.com/angular-ui/ui-router/issues/427
  3. http://stackoverflow.com/questions/14974271/can-you-change-a-path-without-reloading-the-controller-in-angularjs

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial