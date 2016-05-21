Updates location path without reloading of controller
bower install angular-location-update --save or download or include hosted from github.io
<script src="//anglibs.github.io/angular-location-update/angular-location-update.min.js"></script>
2 Add module to your app:
angular.module('your_app', ['ngLocationUpdate']);
$location.update_path('/notes/1');
$location.update_path('/notes/1/wysiwyg', true);
Parameters:
For example you have route
/notes/new which shows form for new note.
In modern web app you may have no "Save" button - note created and saved to database once user made any change.
Then you would like to change route to
/notes/1 showing to user, that here is URL of his new document.
Also if he will refresh page or go back and forward using browser buttons - he will see what he expects.
Did you know, that you can easily change your URLs
from
http://mysite.com/#/notes/1 to
http://mysite.com/notes/1
For this:
angular.module('your_app').config(function($locationProvider) { $locationProvider.html5Mode(true); });
<base href="/">
More info: https://docs.angularjs.org/guide/$location
Solution invented by guys in these threads: