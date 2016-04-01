Angular directive ajax loading indicator. This directive uses urish angular-spinner as the loading indicator.

Demo

See plunker demo.

Usage

Include dependencies in your application:

angular.js

spin.js

angular-spinner.js

angular-loading-spinner.js

< script type = "text/javascript" src = "https://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/angularjs/1.2.9/angular.min.js" > </ script > < script type = "text/javascript" src = "http://fgnass.github.io/spin.js/spin.min.js" > </ script > < script type = "text/javascript" src = "angular-spinner.min.js" > </ script > < script type = "text/javascript" src = "angular-loading-spinner.js" > </ script >

Require ngLoadingSpinner as dependency in your main module.

angular.module( 'myapp' , [ 'ngLoadingSpinner' ]);

Insert angular-spinner's us-spinner directive anywhere in your html file to be shown when there is pending ajax request and will be hidden upon completion of all ajax requests.

This directive also exposes spinnerActive model to the $rootScope with a boolean value. It can be useful if you want to hide some elements while your application is fetching data from the backend.

You can still use us-spinner directly un-affected by ajax request using the us-spinner-standalone directive.

Read angular-spinner docs on how to customize the spinner and refer to spin.js docs for more configuration options.

License

Released under the terms of MIT License.