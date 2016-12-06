openbase logo
alo

angular-loading-overlay

by Oleksandr Beshchuk
1.1.1

Service and directive to manipulate overlays on async operations.

Documentation
Popularity

Downloads/wk

708

GitHub Stars

81

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No

Categories

Angular Loading Spinner

Readme

Angular loading overlay

The module provides your app with organized and flexible way to show overlays (like "Loading...").

It supports multiple independent named overlays on one page.

It also allows you to create preconfigured handlers and wrap promises to show and hide overlays on promise work started and finished.

The module has integration with Spin.js via angular-loading-overlay-spinjs.
See Docs & Examples for more information.

The module provides integration with angular $http service via angular-loading-overlay-http-interceptor.
The integration includes requests matchers which adds more flexibility.
See Docs & Examples for more information.

Should you have any questions, feel free to contact me on Gitter Join the chat at https://gitter.im/bsalex/angular-loading-overlay

Docs & Examples

Installation

bower install --save angular-loading-overlay

or 

npm install --save angular-loading-overlay

Usage

In javascript

angular.module("your nodule name", [
  "bsLoadingOverlay"
]);


angular.module("your nodule name")
    .controller(function ($timeout, bsLoadingOverlayService) {
        bsLoadingOverlayService.start();

        $timeout(bsLoadingOverlayService.stop, 5000);
    });

In html

<div bs-loading-overlay>
    loaded data usage here
</div>

License

Copyright (c) 2016 Oleksandr Beshchuk [bs.alex.mail@gmail.com](mailto:bs.alex.mail@gmail.com)
Licensed under the Apache License.

Contributing

  1. Fork the repo
  2. npm install
  3. npm run prepare-development
  4. npm run test:watch
  5. Make your changes, add your tests
  6. npm run build
  7. Stage source and dist folders
  8. Commit, push, PR.

