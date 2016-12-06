Angular loading overlay

The module provides your app with organized and flexible way to show overlays (like "Loading...").

It supports multiple independent named overlays on one page.

It also allows you to create preconfigured handlers and wrap promises to show and hide overlays on promise work started and finished.

The module has integration with Spin.js via angular-loading-overlay-spinjs.

See Docs & Examples for more information.

The module provides integration with angular $http service via angular-loading-overlay-http-interceptor.

The integration includes requests matchers which adds more flexibility.

See Docs & Examples for more information.

Should you have any questions, feel free to contact me on Gitter

Installation

bower install --save angular-loading-overlay

or

npm install --save angular-loading-overlay

Usage

In javascript

angular.module( "your nodule name" , [ "bsLoadingOverlay" ]); angular.module( "your nodule name" ) .controller( function ( $timeout, bsLoadingOverlayService ) { bsLoadingOverlayService.start(); $timeout(bsLoadingOverlayService.stop, 5000 ); });

In html

< div bs-loading-overlay > loaded data usage here </ div >

License

Copyright (c) 2016 Oleksandr Beshchuk [bs.alex.mail@gmail.com](mailto:bs.alex.mail@gmail.com)

Licensed under the Apache License.

Contributing