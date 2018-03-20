Dynamically load scripts and CSS stylesheets in your Angular.JS app.

Copyright (C) 2014, 2015, Uri Shaked uri@urish.org

Installation

You can choose your preferred method of installation:

Through bower: bower install angular-load --save

Through npm: npm install angular-load --save

Download from github: angular-load.js

Usage

Include angular-load.js in your application.

< script src = "bower_components/angular-load/dist/angular-load.min.js" > </ script >

Add the module angularLoad as a dependency to your app module:

var myapp = angular.module( 'myapp' , [ 'angularLoad' ]);

You can also use ES6 or CommonJS

import angularLoad from 'angular-load' ; var angularLoad = require ( 'angular-load' ); var myapp = angular.module( 'myapp' , [angularLoad]);

angularLoad service directive

The angularLoad service provides three methods: loadScript() , loadCSS() and unloadCSS() .

Call the loadScript() and loadCSS() methods to load a script or a CSS stylesheet asynchronously into the current page. Both methods return a promise that will be resolved once the resource (script or stylesheet) has been loaded. In case of an error (e.g. HTTP 404) the promise will be rejected.

Call the unloadCSS() method to unload a CSS stylesheet from the current page. This method return boolean value, specifying whether the given stylesheet URL could be located in the page and has been unloaded. In case of trying to remove non-existent resource the function will return false

Usage example:

angularLoad.loadScript( 'https://mysite.com/someplugin.js' ).then( function ( ) { }).catch( function ( ) { });

Collaborators

Uri Shaked uri@urish.org, Colm Seale colm.seale@gmail.com

License

Released under the terms of MIT License:

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the 'Software'), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED 'AS IS', WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.