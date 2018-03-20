Dynamically load scripts and CSS stylesheets in your Angular.JS app.
Copyright (C) 2014, 2015, Uri Shaked uri@urish.org
You can choose your preferred method of installation:
bower install angular-load --save
npm install angular-load --save
Include angular-load.js in your application.
<script src="bower_components/angular-load/dist/angular-load.min.js"></script>
Add the module
angularLoad as a dependency to your app module:
var myapp = angular.module('myapp', ['angularLoad']);
You can also use ES6 or CommonJS
import angularLoad from 'angular-load';
// or
var angularLoad = require('angular-load');
var myapp = angular.module('myapp', [angularLoad]);
The angularLoad service provides three methods:
loadScript(),
loadCSS() and
unloadCSS().
Call the
loadScript() and
loadCSS() methods to load a script
or a CSS stylesheet asynchronously into the current page. Both methods return a promise that will be resolved
once the resource (script or stylesheet) has been loaded. In case of an error (e.g. HTTP 404) the promise will be
rejected.
Call the
unloadCSS() method to unload a CSS stylesheet from the current page. This method return boolean value, specifying whether the given stylesheet URL could be located in the page and has been unloaded. In case of trying to remove non-existent resource the function will return false
Usage example:
angularLoad.loadScript('https://mysite.com/someplugin.js').then(function() {
// Script loaded succesfully.
// We can now start using the functions from someplugin.js
}).catch(function() {
// There was some error loading the script. Meh
});
Uri Shaked uri@urish.org, Colm Seale colm.seale@gmail.com
Released under the terms of MIT License:
Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the 'Software'), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:
The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.
THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED 'AS IS', WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.