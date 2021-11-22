openbase logo
angular-linky

by Rokas Brazdžionis
1.2.2 (see all)

Linky pipe for angular

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.6K

GitHub Stars

39

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

ngx-linky

CI npm version

Angular pipe to find links in text input and turn them into html links. It was called the same "linky" in ngSanitize module of AngularJs (first). Since Angular does not have such pipe built in therefore this repo was created.

This is just a wrapper for Autolinker.js so all issues and feature requests related to autolinker should go to their issues!

Installation

npm install --save ngx-linky autolinker

Import LinkyModule or manually declare LinkyPipe in your app module.

import { LinkyModule } from 'ngx-linky';

@NgModule({
  imports: [
    LinkyModule
  ]
})
class YourAppModule {}

Usage

Use linky pipe with [innerHTML] (or outerHTML, depends on you) binding to get HTML correctly rendered:

<span [innerHTML]="yourText | linky"></span>

You can pass any autolinker option as a second pipe argument. For ex.:

<span [innerHTML]="myText | linky:{newWindow: false}"></span>

License

MIT

