openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
al

angular-linkify

by Scott Corgan
2.0.0 (see all)

Angular filter, directive, and service to linkify text.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

578

GitHub Stars

82

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

11

Package

Dependencies

0

License

BSD-2-Clause

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

angular-linkify

Angular filter, directive, and service to linkify text. As of v0.3.0, angular-linkify works for twitter/github mentions, twitter hashtags, and basic urls.

Install

Install via either bower, npm, CDN (jsDelivr) or downloaded files:

Include angular-linkify.min.js in your angular application

<!-- when using bower -->
<script src="bower_components/angular-linkify/angular-linkify.min.js"></script>

<!-- when using npm -->
<script src="node_modules/angular-linkify/angular-linkify.min.js"></script>

<!-- when using cdn file -->
<script src="//cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/angular-linkify@2.0.0/angular-linkify.min.js"></script>

<!-- when using downloaded files -->
<script src="angular-linkify.min.js"></script>

Usage

Inject module into your application

angular.module('YourApp', ['linkify']);

Use as a AngularJS Directive

<!-- As a directive, no twitter -->
<div ng-bind="someModel" linkify></div>

<!-- As a directive, with twitter parsing -->
<div ng-bind="someModel" linkify="twitter"></div>

Inject as a AngularJS Service

// Injected into controller
angular.module('someModule').controller('SomeCtrl', function ($scope, linkify, $sce) {
  var text = "@scottcorgan and http://github.com";
  
  // Twitter
  // Must use $sce.trustAsHtml() as of Angular 1.2.x
  $scope.text = $sce.trustAsHtml(linkify.twitter(text));
  // outputs: <a href="https://twitter.com/scottcorgan" target="_blank">scottcorgan</a> and <a href="http://github.com" target="_blank">http://github.com</a>
  
  // Github
  // Must use $sce.trustAsHtml() as of Angular 1.2.x
  $scope.text = $sce.trustAsHtml(linkify.github(text));
  // outputs: <a href="https://github.com/scottcorgan" target="_blank">scottcorgan</a> and <a href="http://github.com" target="_blank">http://github.com</a>
  
});

Build

grunt

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial