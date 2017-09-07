Angular filter, directive, and service to linkify text. As of v0.3.0, angular-linkify works for twitter/github mentions, twitter hashtags, and basic urls.

Install

Install via either bower, npm, CDN (jsDelivr) or downloaded files:

bower install angular-linkify --save

npm install angular-linkify --save

use CDN file

download angular-linkify.zip

Include angular-linkify.min.js in your angular application

< script src = "bower_components/angular-linkify/angular-linkify.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "node_modules/angular-linkify/angular-linkify.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "//cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/angular-linkify@2.0.0/angular-linkify.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "angular-linkify.min.js" > </ script >

Usage

Inject module into your application

angular.module( 'YourApp' , [ 'linkify' ]);

Use as a AngularJS Directive

< div ng-bind = "someModel" linkify > </ div > < div ng-bind = "someModel" linkify = "twitter" > </ div >

Inject as a AngularJS Service

angular.module( 'someModule' ).controller( 'SomeCtrl' , function ( $scope, linkify, $sce ) { var text = "@scottcorgan and http://github.com" ; $scope.text = $sce.trustAsHtml(linkify.twitter(text)); $scope.text = $sce.trustAsHtml(linkify.github(text)); });

Build