ARCHIVAL NOTE - This library was written for Angular 1, which goes EOL at the end of this year. Also, I've been so out of the UI programming game for so long, I wouldn't know if this worked anyways.
angular-libphonenumber is an angular directive that can be used as an input mask.
By default, all numbers are formatted in US format, but the format can be set with
the
country-code descriptor. It uses
nathanhammond/libphonenumber as a formatter
for phone number's, which calls
Google's libphonenumber
to format numbers as you type them.
View a demo here
Using Bower:
bower install --save angular-libphonenumber
You then must decide what version of libphonenumber you want. There are two included, and you must include one of them in your application before angular-libphonenumber:
<!-- Use either -->
<script src="./<path_to_bower_components>/angular-libphonenumber/dist/libphonenumber.full.js" />
<!-- OR -->
<script src="./<path_to_bower_components>/angular-libphonenumber/dist/libphonenumber.js" />
<!-- THEN -->
<script src="./<path_to_bower_components>/angular-libphonenumber/dist/angular-libphonenumber.min.js" />
Then include it in your angular application:
angular.module('myModule', ['cwill747.phonenumber']);
<input type="text" ng-model="countrycode" />
<input type="text" ng-model="phoneNumber" phone-number country-code="countrycode" />
If you are having any questions or issues getting things to work, you can:
Project's issue on GitHub should be used discuss bugs and features.
We welcome any contributions to the project. Please check the CONTRIBUTING.md for contribution guidelines.
Check out our contributors here
npm install -g gulp karma
npm install while current directory is angular-libphonenumber repo
gulp - this will run
jshint,
test, and
build targets