openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

angular-legacy-sortablejs

by SortableJS
0.4.1 (see all)

AngularJS (legacy) directive for SortableJS.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

97

GitHub Stars

42

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

angular-legacy-sortable

Angular 1 module that integrates with Sortable.js

Installation

Install with NPM

npm install angular-legacy-sortablejs-maintained

Install with Yarn

yarn add angular-legacy-sortablejs-maintained

Don't install the old angular-legacy-sortablejs package as thats not maintained

Examples

Live Demo

Simple Drag and Drop

angular.module('exampleApp', ['ng-sortable'])
.component('dragAndDropExample', {
  template: `<ul ng-sortable>
    <li ng-repeat="item in ['burgers', 'chips', 'hotdog']">
      {$ item $}
    </li>
  </ul>`,
})

Specifying a Config

You can pass a Config obj to ng-sortable and it will pass this onto the created sortable object. The available options can be found here

angular.module('exampleApp', ['ng-sortable'])
  .component('dragAndDropExample', {
    template: `
    <ul ng-sortable=$ctrl.sortableConf>
      <li ng-repeat="item in ['burgers', 'chips', 'hotdog']">
        {$ item $}
      </li>
    </ul>`,
    controller: class ExampleController {
      constructor() {
        this.sortableConf = {
          animation: 350,
          chosenClass: 'sortable-chosen',
          handle: '.grab-handle',
          forceFallback: true,
        };
      }
    },
  });

Drag handle

Example showing how use the handle option

angular.module('exampleApp', ['ng-sortable'])
  .component('dragAndDropExample', {
    template: `
    <ul ng-sortable=$ctrl.sortableConf>
      <li ng-repeat="item in ['burgers', 'chips', 'hotdog']" draggable="false">
        <span class="grab-handle">Drag Header</span>
        <div>{$ item $}</div>
      </li>
   </ul>`,
   controller: class ExampleController {
      constructor() {
        this.sortableConf = {
          animation: 350,
          chosenClass: 'sortable-chosen',
          handle: '.grab-handle',
          forceFallback: true,
        };
      }
    },
  });

Tests

There are selenium based tests that can be used to check for regressions

Requirements

  • node
  • yarn

Setting up tests

Navigate to the repo directory in a terminal and run

yarn

Running e2e tests

To run the e2e tests run each of these commands in a separate terminal window

npm run serve:example

npm run webdriver

npm run test:e2e

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial