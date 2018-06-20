Angular 1 module that integrates with Sortable.js
npm install angular-legacy-sortablejs-maintained
yarn add angular-legacy-sortablejs-maintained
Don't install the old angular-legacy-sortablejs package as thats not maintained
angular.module('exampleApp', ['ng-sortable'])
.component('dragAndDropExample', {
template: `<ul ng-sortable>
<li ng-repeat="item in ['burgers', 'chips', 'hotdog']">
{$ item $}
</li>
</ul>`,
})
You can pass a Config obj to
ng-sortable and it will pass this onto the created sortable object. The available options can be found here
angular.module('exampleApp', ['ng-sortable'])
.component('dragAndDropExample', {
template: `
<ul ng-sortable=$ctrl.sortableConf>
<li ng-repeat="item in ['burgers', 'chips', 'hotdog']">
{$ item $}
</li>
</ul>`,
controller: class ExampleController {
constructor() {
this.sortableConf = {
animation: 350,
chosenClass: 'sortable-chosen',
handle: '.grab-handle',
forceFallback: true,
};
}
},
});
Example showing how use the handle option
angular.module('exampleApp', ['ng-sortable'])
.component('dragAndDropExample', {
template: `
<ul ng-sortable=$ctrl.sortableConf>
<li ng-repeat="item in ['burgers', 'chips', 'hotdog']" draggable="false">
<span class="grab-handle">Drag Header</span>
<div>{$ item $}</div>
</li>
</ul>`,
controller: class ExampleController {
constructor() {
this.sortableConf = {
animation: 350,
chosenClass: 'sortable-chosen',
handle: '.grab-handle',
forceFallback: true,
};
}
},
});
There are selenium based tests that can be used to check for regressions
Navigate to the repo directory in a terminal and run
yarn
To run the e2e tests run each of these commands in a separate terminal window
npm run serve:example
npm run webdriver
npm run test:e2e