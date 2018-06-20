Angular 1 module that integrates with Sortable.js

Installation

Install with NPM

npm install angular-legacy-sortablejs-maintained

Install with Yarn

yarn add angular-legacy-sortablejs-maintained

Don't install the old angular-legacy-sortablejs package as thats not maintained

Examples

Live Demo

Simple Drag and Drop

angular.module( 'exampleApp' , [ 'ng-sortable' ]) .component( 'dragAndDropExample' , { template : `<ul ng-sortable> <li ng-repeat="item in ['burgers', 'chips', 'hotdog']"> {$ item $} </li> </ul>` , })

Specifying a Config

You can pass a Config obj to ng-sortable and it will pass this onto the created sortable object. The available options can be found here

angular.module( 'exampleApp' , [ 'ng-sortable' ]) .component( 'dragAndDropExample' , { template : ` <ul ng-sortable=$ctrl.sortableConf> <li ng-repeat="item in ['burgers', 'chips', 'hotdog']"> {$ item $} </li> </ul>` , controller : class ExampleController { constructor () { this .sortableConf = { animation : 350 , chosenClass : 'sortable-chosen' , handle : '.grab-handle' , forceFallback : true , }; } }, });

Drag handle

Example showing how use the handle option

angular.module( 'exampleApp' , [ 'ng-sortable' ]) .component( 'dragAndDropExample' , { template : ` <ul ng-sortable=$ctrl.sortableConf> <li ng-repeat="item in ['burgers', 'chips', 'hotdog']" draggable="false"> <span class="grab-handle">Drag Header</span> <div>{$ item $}</div> </li> </ul>` , controller : class ExampleController { constructor () { this .sortableConf = { animation : 350 , chosenClass : 'sortable-chosen' , handle : '.grab-handle' , forceFallback : true , }; } }, });

Tests

There are selenium based tests that can be used to check for regressions

Requirements

node

yarn

Setting up tests

Navigate to the repo directory in a terminal and run

yarn

Running e2e tests

To run the e2e tests run each of these commands in a separate terminal window

npm run serve:example

npm run webdriver