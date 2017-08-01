openbase logo
angular-lazy-img

by Paweł Wszoła
1.2.0 (see all)

Lightweight lazy load images plugin. Only 1kb after gziping. Pure JavaScript, only Angular as dependency.

Readme

angular-lazy-img

Lightweight lazy load images plugin. Only 1kb after gziping. Pure JavaScript, only Angular as dependency.

Installation

  1. bower install --save angular-lazy-img

  2. Include angular-lazy-img in your HTML.

    <script src="<your-bower-components>/angular-lazy-img/release/angular-lazy-img.js"></script>

  3. Inject the angular-lazy-img module in your application.

    angular.module('your.module', [
    'angularLazyImg'
]);

Usage

Just add lazy-img attribute with source to file that you want to lazy load

<img lazy-img='photo.jpeg' />

If you want show spinner put it in src attribute

<img src='spinner.gif' lazy-img='photo.jpeg' />

If you want load a default image when requested gets an error use lazy-img-error attribute

<img lazy-img='photo.jpeg' lazy-img-error='no-photo.jpeg' />

You want to lazy load background image? No problem, add directive to anything you like and it will handle the rest.

<div lazy-img='photo.jpeg'></div>

If you need to run the image check manually (for example when clicking on tabs that filter your image result), you can trigger it that way:

$rootScope.$emit('lazyImg:refresh');

On success and error lazyImg will trigger events on $rootScope - lazyImg:success and lazyImg:error, passing as first param image

Configuration

Inside your config require 'lazyImgConfigProvider' and set custom options.

angular.module('your.module', [
  'angularLazyImg'
]).config(['lazyImgConfigProvider', function(lazyImgConfigProvider){
  var scrollable = document.querySelector('#scrollable');
  lazyImgConfigProvider.setOptions({
    offset: 100, // how early you want to load image (default = 100)
    errorClass: 'error', // in case of loading image failure what class should be added (default = null)
    successClass: 'success', // in case of loading image success what class should be added (default = null)
    onError: function(image){}, // function fired on loading error
    onSuccess: function(image){}, // function fired on loading success
    container: angular.element(scrollable) // if scrollable container is not $window then provide it here. This can also be an array of elements.
  });
}])

Use a scrollable container in a dynamic page

Just add lazy-img-container attribute to your scrollable container to be considered when you scroll him.

Author

Copyright 2017, Paweł Wszoła (wszola.p@gmail.com)

