Lightweight lazy load images plugin. Only 1kb after gziping. Pure JavaScript, only Angular as dependency.

Installation

bower install --save angular-lazy-img Include angular-lazy-img in your HTML. < script src = "<your-bower-components>/angular-lazy-img/release/angular-lazy-img.js" > </ script > Inject the angular-lazy-img module in your application. angular.module( 'your.module' , [ 'angularLazyImg' ]);

Usage

Just add lazy-img attribute with source to file that you want to lazy load

< img lazy-img = 'photo.jpeg' />

If you want show spinner put it in src attribute

< img src = 'spinner.gif' lazy-img = 'photo.jpeg' />

If you want load a default image when requested gets an error use lazy-img-error attribute

< img lazy-img = 'photo.jpeg' lazy-img-error = 'no-photo.jpeg' />

You want to lazy load background image? No problem, add directive to anything you like and it will handle the rest.

< div lazy-img = 'photo.jpeg' > </ div >

If you need to run the image check manually (for example when clicking on tabs that filter your image result), you can trigger it that way:

$rootScope.$emit( 'lazyImg:refresh' );

On success and error lazyImg will trigger events on $rootScope - lazyImg:success and lazyImg:error, passing as first param image

Configuration

Inside your config require 'lazyImgConfigProvider' and set custom options.

angular.module( 'your.module' , [ 'angularLazyImg' ]).config([ 'lazyImgConfigProvider' , function ( lazyImgConfigProvider ) { var scrollable = document .querySelector( '#scrollable' ); lazyImgConfigProvider.setOptions({ offset : 100 , errorClass : 'error' , successClass : 'success' , onError : function ( image ) {}, onSuccess : function ( image ) {}, container : angular.element(scrollable) }); }])

Use a scrollable container in a dynamic page

Just add lazy-img-container attribute to your scrollable container to be considered when you scroll him.

Author

Copyright 2017, Paweł Wszoła (wszola.p@gmail.com)