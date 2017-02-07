Directive for loading responsive/ adaptive image when parent container (which is preventing reflow) is in viewport. Available as bower and npm component for your project. JavaScript only component.
npm install angular-lazy-image or
bower install afkl-lazy-image -p and set this script as a dependency
afkl.lazyImage in your app module.
style.css for some classes you can use (they prevent reflow and are optional)
<div afkl-lazy-image="//placehold.it/480x480 480w, //placehold.it/768x768 768w, //placehold.it/936x936"
class="afkl-lazy-wrapper afkl-img-ratio-1-1 own-classname"></div>
The attributes are using the srcset setup. Your window will determine which image fits best (so the rules are very dynamic using w/h/x). The image will only be set when the parent container scrolls in the viewport (lazy loading) or scrollable directive. It is also possible to set one image url only then you will not use the fully responsive option but always lazy load just one image. During loading a class 'afkl-lazy-image-loading' is set on the container so you can give loading state feedback to your visitor. Be sure to use block level for this directive since it checks for visibility as well (inline elements have no width on start, and we check for width to determine if element is visible).
afkl-lazy-wrapper will use height 0 trick,
afkl-img-ratio-1-1 sets correct aspect ratio so container is 100% responsive as well (optional, include css)
afkl-image-container when you have a scrollable container, with afkl-lazy-image inside (see example)
afklLazyImageLoaded will be set ('done'/'fail') when image for the directive is really loaded. This can be used if you want to preload every image before showing your app, make sure to set nolazy to true.
Source file of this bower module is placed at 'src/lazy-image.js'. Our bower content is also available at 'dist/'
Prerequisites
npm run update-webdriver once to get latest chrome webdriver (e2e)
Now we can simply run:
grunt sample to see the demo offline (live reload from src)
grunt unit to start unit test (report in target folder),
grunt unitBrowser for debugging purpose
grunt e2e to start our end to end test, which uses local chrome, firefox and internet explorer
grunt package to make a complete package which validates everything (used when making new package)
grunt update to update our Angular lib (defined in package json) and verify if module works with some versions backwards as well
grunt ghpages to update our documentation page
This module was made while working on our Travel Inspiration Finder at KLM. Please do not use version 0.2.3 since it will generate an error when you change view. Try to upgrade to version 0.3.1 where the only change is that how you set a className and title on the image.
version 0.3.3 adjusted throttle function
version 0.3.1 06-02-2015 Depricated 'afkl-lazy-image-options' for alt and className is now removed, should be set as imgAttrs in these options
version 0.2.4 07-01-2015 Fix for scrolling inside container bigger then window by Simon (not released)
version 0.2.3 07-11-2015 Fix by Awalker to be able to use the plugin inside a repeat where we 'misuse' rootScope do not use!
version 0.1.5 21-08-2015 Image 'src' is not always known yet, prevent having src in our html and only set when url is given
version 0.1.4 10-06-2015 Image loaded succes and error state, so it is possible to know when images are really loaded
version 0.1.1 10-06-2015 Make it possible to add a className to our image
version 0.1.0 27-03-2015 Parse attributes (config), introduce loading class on element while loading
version 0.0.11 26-02-2015 Show alt attribute
version 0.0.9 18-10-2014 Scrollable container as option, tested for AngularJS 1.28 and 1.3
version 0.0.6 25-08-2014 Tested on Chrome, Firefox, Safari, IE8+
version 0.0.5 25-08-2014 Added loading feedback to enduser
As AngularJS itself, this module is released under the permissive MIT license.
Your contributions are always welcome. Feel free to ask for new features. Contributions by: SquadraCorse, ledzep2, TimonVS, manifestinteractive, awalker, MichaelTSS, smnbbrv, burakkirkil.