Angular l10n

An Angular library to translate texts, dates and numbers

This library is for localization of Angular apps. It allows, in addition to translation, to format dates and numbers through Internationalization API

Documentation

Angular l10n Specification

Architecture

Table of Contents

Installation

npm install angular-l10n --save

Usage

You can find a complete sample app here

Configuration

Create the configuration:

export const l10nConfig: L10nConfig = { format: 'language-region' , providers: [ { name: 'app' , asset: i18nAsset } ], cache: true , keySeparator: '.' , defaultLocale: { language: 'en-US' , currency: 'USD' , timeZone: 'America/Los_Angeles' }, schema: [ { locale: { language: 'en-US' , currency: 'USD' , timeZone: 'America/Los_Angeles' , units: { 'length' : 'mile' } }, dir: 'ltr' , text: 'United States' }, { locale: { language: 'it-IT' , currency: 'EUR' , timeZone: 'Europe/Rome' , units: { 'length' : 'kilometer' } }, dir: 'ltr' , text: 'Italia' } ], }; const i18nAsset = { 'en-US' : { greeting: 'Hello world!' , whoIAm: 'I am {{name}}' , devs: { one: 'software developer' , other: 'software developers' } }, 'it-IT' : { greeting: 'Ciao mondo!' , whoIAm: 'Sono {{name}}' , devs: { one: 'sviluppatori software' , other: "sviluppatori software" } } };

Do you only need to localize and not translate? Give the providers an empty array, but provide the supported locales in the schema anyway

Import the modules and the configuration:

({ ... imports: [ ... L10nTranslationModule.forRoot(l10nConfig), L10nIntlModule ], bootstrap: [AppComponent] }) export class AppModule { }

Getting the translation

Pure Pipes

< p > {{ 'greeting' | translate:locale.language }} </ p > < p title = "{{ 'greeting' | translate:locale.language }}" > {{ 'greeting' | translate:locale.language }} </ p > < p > {{ 'whoIAm' | translate:locale.language:{ name: 'Angular l10n' } }} </ p > < p > {{ today | l10nDate:locale.language:{ dateStyle: 'full', timeStyle: 'short' } }} </ p > < p > {{ -4 | l10nTimeAgo:locale.language:'second':{ numeric:'always', style:'long' } }} </ p > < p > {{ 1000 | l10nNumber:locale.language:{ digits: '1.2-2', style: 'currency' } }} </ p > < p > {{ 1000 | l10nNumber:locale.language:{ digits: '1.2-2', style: 'currency' }:locale.currency:convertCurrency:{ rate: 1.16 } }} </ p > < p > {{ 1 | l10nNumber:locale.language:{ digits: '1.0-2', style: 'unit', unit: locale.units['length'] }:undefined:convertLength }} </ p > < p > 2 {{ 2 | l10nPlural:locale.language:'devs':{ type: 'cardinal' } }} </ p > < p > {{ 'en-US' | l10nDisplayNames:locale.language:{ type: 'language' } }} </ p >

Pure pipes need to know when the locale changes. So import L10nLocale injection token in every component that uses them:

export class PipeComponent { constructor ( (L10N_LOCALE) public locale: L10nLocale ) { } }

Convert function

An optional function to convert the value of numbers, with the same value, locale and destructured optional parameters in the signature:

export const convertCurrency = ( value: number , locale: L10nLocale, rate: number ) => { switch (locale.currency) { case "USD" : return value * rate; default : return value; } };

OnPush Change Detection Strategy

To support this strategy, there is an Async version of each pipe, which recognizes by itself when the locale changes:

< p > {{ 'greeting' | translateAsync }} </ p >

Directives

< p l10nTranslate > greeting </ p > < p l10n-title title = "greeting" l10nTranslate > greeting </ p > < p [ params ]= "{ name: 'Angular l10n' }" l10nTranslate > whoIAm </ p > < p [ options ]= "{ dateStyle: 'full', timeStyle: 'short' }" l10nDate > {{ today }} </ p > < p [ options ]= "{ numeric:'always', style:'long' }" unit = "second" l10nTimeAgo > -4 </ p > < p [ options ]= "{ digits: '1.2-2', style: 'currency' }" l10nNumber > 1000 </ p > < p [ options ]= "{ digits: '1.2-2', style: 'currency' }" [ convert ]= "convertCurrency" [ convertParams ]= "{ rate: 1.16 }" l10nNumber > 1000 </ p > < p [ options ]= "{ digits: '1.0-2', style: 'unit', unit: locale.units['length'] }" [ convert ]= "convertLength" l10nNumber > 1 </ p >

You can dynamically change parameters and expressions values as with pipes, but not in attributes.

APIs

L10nTranslationService provides an onChange event, which is fired whenever the locale changes.

export class ApiComponent implements OnInit { constructor ( private translation: L10nTranslationService, private intl: L10nIntlService ) { } ngOnInit() { this .translation.onChange().subscribe({ next: ( locale: L10nLocale ) => { this .greeting = this .translation.translate( 'greeting' ); this .whoIAm = this .translation.translate( 'whoIAm' , { name: 'Angular l10n' }); this .formattedToday = this .intl.formatDate( this .today, { dateStyle: 'full' , timeStyle: 'short' }); this .formattedTimeAgo = this .intl.formatRelativeTime( -4 , 'second' , { numeric: 'always' , style: 'long' }); this .formattedValue = this .intl.formatNumber( 1000 , { digits: '1.2-2' , style: 'currency' }, undefined , undefined , convertCurrency, { rate: 1.16 } ); this .formattedLength = this .intl.formatNumber( 1 , { digits: '1.0-2' , style: 'unit' , unit: locale.units[ 'length' ] }, undefined , undefined , convertLength ); ... } }); } }

L10nIntlService provides methods for all Intl APIs, including Collator & ListFormat.

Changing the locale

You can change the locale at runtime at any time by calling the setLocale method of L10nTranslationService :

< button * ngFor = "let item of schema" ( click )= "setLocale(item.locale)" > {{ item.locale.language | l10nDisplayNames:locale.language:{ type: 'language' } }} </ button >

export class AppComponent { schema = this .l10nConfig.schema; constructor ( (L10N_CONFIG) private l10nConfig: L10nConfig, private translation: L10nTranslationService ) { } setLocale(locale: L10nLocale): void { this .translation.setLocale(locale); } }

It is not mandatory to use the schema provided during the configuration: it is possible to set the language or currency, or any other property of L10nLocale separately.

Customize the library

The following features can be customized. You just have to implement the indicated class-interface and pass the token during configuration.

E.g.

() export class HttpTranslationLoader implements L10nTranslationLoader { private headers = new HttpHeaders({ 'Content-Type' : 'application/json' }); constructor ( () private http: HttpClient ) { } public get (language: string , provider: L10nProvider): Observable<{ [key: string ]: any }> { const url = ` ${provider.asset} - ${language} .json` ; const options = { headers: this .headers, params: new HttpParams().set( 'v' , provider.options.version) }; return this .http.get(url, options); } } export const l10nConfig: L10nConfig = { ... providers: [ { name: 'app' , asset: './assets/i18n/app' , options: { version: '1.0.0' } }, ], ... }; ({ ... imports: [ ... L10nTranslationModule.forRoot( l10nConfig, { translationLoader: HttpTranslationLoader } ) ], ... }) export class AppModule { }

Storage

By default, the library does not store the locale. To store it implement the L10nStorage class-interface using what you need, such as web storage or cookie, so that the next time the user has the locale he selected.

User Language

By default, the library attempts to set the locale using the user's browser language, before falling back on the default locale. You can change this behavior by implementing the L10nUserLanguage class-interface, for example to get the language via server.

Translation Loader

By default, you can only pass JavaScript objects as translation data provider. To implement a different loader, you can implement the L10nTranslationLoader class-interface, as in the example above.

Translation Fallback

You can enable translation fallback during configuration:

export const l10nConfig: L10nConfig = { ... fallback: true , ... };

By default, the translation data will be merged in the following order:

'language'

'language[-script]'

'language[-script][-region]'

To change it, implement the L10nTranslationFallback class-interface.

Translation Handler

By default, the library only parse the params. L10nTranslationHandler is the class-interface to implement to modify the behavior.

Missing Translation Handler

If a key is not found, the same key is returned. To return a different value, you can implement the L10nMissingTranslationHandler class-interface.

Loader

If you need to preload some data before initialization of the library, you can implement the L10nLoader class-interface:

() export class AppLoader implements L10nLoader { constructor ( private translation: L10nTranslationService ) { } public async init(): Promise < void > { await ... await this .translation.init(); } } ({ imports: [ L10nTranslationModule.forRoot( l10nConfig, { loader: AppLoader } ), ], })

or if you are using L10nRouting :

() export class AppRoutingLoader implements L10nLoader { constructor ( private routing: L10nRoutingService, private translation: L10nTranslationService ) { } public async init(): Promise < void > { await ... await this .routing.init(); await this .translation.init(); } } ({ imports: [ L10nRoutingModule.forRoot({ loader: AppRoutingLoader }) ], })

Validation

There are two directives, that you can use with Template driven or Reactive forms: l10nValidateNumber and l10nValidateDate . To use them, you have to implement the L10nValidation class-interface, and import it with the validation module:

() export class LocaleValidation implements L10nValidation { constructor ( (L10N_LOCALE) private locale: L10nLocale ) { } public parseNumber(value: string , options?: L10nNumberFormatOptions, language = this .locale.numberLanguage || this .locale.language): number | null { ... } public parseDate(value: string , options?: L10nDateTimeFormatOptions, language = this .locale.dateLanguage || this .locale.language): Date | null { ... } } ({ ... imports: [ ... L10nValidationModule.forRoot({ validation: LocaleValidation }) ], ... }) export class AppModule { }

Routing

You can enable the localized routing importing the routing module after others:

({ ... imports: [ ... L10nRoutingModule.forRoot() ], ... }) export class AppModule { }

A prefix containing the language is added to the path of each navigation, creating a semantic URL:

baseHref / [language] [-script] [-region] / path https : https :

If the localized link is called, the locale is also set automatically.

To achieve this, the router configuration in your app is not rewritten: the URL is replaced, in order to provide the different localized contents both to the crawlers and to the users that can refer to the localized links.

If you don't want a localized routing for default locale, you can enable it during the configuration:

export const l10nConfig: L10nConfig = { ... defaultRouting: true };

You can change the localized path, implementing the L10nLocation class-interface, and import it with the routing module:

() export class AppLocation implements L10nLocation { public path(): string { ... } public parsePath(path: string ): string | null { ... } public getLocalizedSegment(path: string ): string | null { ... } public toLocalizedPath(language: string , path: string ): string { ... } } ({ ... imports: [ ... L10nRoutingModule.forRoot({ location: AppLocation }) ], ... }) export class AppModule { }

Lazy loading

If you want to add new providers to a lazy loaded module, you can use L10nResolver in your routing module:

const routes: Routes = [ ... { path: 'lazy' , loadChildren: () => import ( './lazy/lazy.module' ).then( m => m.LazyModule), resolve: { l10n: L10nResolver }, data: { l10nProviders: [{ name: 'lazy' , asset: './assets/i18n/lazy' , options: { version: '1.0.0' } }] } } ];

Always import the modules you need:

({ declarations: [LazyComponent], imports: [ ... L10nTranslationModule ] }) export class LazyModule { }

Lazy loading with bundled data

If you are bundling translation data using the default L10nTranslationLoader , you can add translation providers to lazy modules by updating the configuration and calling the loadTranslation method:

const i18nLazyAsset = { 'en-US' : {...}, 'it-IT' : {...} }; this .translation.addProviders([{ name: 'lazy' , asset: i18nLazyAsset}]); this .translation.loadTranslation([{ name: 'lazy' , asset: i18nLazyAsset}]);

Caching

Enable caching during configuration if you want to prevent reloading of the already loaded translation data:

export const l10nConfig: L10nConfig = { ... cache: true };

Preloading data

If you need to preload some translation data, for example to use for missing values, L10nTranslationService exposes the translation data in the data attribute. You can merge data by calling the addData method:

() export class AppLoader implements L10nLoader { constructor ( private translation: L10nTranslationService, private translationLoader: L10nTranslationLoader ) { } public async init(): Promise < void > { await new Promise ( ( resolve ) => { this .translationLoader.get( 'en-US' , { name: 'app' , asset: './assets/i18n/app' , options: { version: '1.0.0' } }) .subscribe({ next: ( data ) => this .translation.addData(data, 'en-US' ), complete: () => resolve( null ) }); }); await this .translation.init(); } }

Types

Angular l10n types that it is useful to know:

L10nLocale : contains a language, in the format language[-script][-region][-extension] , where: language: ISO 639 two-letter or three-letter code script: ISO 15924 four-letter script code region: ISO 3166 two-letter, uppercase code extension: 'u' (Unicode) extensions Optionally: dateLanguage: alternative language to translate dates numberLanguage: alternative language to translate numbers currency: ISO 4217 three-letter code timezone: from the IANA time zone database units: key value pairs of unit identifiers

L10nFormat : shows the format of the language to be used for translations. The supported formats are: 'language' | 'language-script' | 'language-region' | 'language-script-region' . So, for example, you can have a language like en-US-u-ca-gregory-nu-latn to format dates and numbers, but only use the en-US for translations setting 'language-region'

L10nDateTimeFormatOptions : the type of options used to format dates. Extends the Intl DateTimeFormatOptions interface, replacing the dateStyle and timeStyle attributes. See DateTimeFormat for more details on available options

L10nNumberFormatOptions : the type of options used to format numbers. Extends the Intl NumberFormatOptions interface, adding the digits attribute. See NumberFormat for more details on available options

Intl API

To format dates and numbers, this library uses Intl API

Current browser support:

If you need to support previous versions of browsers, or to use newest features see Format.JS

Intl API in Node.js

To use Intl in Node.js, check the support according to the version in the official documentation: Internationalization Support

Server Side Rendering

You can find a complete sample app with @nguniversal/express-engine here

SSR doesn't work out of the box, so it is important to know:

src\app\universal-interceptor.ts : used to handle absolute URLs for HTTP requests on the server

: used to handle absolute URLs for HTTP requests on the server src\app\l10n-config.ts : AppStorage (implements L10nStorage) : uses a cookie to store the locale client & server side AppUserLanguage (implements L10nUserLanguage) : server side, negotiates the language through acceptsLanguages to get the user language when the app starts

:

Previous versions

Angular v12 (Angular l10n v12.0.1) Branch

Angular v11 (Angular l10n v11.1.0) Branch

Angular v10 (Angular l10n v10.1.2) Branch

Angular v9 (Angular l10n v9.3.0) Branch

Angular v8 (Angular l10n v8.1.2) Branch

Angular v7 (Angular l10n v7.2.0) Branch

Angular v6 (Angular l10n v5.2.0) Branch

Angular v5 (Angular l10n v4.2.0) Branch

Angular v4 (Angular l10n v3.5.2) Branch

Angular v2 (Angular l10n v2.0.11) Branch



Contributing

First, install the packages & build the library: npm install npm run build:watch

Testing: npm run test:watch

Serving the sample app: npm start

Serving the sample ssr app: npm run dev:ssr

License

MIT