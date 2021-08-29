Keyboard behavior for AngularJS Webapps.
(But the directives also respond to touch & mouse events)
npm install angular-keyboard --save
bower install angular-keyboard --save
Then add a
<script> to your
index.html:
<script src="/bower_components/angular-keyboard/angular-keyboard.min.js"></script>
And add the 'keyboard' module as dependency.
angular.module('myApp', ['keyboard']);
A
kb-item in a
kb-list can selected using the arrow keys and by clicking on the
kb-item.
<div kb-list ng-model="vm.selected">
<div ng-repeat="item in items" kb-item="item">{{item.title}}</div>
</div>
Example styling
[kb-item] {
cursor: pointer;
}
[kb-item].kb-selected {
background: lightblue;
}
A
kb-item in a
kb-select can activated using the arrow keys but is selected (and deselected) by pressing 'space' or 'enter' keys or clicking an the
kb-item.
<div kb-select ng-model="vm.selected">
<div ng-repeat="item in items" kb-item="item">{{item.title}}</div>
</div>
Setting or reading the focus via a service.
<input type="email" kb-focus="label">
app.controller('MyCtrl', function($scope, kbFocus) {
$scope.someAction = function() {
kbFocus('label');
};
});
Set the autofocus attribute based on an expression.
<input type="password" kb-autofocus="email != ''">
An event handler for
kb-item. Triggered when clicked or (when focused) with space and enter keys.
<ul kb-list>
<li ng-repeat="item in items" kb-item kb-invoke="openPopup(item.href)">{{item.title}}</li>
</ul>
npm install -g bower gulp
npm install in the repository directory.
gulp build to build
gulp watch for building & livereload on every change.