openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ak

angular-keyboard

by Bob Fanger
0.3.3 (see all)

Keyboard behavior for AngularJS Webapps

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

986

GitHub Stars

36

Maintenance

Last Commit

6mos ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Angular Keyboard Events

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Angular Keyboard

Keyboard behavior for AngularJS Webapps.

(But the directives also respond to touch & mouse events)

Goals

  • Bring desktop-class keyboard navigation to webapps.
  • Add behavior without adding styling or new scopes.
  • No additional plugins required. (jQuery is optional)

Demos

Installation

npm

npm install angular-keyboard --save

bower

bower install angular-keyboard --save

Then add a <script> to your index.html:

<script src="/bower_components/angular-keyboard/angular-keyboard.min.js"></script>

And add the 'keyboard' module as dependency.

angular.module('myApp', ['keyboard']);

Directives

kbList

A kb-item in a kb-list can selected using the arrow keys and by clicking on the kb-item.

Example

<div kb-list ng-model="vm.selected">
  <div ng-repeat="item in items" kb-item="item">{{item.title}}</div>
</div>

Example styling

[kb-item] {
    cursor: pointer;
}
[kb-item].kb-selected {
    background: lightblue;
}

kbSelect

A kb-item in a kb-select can activated using the arrow keys but is selected (and deselected) by pressing 'space' or 'enter' keys or clicking an the kb-item.

Example

<div kb-select ng-model="vm.selected">
  <div ng-repeat="item in items" kb-item="item">{{item.title}}</div>
</div>

kbFocus

Setting or reading the focus via a service.

<input type="email" kb-focus="label">

app.controller('MyCtrl', function($scope, kbFocus) {
    $scope.someAction = function() {
        kbFocus('label');
    };
});

kbAutofocus

Set the autofocus attribute based on an expression.

<input type="password" kb-autofocus="email != ''">

kbInvoke

An event handler for kb-item. Triggered when clicked or (when focused) with space and enter keys.

<ul kb-list>
  <li ng-repeat="item in items" kb-item kb-invoke="openPopup(item.href)">{{item.title}}</li>
</ul>

Development

  • Install node.js
  • Install gulp: npm install -g bower gulp
  • Install dependencies: npm install in the repository directory.
  • gulp build to build
  • gulp watch for building & livereload on every change.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

tin
tinykeysA tiny (~400 B) & modern library for keybindings.
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
13K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
ah
angular2-hotkeysKeyboard shortcuts for Angular 2 apps
GitHub Stars
188
Weekly Downloads
18K
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Poor Documentation
1Buggy
nks
ng-keyboard-shortcutsDead Simple Keyboard Shortcuts Management for Angular 2+
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
5K
ph
protractor-hotkeysAn angular-hotkeys styled API for triggering keyboard shortcuts in Protractor tests
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
925
ak
@taskbase/angular-keyboard## Installation
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
508
See 18 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial