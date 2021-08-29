Angular Keyboard

Keyboard behavior for AngularJS Webapps.

(But the directives also respond to touch & mouse events)

Goals

Bring desktop-class keyboard navigation to webapps.

Add behavior without adding styling or new scopes.

No additional plugins required. (jQuery is optional)

Demos

Installation

npm

npm install angular-keyboard --save

bower

bower install angular-keyboard --save

Then add a <script> to your index.html :

< script src = "/bower_components/angular-keyboard/angular-keyboard.min.js" > </ script >

And add the 'keyboard' module as dependency.

angular.module( 'myApp' , [ 'keyboard' ]);

Directives

kbList

A kb-item in a kb-list can selected using the arrow keys and by clicking on the kb-item .

Example

< div kb-list ng-model = "vm.selected" > < div ng-repeat = "item in items" kb-item = "item" > {{item.title}} </ div > </ div >

Example styling

[kb-item] { cursor : pointer; } [kb-item] .kb-selected { background : lightblue; }

kbSelect

A kb-item in a kb-select can activated using the arrow keys but is selected (and deselected) by pressing 'space' or 'enter' keys or clicking an the kb-item .

Example

< div kb-select ng-model = "vm.selected" > < div ng-repeat = "item in items" kb-item = "item" > {{item.title}} </ div > </ div >

kbFocus

Setting or reading the focus via a service.

< input type = "email" kb-focus = "label" >

app.controller( 'MyCtrl' , function ( $scope, kbFocus ) { $scope.someAction = function ( ) { kbFocus( 'label' ); }; });

kbAutofocus

Set the autofocus attribute based on an expression.

< input type = "password" kb-autofocus = "email != ''" >

kbInvoke

An event handler for kb-item . Triggered when clicked or (when focused) with space and enter keys.

< ul kb-list > < li ng-repeat = "item in items" kb-item kb-invoke = "openPopup(item.href)" > {{item.title}} </ li > </ ul >

Development