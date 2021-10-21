This library will help you work with JWTs.
You have several options: Install with either bower or npm and link to the installed file from html using script tag.
bower install angular-jwt
npm install angular-jwt
jwtHelper will take care of helping you decode the token and check its expiration date.
angular
.module('app', ['angular-jwt'])
.controller('Controller', function Controller(jwtHelper) {
var expToken = 'eyJ0eXAiOiJKV1QiLCJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiJ9.eyJpc3MiOiJodHRwczovL3NhbXBsZXMuYXV0aDAuY29tLyIsInN1YiI6ImZhY2Vib29rfDEwMTU0Mjg3MDI3NTEwMzAyIiwiYXVkIjoiQlVJSlNXOXg2MHNJSEJ3OEtkOUVtQ2JqOGVESUZ4REMiLCJleHAiOjE0MTIyMzQ3MzAsImlhdCI6MTQxMjE5ODczMH0.7M5sAV50fF1-_h9qVbdSgqAnXVF7mz3I6RjS6JiH0H8';
var tokenPayload = jwtHelper.decodeToken(expToken);
});
angular
.module('app', ['angular-jwt'])
.controller('Controller', function Controller(jwtHelper) {
var date = jwtHelper.getTokenExpirationDate(expToken);
});
angular
.module('app', ['angular-jwt'])
.controller('Controller', function Controller(jwtHelper) {
var bool = jwtHelper.isTokenExpired(expToken);
});
You can see some more examples of how this works in the tests
JWT interceptor will take care of sending the JWT in every request.
angular
.module('app', ['angular-jwt'])
.config(function Config($httpProvider, jwtOptionsProvider) {
// Please note we're annotating the function so that the $injector works when the file is minified
jwtOptionsProvider.config({
tokenGetter: ['myService', function(myService) {
myService.doSomething();
return localStorage.getItem('id_token');
}]
});
$httpProvider.interceptors.push('jwtInterceptor');
})
.controller('Controller', function Controller($http) {
// If localStorage contains the id_token it will be sent in the request
// Authorization: Bearer [yourToken] will be sent
$http({
url: '/hola',
method: 'GET'
});
});
By default, angular-jwt uses the
Bearer scheme when sending JSON Web Tokens as an
Authorization header. The header that gets attached to
$http requests looks like this:
Authorization: Bearer eyJ0eXAiOiJKV...
If you would like to provide your own scheme, you can configure it by setting a value for
authPrefix in the
jwtOptionsProvider configuration.
angular
.module('app', ['angular-jwt'])
.config(function Config($httpProvider, jwtOptionsProvider) {
jwtOptionsProvider.config({
authPrefix: 'MyPrefix '
...
});
$httpProvider.interceptors.push('jwtInterceptor');
angular
.module('app', ['angular-jwt'])
.config(function Config($httpProvider, jwtOptionsProvider) {
// Please note we're annotating the function so that the $injector works when the file is minified
jwtOptionsProvider.config({
tokenGetter: ['myService', function(myService) {
myService.doSomething();
return localStorage.getItem('id_token');
}]
});
$httpProvider.interceptors.push('jwtInterceptor');
})
.controller('Controller', function Controller($http) {
// This request will NOT send the token as it has skipAuthorization
$http({
url: '/hola',
skipAuthorization: true,
method: 'GET'
});
});
If you are calling an API that is on a domain other than your application's origin, you will need to whitelist it.
angular
.module('app', ['angular-jwt'])
.config(function Config($httpProvider, jwtOptionsProvider) {
jwtOptionsProvider.config({
...
whiteListedDomains: ['api.myapp.com', 'localhost']
});
});
Note that you only need to provide the domain. Protocols (ex:
http://) and port numbers should be omitted.
You can also specify the domain using a regular expression.
angular
.module('app', ['angular-jwt'])
.config(function Config($httpProvider, jwtOptionsProvider) {
jwtOptionsProvider.config({
...
whiteListedDomains: [/^api-version-\d+\.myapp\.com$/i, 'localhost']
});
});
Regular expressions should be as strict as possible to prevent attackers from registering their own malicious domains to bypass the whitelist.
The
tokenGetter method can have a parameter
options injected by angular-jwt. This parameter is the options object of the current request.
By default the interceptor will send the JWT for all HTTP requests. This includes any
ng-include directives or
templateUrls defined in a
state in the
stateProvider. If you want to avoid sending the JWT for these requests you
should adapt your
tokenGetter method to fit your needs. For example:
angular
.module('app', ['angular-jwt'])
.config(function Config($httpProvider, jwtOptionsProvider) {
jwtOptionsProvider.config({
tokenGetter: ['options', function(options) {
// Skip authentication for any requests ending in .html
if (options.url.substr(options.url.length - 5) == '.html') {
return null;
}
return localStorage.getItem('id_token');
}]
});
$httpProvider.interceptors.push('jwtInterceptor');
});
angular
.module('app', ['angular-jwt'])
.config(function Config($httpProvider, jwtOptionsProvider) {
jwtOptionsProvider.config({
tokenGetter: ['options', function(options) {
if (options.url.indexOf('http://auth0.com') === 0) {
return localStorage.getItem('auth0.id_token');
} else {
return localStorage.getItem('id_token');
}
}]
});
$httpProvider.interceptors.push('jwtInterceptor');
})
.controller('Controller', function Controller($http) {
// This request will send the auth0.id_token since URL matches
$http({
url: 'http://auth0.com/hola',
skipAuthorization: true,
method: 'GET'
});
});
authManager
Almost all applications that implement authentication need some indication of whether the user is authenticated or not and the authManager service provides a way to do this. Typical cases include conditionally showing and hiding different parts of the UI, checking whether the user is authenticated when the page is refreshed, and restricting routes to authenticated users.
<button ng-if="!isAuthenticated">Log In</button>
<button ng-if="isAuthenticated">Log Out</button>
Note:
authManager set
isAuthenticated on your
$rootScope object, If you are using component-based architecture,
your component
$scope is isolated scope, it does not inherits
$rootScope properties, you need to access
$rootScope from component's template:
<button ng-if="!$root.isAuthenticated">Log In</button>
<button ng-if="$root.isAuthenticated">Log Out</button>
The authentication state that is set after login will only be good as long as the user doesn't refresh their page. If the page is refreshed, or the browser closed and reopened, the state will be lost. To check whether the user is actually authenticated when the page is refreshed, use the
checkAuthOnRefresh method in the application's
run block.
angular
.module('app')
.run(function(authManager) {
authManager.checkAuthOnRefresh();
});
Note: If your
tokenGetter relies on request
options, be mindful that
checkAuthOnRefresh() will pass
null as
options since the call happens in the run phase of the Angular lifecycle and no requests are fired through the Angular app. If you are using requestion
options, check that
options isn't
null in your
tokenGetter function:
...
tokenGetter: ['options', function (options) {
if (options && options.url.substr(options.url.length - 5) == '.html') {
return null;
}
return localStorage.getItem('id_token');
}],
...
If the user is holding an expired JWT when the page is refreshed, the action that is taken is at your discretion. You may use the
tokenHasExpired event to listen for expired tokens on page refresh and respond however you like.
// app.run.js
...
$rootScope.$on('tokenHasExpired', function() {
alert('Your session has expired!');
});
Access to various client-side routes can be limited to users who have an unexpired JWT, which is an indication that they are authenticated. Use
requiresLogin: true on whichever routes you want to protect.
...
.state('ping', {
url: '/ping',
controller: 'PingController',
templateUrl: 'components/ping/ping.html',
controllerAs: 'vm',
data: {
requiresLogin: true
}
});
...
Note: Protecting a route on the client side offers no guarantee that a savvy user won't be able to hack their way to that route. In fact, this could be done simply if the user alters the expiry time in their JWT with a tool like jwt.io. Always ensure that sensitive data is kept off the client side and is protected on the server.
When the user's JWT expires and they attempt a call to a secured endpoint, a 401 - Unauthorized response will be returned. In these cases you will likely want to redirect the user back to the page/state used for authentication so they can log in again. This can be done with the
redirectWhenUnauthenticated method in the application's
run block.
angular
.module('app')
.run(function(authManager) {
...
authManager.redirectWhenUnauthenticated();
});
The page/state to send the user to when they are redirected because of an unauthorized request can be configured with
jwtOptionsProvider.
angular
.module('app', ['angular-jwt'])
.config(function Config($httpProvider, jwtOptionsProvider) {
jwtOptionsProvider.config({
unauthenticatedRedirectPath: '/login'
});
});
If you would like to control the behavior of the redirection that happens when users become unauthenticated, you can configure
jwtOptionsProvider with a custom function.
angular
.module('app', ['angular-jwt'])
.config(function Config($httpProvider, jwtOptionsProvider) {
jwtOptionsProvider.config({
unauthenticatedRedirector: ['$state', function($state) {
$state.go('app.login');
}]
});
});
angular.module('app', ['angular-jwt'])
.config(function Config($httpProvider, jwtOptionsProvider) {
jwtOptionsProvider.config({
urlParam: 'access_token',
tokenGetter: ['myService', function(myService) {
myService.doSomething();
return localStorage.getItem('id_token');
}]
});
$httpProvider.interceptors.push('jwtInterceptor');
})
.controller('Controller', function Controller($http) {
// If localStorage contains the id_token it will be sent in the request
// url will contain access_token=[yourToken]
$http({
url: '/hola',
method: 'GET'
});
})
When you're using the
tokenGetter function, it's then called with the injector.
ngAnnotate doesn't automatically detect that this function receives services as parameters, therefore you must either annotate this method for
ngAnnotate to know, or use it like follows:
jwtOptionsProvider({
tokenGetter: ['store', '$http', function(store, $http) {
...
}]
});
This library is used in auth0-angular and angular-lock.
Just clone the repo, run
npm install,
bower install and then
gulp to work :).
