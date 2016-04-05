Angular directive for making forms out of JSON Schema
This directive is using JSON Editor internally to generate forms.
Install via Bower
bower install --save-dev schema-form
Include
mohsen1.schema-form in you app
angular.module('myApp', ['mohsen1.schema-form'])
Pass your JSON Schema to
json-schema-form attribute directive on
<form> element
<form schema-form="{type: 'string'}" action="/" method="post">
<button type="submit">Send</button>
</form>
You can also use
ng-model with this directive.
Note that
schema-form will
prepend generated form elements.
Install Gulp via npm if you don't have it
npm install -g gulp
gulp: build and test the project
gulp build: build the project and make new files in
dist
gulp serve: start a server to serve the demo page and launch a browser then watches for changes in
src files to reload the page
gulp test: run tests
gulp serve-test: runs tests and keep test browser open for development. Watches for changes in source and test files to re-run the tests
MIT