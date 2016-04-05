Angular JSON Schema Form

Angular directive for making forms out of JSON Schema

This directive is using JSON Editor internally to generate forms.

How to use

Install via Bower bower install --save-dev schema-form

Include mohsen1.schema-form in you app angular. module ( 'myApp' , [ 'mohsen1.schema-form' ])

Pass your JSON Schema to json-schema-form attribute directive on <form> element < form schema-form = "{type: 'string'}" action = "/" method = "post" > < button type = "submit" > Send </ button > </ form > You can also use ng-model with this directive. Note that schema-form will prepend generated form elements.

Development

Install Gulp via npm if you don't have it

npm install -g gulp

Available commands

gulp : build and test the project

gulp build : build the project and make new files in dist

gulp serve : start a server to serve the demo page and launch a browser then watches for changes in src files to reload the page

gulp test : run tests

gulp serve-test : runs tests and keep test browser open for development. Watches for changes in source and test files to re-run the tests

License

MIT