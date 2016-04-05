openbase logo
ajs

angular-json-schema-form

by Mohsen Azimi
0.1.4 (see all)

Angular directive for making forms out of JSON Schema

Popularity

Downloads/wk

656

656

GitHub Stars

30

30

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

5

5

Package

Dependencies

0

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

No?

Categories

Angular Forms

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Angular JSON Schema Form

Build Status

Angular directive for making forms out of JSON Schema

This directive is using JSON Editor internally to generate forms.

Live demo

How to use

  • Install via Bower

      bower install --save-dev schema-form

  • Include mohsen1.schema-form in you app

      angular.module('myApp', ['mohsen1.schema-form'])

  • Pass your JSON Schema to json-schema-form attribute directive on <form> element

      <form schema-form="{type: 'string'}" action="/" method="post">
    <button type="submit">Send</button>
  </form>

    You can also use ng-model with this directive.

    Note that schema-form will prepend generated form elements.

Development

Install Gulp via npm if you don't have it

npm install -g gulp

Available commands

  • gulp: build and test the project
  • gulp build: build the project and make new files indist
  • gulp serve: start a server to serve the demo page and launch a browser then watches for changes in src files to reload the page
  • gulp test: run tests
  • gulp serve-test: runs tests and keep test browser open for development. Watches for changes in source and test files to re-run the tests

License

MIT

Alternatives

@ngx-formly/coreJSON powered / Dynamic forms for Angular
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
52K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
5
Top Feedback
5Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
2Performant
@ngxs/form-plugin🚀 NGXS - State Management for Angular
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
22K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
@syncfusion/ej2-angular-inputsSyncfusion Angular UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight angular UI controls for building modern web applications.
GitHub Stars
191
Weekly Downloads
7K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
cor
@ng-dynamic-forms/coreRapid form development library for Angular
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
2K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
abd
angularjs-bootstrap-datetimepickerARCHIVED: Native AngularJS date & time picker directive styled by Twitter Bootstrap
GitHub Stars
66
Weekly Downloads
2K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
angular-wizardEasy to use Wizard library for AngularJS
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
4K
User Rating
4.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
See 39 Alternatives

