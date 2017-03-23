A directive that wraps jdorn's json-editor.
JSON Editor takes a JSON Schema and uses it to generate an HTML form.
For further information about supported schema properties and usage, check out the original json-editor.
The module doesn't include the original json-editor code, but it is included in it's bower dependencies.
Install via bower
bower install angular-json-editor --save
Then include the directive and json-editor in your html (you can also use the minified versions)
<script src="bower_components/json-editor/dist/jsoneditor.js"></script>
<script src="bower_components/angular-json-editor/dist/angular-json-editor.js"></script>
The directive supports both synchronous and asynchronous values, all values can be either a scope object, or a promise returned from $q, $http, $timeout, $resource etc.
Please check out
demo/index.html and
demo/app.js for an example usage of both scenarios.
The directive exposes an
isValid property on the scope, which can be used to enable/disable show/hide buttons using
ng-disabled/ng-enabled or
ng-hide/ng-show.
<button type="button" ng-disabled="!isValid">Button 1</button>
The directive allows you to pass a callback function through the
on-change attribute that will be called whenever a change event is fired on the editor.
<json-editor schema="mySchema" startval="myStartVal" buttons-controller="SyncButtonsController" on-change="onChange()">
Configuring the JSONEditor object for plugins and styling is possible by injecting the JSONEditorProvider to your config function and calling the configure method. The object you pass to configure will be merged with the JSONEditor object.
angular.module('demoApp', ['angular-json-editor']).config(function (JSONEditorProvider) {
JSONEditorProvider.configure({
plugins: {
sceditor: {
style: 'sce/development/jquery.sceditor.default.css'
}
},
defaults: {
options: {
iconlib: 'bootstrap3',
theme: 'bootstrap3',
ajax: true
}
}
});
});
Clone the project, install bower and npm dependencies by running
bower install && npm install
If you dont have grunt-cli installed globally run
npm install -g grunt-cli
Then run
grunt and look in the
dist folder.
