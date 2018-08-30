JSDoc 3 Template for AngularJS.
A JSDoc plugin and template for AngularJS, nothing else!
NOTE: the location of configure file and template directory has been moved with the release of 1.0.0 Please make changes accordingly for your gulp file.
node_modules/angular-jsdoc/conf.json New:
node_modules/angular-jsdoc/common/conf.json
node_modules/angular-jsdoc/template New:
node_modules/angular-jsdoc/default
Blog: Sigh, AngularJS Documentation
$ npm install jsdoc angular-jsdoc --save-dev
If you intend to use it with Grunt also execute:
$ npm install grunt-jsdoc --save-dev
// or you can run in command line
$ node_modules/jsdoc/jsdoc.js \
--configure node_modules/angular-jsdoc/common/conf.json \
--template node_modules/angular-jsdoc/angular-template \
--destination build/docs \
--readme README.md \
--recurse directives services
--tutorials tutorials
var shell = require('gulp-shell');
gulp.task('docs', shell.task([
'node_modules/jsdoc/jsdoc.js '+
'-c node_modules/angular-jsdoc/common/conf.json '+ // config file
'-t node_modules/angular-jsdoc/angular-template '+ // template file
'-d build/docs '+ // output directory
'./README.md ' + // to include README.md as index contents
'-r directives services' + // source code directory
'-u tutorials' // tutorials directory
]));
grunt.initConfig({
jsdoc: {
dist: {
src: ['directives', 'services'],
options: {
destination: 'build/docs',
configure: 'node_modules/angular-jsdoc/common/conf.json',
template: 'node_modules/angular-jsdoc/angular-template',
tutorial: 'tutorials',
readme: './README.md'
}
}
}
});
@ngdoc - specifies the type of thing being documented. See below for more detail.
@scope - specifies the type of scope used by documented directive. Options are
true for a new inherited
scope,
false for shared scope, and either
{} or
object for isolate scope. if
@scope is provided without
a value, a new shared scope will be assumed
@priority - specifies the documented directive's priority
@animations - specifies the animations that the documented directive supports
@restrict - specifies how directives should be shown in the usage section. For example, for [E]lement, [A]ttribute, and [C]lass, use @restrict ECA
@eventType emit|broadcast - specifies whether the event is emitted or broadcast
Currently, there are two templates built-in;
To add your own template, please copy the
angular-template directory to your own, then, make your own css, js, and html files.
Then, run the
jsdoc.js command with your template. e.g.,
$ node_modules/jsdoc/jsdoc.js \
--configure node_modules/angular-jsdoc/common/conf.json \
--template node_modules/angular-jsdoc/my-template \
--destination build/docs \
--readme README.md \
--recurse directives services
If you want to share your template with others, please send a pull request after adding your template directory where
angular-template directory is.
The following is the example of directory with explanation:
my-template
├── css
│ └── my.css # css used in layout.html
├── js
│ └── my.js # javascript used in layout.html
├── fonts
│ └── my.woff # font used in layout.html
├── html
│ ├── class.html # template used by layout.html
│ └── layout.html # layout file
└── publish.js # the main file that generate jsdoc
Currently the default angular-template does not come with custom fonts. If you would like to use a template like angular-template but with custom fonts, change the
copyStaticFiles method in your publish.js:
angular-template/publish.js
// copy the template's static files to outdir
var copyStaticFiles = function() {
['css', 'js'].forEach(function(dirName) {
var fromDir = path.join(templatePath, dirName);
var staticFiles = fs.ls(fromDir, 3);
staticFiles.forEach(function(fileName) {
var toDir = fs.toDir( fileName.replace(fromDir, path.join(outdir, dirName)) );
fs.mkPath(toDir);
fs.copyFileSync(fileName, toDir);
});
});
};
to:
my-template/publish.js
// copy the template's static files to outdir
var copyStaticFiles = function() {
['css', 'js', 'fonts'].forEach(function(dirName) {
var fromDir = path.join(templatePath, dirName);
var staticFiles = fs.ls(fromDir, 3);
staticFiles.forEach(function(fileName) {
var toDir = fs.toDir( fileName.replace(fromDir, path.join(outdir, dirName)) );
fs.mkPath(toDir);
fs.copyFileSync(fileName, toDir);
});
});
};
MIT licence