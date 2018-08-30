openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
aj

angular-jsdoc

by Allen Kim
1.5.1 (see all)

AngularJS Template/Plugin for JSDoc 3.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

4K

GitHub Stars

150

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

32

Package

Dependencies

5

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Angular-JSDoc

JSDoc 3 Template for AngularJS.
A JSDoc plugin and template for AngularJS, nothing else!

NOTE: the location of configure file and template directory has been moved with the release of 1.0.0 Please make changes accordingly for your gulp file.

  • configure: Old: node_modules/angular-jsdoc/conf.json New: node_modules/angular-jsdoc/common/conf.json
  • template: Old: node_modules/angular-jsdoc/template New: node_modules/angular-jsdoc/default

Blog: Sigh, AngularJS Documentation

Features

  • Right side TOC, table of contents, for navigation by Directives, Services, Controllers, etc
  • Read and process @ngdoc tag

How Does It Look Like?

Install

$ npm install jsdoc angular-jsdoc --save-dev

If you intend to use it with Grunt also execute:

$ npm install grunt-jsdoc --save-dev

Quick Start

With Command Line

// or you can run in command line
$ node_modules/jsdoc/jsdoc.js \
  --configure node_modules/angular-jsdoc/common/conf.json \
  --template node_modules/angular-jsdoc/angular-template \
  --destination build/docs \
  --readme README.md \
  --recurse directives services
  --tutorials tutorials

Or, With Gulp

var shell = require('gulp-shell');
gulp.task('docs', shell.task([
  'node_modules/jsdoc/jsdoc.js '+
    '-c node_modules/angular-jsdoc/common/conf.json '+   // config file
    '-t node_modules/angular-jsdoc/angular-template '+   // template file
    '-d build/docs '+                           // output directory
    './README.md ' +                            // to include README.md as index contents
    '-r directives services'  +                 // source code directory
    '-u tutorials'                              // tutorials directory
]));

Or, With Grunt

grunt.initConfig({
  jsdoc: {
    dist: {
      src: ['directives', 'services'],
      options: {
        destination: 'build/docs',
        configure: 'node_modules/angular-jsdoc/common/conf.json',
        template: 'node_modules/angular-jsdoc/angular-template',
        tutorial: 'tutorials',
        readme: './README.md'
      }
    }
  }
});

Tags Available

  • @ngdoc - specifies the type of thing being documented. See below for more detail.
  • @scope - specifies the type of scope used by documented directive. Options are true for a new inherited scope, false for shared scope, and either {} or object for isolate scope. if @scope is provided without a value, a new shared scope will be assumed
  • @priority - specifies the documented directive's priority
  • @animations - specifies the animations that the documented directive supports
  • @restrict - specifies how directives should be shown in the usage section. For example, for [E]lement, [A]ttribute, and [C]lass, use @restrict ECA
  • @eventType emit|broadcast - specifies whether the event is emitted or broadcast

Example

Customization

Currently, there are two templates built-in;

  • default
  • angular-template (Recommended)

To add your own template, please copy the angular-template directory to your own, then, make your own css, js, and html files.
Then, run the jsdoc.js command with your template. e.g.,

$ node_modules/jsdoc/jsdoc.js \
  --configure node_modules/angular-jsdoc/common/conf.json \
  --template node_modules/angular-jsdoc/my-template \
  --destination build/docs \
  --readme README.md \
  --recurse directives services

If you want to share your template with others, please send a pull request after adding your template directory where angular-template directory is.

The following is the example of directory with explanation:

my-template
  ├── css
  │   └── my.css          # css used in layout.html
  ├── js
  │   └── my.js           # javascript used in layout.html
  ├── fonts
  │   └── my.woff         # font used in layout.html
  ├── html
  │   ├── class.html      # template used by layout.html
  │   └── layout.html     # layout file
  └── publish.js          # the main file that generate jsdoc

Currently the default angular-template does not come with custom fonts. If you would like to use a template like angular-template but with custom fonts, change the copyStaticFiles method in your publish.js:

angular-template/publish.js

// copy the template's static files to outdir
var copyStaticFiles = function() {
  ['css', 'js'].forEach(function(dirName) {
    var fromDir = path.join(templatePath, dirName);
    var staticFiles = fs.ls(fromDir, 3);

    staticFiles.forEach(function(fileName) {
      var toDir = fs.toDir( fileName.replace(fromDir, path.join(outdir, dirName)) );
      fs.mkPath(toDir);
      fs.copyFileSync(fileName, toDir);
    });
  });
};

to:

my-template/publish.js

// copy the template's static files to outdir
var copyStaticFiles = function() {
  ['css', 'js', 'fonts'].forEach(function(dirName) {
    var fromDir = path.join(templatePath, dirName);
    var staticFiles = fs.ls(fromDir, 3);

    staticFiles.forEach(function(fileName) {
      var toDir = fs.toDir( fileName.replace(fromDir, path.join(outdir, dirName)) );
      fs.mkPath(toDir);
      fs.copyFileSync(fileName, toDir);
    });
  });
};

MIT licence

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial