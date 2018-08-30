JSDoc 3 Template for AngularJS.

A JSDoc plugin and template for AngularJS, nothing else!

NOTE: the location of configure file and template directory has been moved with the release of 1.0.0 Please make changes accordingly for your gulp file.

configure: Old: node_modules/angular-jsdoc/conf.json New: node_modules/angular-jsdoc/common/conf.json

New: template: Old: node_modules/angular-jsdoc/template New: node_modules/angular-jsdoc/default

Blog: Sigh, AngularJS Documentation

Features

Right side TOC, table of contents, for navigation by Directives, Services, Controllers, etc

Read and process @ngdoc tag

How Does It Look Like?

Install

$ npm install jsdoc angular-jsdoc

If you intend to use it with Grunt also execute:

$ npm install grunt-jsdoc

Quick Start

With Command Line

// or you can run in command line $ node_modules/jsdoc/jsdoc.js \

Or, With Gulp

var shell = require ( 'gulp-shell' ); gulp.task( 'docs' , shell.task([ 'node_modules/jsdoc/jsdoc.js ' + '-c node_modules/angular-jsdoc/common/conf.json ' + '-t node_modules/angular-jsdoc/angular-template ' + '-d build/docs ' + './README.md ' + '-r directives services' + '-u tutorials' ]));

Or, With Grunt

grunt .initConfig ({ jsdoc : { dist : { src : [ 'directives' , 'services' ], options : { destination : 'build/docs' , configure : 'node_modules/angular-jsdoc/common/conf.json' , template : 'node_modules/angular-jsdoc/angular-template' , tutorial : 'tutorials' , readme : './README.md' } } } });

@ngdoc - specifies the type of thing being documented. See below for more detail.

- specifies the type of thing being documented. See below for more detail. @scope - specifies the type of scope used by documented directive. Options are true for a new inherited scope, false for shared scope, and either {} or object for isolate scope. if @scope is provided without a value, a new shared scope will be assumed

- specifies the type of scope used by documented directive. Options are for a new inherited scope, for shared scope, and either or for isolate scope. if is provided without a value, a new shared scope will be assumed @priority - specifies the documented directive's priority

- specifies the documented directive's priority @animations - specifies the animations that the documented directive supports

- specifies the animations that the documented directive supports @restrict - specifies how directives should be shown in the usage section. For example, for [E]lement, [A]ttribute, and [C]lass, use @restrict ECA

- specifies how directives should be shown in the usage section. For example, for [E]lement, [A]ttribute, and [C]lass, use @restrict ECA @eventType emit|broadcast - specifies whether the event is emitted or broadcast

Example

Customization

Currently, there are two templates built-in;

default

angular-template (Recommended)

To add your own template, please copy the angular-template directory to your own, then, make your own css, js, and html files.

Then, run the jsdoc.js command with your template. e.g.,

$ node_modules/jsdoc/jsdoc.js \ - -configure node_modules/angular-jsdoc/common/conf.json \ - -template node_modules/angular-jsdoc/my-template \ - -destination build/docs \ - -readme README.md \ - -recurse directives services

If you want to share your template with others, please send a pull request after adding your template directory where angular-template directory is.

The following is the example of directory with explanation:

my-template ├── css │ └── my .css # css used in layout .html ├── js │ └── my .js # javascript used in layout .html ├── fonts │ └── my .woff # font used in layout .html ├── html │ ├── class .html # template used by layout .html │ └── layout .html # layout file └── publish .js # the main file that generate jsdoc

Currently the default angular-template does not come with custom fonts. If you would like to use a template like angular-template but with custom fonts, change the copyStaticFiles method in your publish.js:

angular-template/publish.js

var copyStaticFiles = function ( ) { [ 'css' , 'js' ].forEach( function ( dirName ) { var fromDir = path.join(templatePath, dirName); var staticFiles = fs.ls(fromDir, 3 ); staticFiles.forEach( function ( fileName ) { var toDir = fs.toDir( fileName.replace(fromDir, path.join(outdir, dirName)) ); fs.mkPath(toDir); fs.copyFileSync(fileName, toDir); }); }); };

to:

my-template/publish.js

var copyStaticFiles = function ( ) { [ 'css' , 'js' , 'fonts' ].forEach( function ( dirName ) { var fromDir = path.join(templatePath, dirName); var staticFiles = fs.ls(fromDir, 3 ); staticFiles.forEach( function ( fileName ) { var toDir = fs.toDir( fileName.replace(fromDir, path.join(outdir, dirName)) ); fs.mkPath(toDir); fs.copyFileSync(fileName, toDir); }); }); };

Copyright

MIT licence