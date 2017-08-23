openbase logo
angular-jquery-timepicker

by Recras
0.13.1

AngularJS directive for jQueryUI Timepicker

npm
GitHub
CDN

Documentation
Popularity

Downloads/wk

1K

GitHub Stars

55

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

10

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

angular-jquery-timepicker Build Status

An AngularJS directive for jquery-timepicker

See a demo here

Requirements

Usage

You can use Bower or NPM to install this directive.

bower install angular-jquery-timepicker

or for NPM:

npm install angular-jquery-timepicker

Add the timepicker module as a dependency to your applicatin module:

var myAppModule = angular.module('MyApp', ['ui.timepicker'])

Apply the directive to your form elements. This directive expects ng-model to be a valid javascript Date object (or null).

<input ui-timepicker ng-model="someDateObject">

You can specify a base-date that will be used to initialize the ng-model when it is null

<input ui-timepicker ng-model="someNullObject" base-date"someDateObject">

Configure timepicker at a global level. Use the 'asMoment' to use moment.js instead of Date as the ng-model. Note: moment.js timezones will be discarded.

angular.module('ui.timepicker').value('uiTimepickerConfig',{
  step: 5,
  asMoment: true
});

Adding custom options to timepicker.

$scope.timePickerOptions = {
    step: 20,
    timeFormat: 'g:ia',
    appendTo: 'body'
};

<input ui-timepicker="timePickerOptions" ng-model="someDateObject">

