An AngularJS directive for jquery-timepicker
You can use Bower or NPM to install this directive.
bower install angular-jquery-timepicker
or for NPM:
npm install angular-jquery-timepicker
Add the timepicker module as a dependency to your applicatin module:
var myAppModule = angular.module('MyApp', ['ui.timepicker'])
Apply the directive to your form elements. This directive expects ng-model to be a valid javascript Date object (or null).
<input ui-timepicker ng-model="someDateObject">
You can specify a base-date that will be used to initialize the ng-model when it is null
<input ui-timepicker ng-model="someNullObject" base-date"someDateObject">
Configure timepicker at a global level. Use the 'asMoment' to use moment.js instead of Date as the ng-model. Note: moment.js timezones will be discarded.
angular.module('ui.timepicker').value('uiTimepickerConfig',{
step: 5,
asMoment: true
});
Adding custom options to timepicker.
$scope.timePickerOptions = {
step: 20,
timeFormat: 'g:ia',
appendTo: 'body'
};
<input ui-timepicker="timePickerOptions" ng-model="someDateObject">