An AngularJS directive for jquery-timepicker

See a demo here

Requirements

AngularJS

JQuery

jquery-timepicker

Usage

You can use Bower or NPM to install this directive.

bower install angular-jquery-timepicker

or for NPM:

npm install angular-jquery-timepicker

Add the timepicker module as a dependency to your applicatin module:

var myAppModule = angular. module ( 'MyApp' , [ 'ui.timepicker' ])

Apply the directive to your form elements. This directive expects ng-model to be a valid javascript Date object (or null).

< input ui-timepicker ng-model = "someDateObject" >

You can specify a base-date that will be used to initialize the ng-model when it is null

< input ui-timepicker ng-model="someNullObject" base- date "someDateObject">

Configure timepicker at a global level. Use the 'asMoment' to use moment.js instead of Date as the ng-model. Note: moment.js timezones will be discarded.

angular .module ( 'ui.timepicker' ) .value ( 'uiTimepickerConfig' ,{ step : 5 , asMoment : true });

Adding custom options to timepicker.