Angular IVH Treeview

A treeview for AngularJS with filtering, checkbox support, custom templates, and more.

Contents

Getting Started

IVH Treeview can be installed with bower and npm:

bower install angular-ivh-treeview npm install angular-ivh-treeview

Once installed, include the following files in your app:

dist/ivh-treeview.js

dist/ivh-treeview.css

dist/ivh-treeview-theme-basic.css (optional minimalist theme)

And add the ivh.treeview module to your main Angular module:

angular.module( 'myApp' , [ 'ivh.treeview' ]);

You're now ready to use the ivh-treeview directive, ivhTreeviewMgr service, and ivhTreeviewBfs service.

Example Usage

In your controller...

app.controller( 'MyCtrl' , function ( ) { this .bag = [{ label : 'Glasses' , value : 'glasses' , children : [{ label : 'Top Hat' , value : 'top_hat' },{ label : 'Curly Mustache' , value : 'mustachio' }] }]; this .awesomeCallback = function ( node, tree ) { }; this .otherAwesomeCallback = function ( node, isSelected, tree ) { } });

In your view...

< div ng-controller = "MyCtrl as fancy" > < input type = "text" ng-model = "bagSearch" /> < div ivh-treeview = "fancy.bag" ivh-treeview-filter = "bagSearch" > </ div > </ div >

Options

IVH Treeview is pretty configurable. By default it expects your elements to have label and children properties for node display text and child nodes respectively. It'll also make use of a selected attribute to manage selected states. If you would like to pick out nodes by ID rather than reference it'll also use an id attribute. Those attributes can all be changed, for example:

< div ng-controller = "MyCtrl as fancy" > < div ivh-treeview = "fancy.bag" ivh-treeview-id-attribute = "'uuid'" ivh-treeview-label-attribute = "'text'" ivh-treeview-children-attribute = "'items'" ivh-treeview-selected-attribute = "'isSelected'" > </ div >

IVH Treeview attaches checkboxes to each item in your tree for a hierarchical selection model. If you'd rather not have these checkboxes use ivh-treeview-use-checkboxes="false" :

< div ng-controller = "MyCtrl as fancy" > < div ivh-treeview = "fancy.bag" ivh-treeview-use-checkboxes = "false" > </ div >

There's also a provider if you'd like to change the global defaults:

app.config( function ( ivhTreeviewOptionsProvider ) { ivhTreeviewOptionsProvider.set({ idAttribute : 'id' , labelAttribute : 'label' , childrenAttribute : 'children' , selectedAttribute : 'selected' , useCheckboxes : true , disableCheckboxSelectionPropagation : false , expandToDepth : 0 , indeterminateAttribute : '__ivhTreeviewIndeterminate' , expandedAttribute : '__ivhTreeviewExpanded' , defaultSelectedState : true , validate : true , twistieExpandedTpl : '(-)' , twistieCollapsedTpl : '(+)' , twistieLeafTpl : 'o' , nodeTpl : '...' }); });

Note that you can also use the ivhTreeviewOptions service to inspect global options at runtime. For an explanation of each option see the comments in the source for ivhTreeviewOptions.

app.controller( 'MyCtrl' , function ( ivhTreeviewOptions ) { var opts = ivhTreeviewOptions(); });

Filtering

We support filtering through the ivh-treeview-filter attribute, this value is supplied to Angular's filterFilter and applied to each node individually.

IVH Treeview uses ngHide to hide filtered out nodes. If you would like to customize the hide/show behavior of nodes as they are filtered in and out of view (e.g. with ngAnimate ) you can target elements with elements with the .ivh-treeview-node class:

.ivh-treeview-node .ng-enter { animation : my-enter-animation 0.5s linear; } .ivh-treeview-node .ng-leave { animation : my-leave-animation 0.5s linear; } .ivh-treeview-node .ng-hide { transition : 0.5s linear all; opacity : 0 ; } .ivh-treeview-node .ng-hide { display : block ; } .ivh-treeview-node .ng-hide .ivh-treeview-node-label { color : red; text-decoration : line-through; }

Demo: Filtering

Expanded by Default

If you want the tree to start out expanded to a certain depth use the ivh-treeview-expand-to-depth attribute:

< div ng-controller = "MyCtrl as fancy" > < div ivh-treeview = "fancy.bag" ivh-treeview-expand-to-depth = "2" ivh-treeview-use-checkboxes = "false" > </ div >

You can also use the ivhTreeviewOptionsProvider to set a global default.

If you want the tree entirely expanded use a depth of -1 . Providing a depth greater than your tree's maximum depth will cause the entire tree to be initially expanded.

Demo: Expand to depth on load

Default Selected State

When using checkboxes you can have a default selected state of true or false . The default selected state is used when validating your tree data with ivhTreeviewMgr.validate which will assume this state if none is specified, i.e. any node without a selected state will assume the default state. Futhermore, when ivhTreeviewMgr.validate finds a node whose selected state differs from the default it will assign the same state to each of that node's childred, parent nodes are updated accordingly.

Use ivh-treeview-default-selected-state attribute or defaultSelectedState option to set this property.

Demo: Default selected state and validate on startup

ivh.treeview will not assume control of your model on startup if you do not want it to. You can opt out of validation on startup by setting ivh-treeview-validate="false" at the attribute level or by globally setting the validate property in ivhTreeviewOptionsProvider .

Demo: Default selected state and validate on startup

Twisties

The basic twisties that ship with this ivh.treeview are little more than ASCII art. You're encouraged to use your own twistie templates. For example, if you've got bootstrap on your page you might do something like this:

ivhTreeviewOptionsProvider.set({ twistieCollapsedTpl : '<span class="glyphicon glyphicon-chevron-right"></span>' , twistieExpandedTpl : '<span class="glyphicon glyphicon-chevron-down"></span>' , twistieLeafTpl : '●' });

If you need different twistie templates for different treeview elements you can assign these templates at the attribute level:

< div ivh-treeview = "fancy.bag" ivh-treeview-twistie-leaf-tpl = "'-->'" > </ div >

Alternatively, you can pass them as part of a full configuration object.

Demo: Custom twisties

Templates and Skins

IVH Treeview allows you to fully customize your tree nodes. See docs/templates-and-skins.md for demos and details.

Toggle Handlers

Want to register a callback for whenever a user expands or collapses a node? Use the ivh-treeview-on-toggle attribute. Your expression will be evaluated with the following local variables: ivhNode , the node that was toggled; ivhTree , the tree it belongs to; ivhIsExpanded , whether or not the node is now expanded.

< div ng-controller = "MyCtrl as fancy" > < div ivh-treeview = "fancy.bag" ivh-treeview-on-toggle = "fancy.awesomeCallback(ivhNode, ivhIsExpanded, ivhTree)" > </ div >

You may also supply a toggle handler as a function (rather than an angular expression) using ivh-treeview-options or by setting a global onToggle option. In this case the function will be passed a single object with ivhNode and ivhTree properties.

Demo: Toggle Handler

Select/Deselect Handlers

Want to be notified any time a checkbox changes state as the result of a click? Use the ivh-treeview-on-cb-change attribute. Your expression will be evaluated whenever a node checkbox changes state with the following local variables: ivhNode , the node whose selected state changed; ivhIsSelected , the new selected state of the node; and ivhTree , the tree ivhNode belongs to.

You may also supply a selected handler as a function (rather than an angular expression) using ivh-treeview-options or by setting a global onCbChange option. In this case the function will be passed a single object with ivhNode , ivhIsSelected , and ivhTree properties.

Note that programmatic changes to a node's selected state (including selection change propagation) will not trigger this callback. It is only run for the actual node clicked on by a user.

< div ng-controller = "MyCtrl as fancy" > < div ivh-treeview = "fancy.bag" ivh-treeview-on-cb-change = "fancy.otherAwesomeCallback(ivhNode, ivhIsSelected, ivhTree)" > </ div >

Demo: Select/Deselect Handler

All the Options

If passing a configuration object is more your style than inlining everything in the view, that's OK too.

In your fancy controller...

this .customOpts = { useCheckboxes : false , onToggle : this .awesomeCallback };

In your view...

< div ivh-treeview = "fancy.bag" ivh-treeview-options = "fancy.customOpts" > </ div >

Any option that can be set with ivhTreeviewOptionsProvider can be overriden here.

Treeview Manager Service

ivh.treeview supplies a service, ivhTreeviewMgr , for interacting with your tree data directly.

Select (or deselect) an item in tree , node can be either a reference to the actual tree node or its ID.

We'll use settings registered with ivhTreeviewOptions by default, but you can override any of them with the optional opts parameter.

isSelected is also optional and defaults to true (i.e. the node will be selected).

When an item is selected each of its children are also selected and the indeterminate state of each of the node's parents is validated.

Demo: Programmatic select/deselect

Like ivhTreeviewMgr.select except every node in tree is either selected or deselected.

Demo: Programmatic selectAll/deselectAll

Like ivhTreeviewMgr.select except an array of nodes (or node IDs) is used. Each node in tree corresponding to one of the passed nodes will be selected or deselected.

Demo: Programmatic selectEach/deselectEach

A convenience method, delegates to ivhTreeviewMgr.select with isSelected set to false .

Demo: Programmatic select/deselect

A convenience method, delegates to ivhTreeviewMgr.selectAll with isSelected set to false .

Demo: Programmatic selectAll/deselectAll

A convenience method, delegates to ivhTreeviewMgr.selectEach with isSelected set to false .

Demo: Programmatic selectEach/deselectEach

Expand (or collapse) a given node in tree , again node may be an actual object reference or an ID.

We'll use settings registered with ivhTreeviewOptions by default, but you can override any of them with the optional opts parameter.

By default this method will expand the node in question, you may pass false as the last parameter though to collapse the node. Or, just use ivhTreeviewMgr.collapse .

Demo: Programmatic expand/collapse

Expand (or collapse) node and all its child nodes. Note that you may omit the node parameter (i.e. expand/collapse the entire tree) but only when all other option parameters are also omitted.

Demo: Programmatic recursive expand/collapse

Expand (or collapse) all parents of node . This may be used to "reveal" a nested node or to recursively collapse all parents of a node.

Demo: Programmatic reveal/hide

A convenience method, delegates to ivhTreeviewMgr.expand with isExpanded set to false .

A convenience method, delegates to ivhTreeviewMgr.expandRecursive with isExpanded set to false ,

Demo: Programmatic recursive expand/collapse

A convenience method, delegates to ivhTreeviewMgr.expandTo with isExpanded set to false .

Demo: Programmatic reveal/hide

Validate a tree data store, bias is a convenient redundancy for opts.defaultSelectedState .

When validating tree data we look for the first node in each branch which has a selected state defined that differs from opts.defaultSelectedState (or bias ). Each of that node's children are updated to match the differing node and parent indeterminate states are updated.

Demo: Programmatic select/deselect

Dynamic Changes

Adding and removing tree nodes on the fly is supported. Just keep in mind that added nodes do not automatically inherit selected states (i.e. checkbox states) from their parent nodes. Similarly, adding new child nodes does not cause parent nodes to automatically validate their own selected states. You will typically want to use ivhTreeviewMgr.validate or ivhTreeviewMgr.select after adding new nodes to your tree:

var tree = getTree() , parent = getParent() , newNodes = [{ label : 'Hello' },{ label : 'World' }]; parent.children = newNodes; ivhTreeviewMgr.select(myTree, parent, parent.selected);

Tree Traversal

The internal tree traversal service is exposed as ivhTreeviewBfs (bfs --> breadth first search).

We perform a breadth first traversal of tree applying the function cb to each node as it is reached. cb is passed two parameters, the node itself and an array of parents nodes ordered nearest to farthest. If the cb returns false traversal of that branch is stopped.

Note that even if false is returned each of nodes siblings will still be traversed. Essentially none of nodes children will be added to traversal queue. All other branches in tree will be traversed as normal.

In other words returning false tells ivhTreeviewBfs to go no deeper in the current branch only.

Demo: ivhTreeviewBfs in action

Optimizations and Known Limitations

Performance at Scale

The default node template assumes a reasonable number of tree nodes. As your tree grows (3k-10k+ nodes) you will likely notice a significant dip in performance. This can be mitigated by using a custom template with a few easy tweaks.

Only process visible nodes by adding an ng-if to the ivh-treeview-children element. This small change will result in significant performance boosts for large trees as now only the visible nodes (i.e. nodes with all parents expanded) will be processed. This change will likely be added to the default template in version 1.1.

Use Angular's bind-once syntx in a custom template. The default template supports angular@1.2.x and so does not leverage the native double-colon syntax to make one time bindings. By binding once where possible you can trim a large number of watches from your trees.

Known Issues

Creating multiple treeviews within an ngRepeat loops creates an issue where each treeview accesses the same controller instance after initial load. See issue #113.

We use Angular's filterFilter for filtering, by default this compares your filter string with at all object attributes. This directive attaches an attribute to your tree nodes to track its selected state (e.g. selected: false ). If you want your filter to ignore the selection tracking attribute use an object or function filter. See issue #151.

Reporting Issues and Getting Help

When reporting an issue please take a moment to reproduce your setup by modifying our starter template. Only make as many changes as necessary to demonstrate your issue but do comment your added code.

Please use Stack Overflow for general questions and help with implementation.

Contributing

Please see our consolidated contribution guidelines.

Release History

2015-11-29 v1.0.2 Allow numeric ids as well as string ids

2015-09-23 v1.0.0 Use expressions rather than callbacks for change/toggle handlers, update default template. See MIGRATING doc for breaking changes.

2015-05-06 v0.10.0 Make node templates customizable

2015-02-10 v0.9.0 All options are set-able via attributes or config object

2015-01-02 v0.8.0 Add ability to expand/collapse nodes programmatically

2014-09-21 v0.6.0 Tree accepts nodes added on the fly

2014-09-09 v0.3.0 Complete refactor. Directive no longer propagates changes automatically on programmatic changes, use ivhTreeviewMgr.

2014-08-25 v0.2.0 Allow for initial expansion

2014-06-20 v0.1.0 Initial release

License

MIT license, copyright iVantage Health Analytics, Inc.