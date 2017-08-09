A treeview for AngularJS with filtering, checkbox support, custom templates, and more.
ivhTreeviewMgr.select(tree, node[, opts][, isSelected])
ivhTreeviewMgr.selectAll(tree[, opts][, isSelected])
ivhTreeviewMgr.selectEach(tree, nodes[, opts][, isSelected])
ivhTreeviewMgr.deselect(tree, node[, opts])
ivhTreeviewMgr.deselectAll(tree[, opts])
ivhTreeviewMgr.deselectEach(tree, nodes[, opts])
ivhTreeviewMgr.expand(tree, node[, opts][, isExpanded])
ivhTreeviewMgr.expandRecursive(tree[, node[, opts][,isExpanded]])
ivhTreeviewMgr.expandTo(tree, node[, opts][, isExpanded])
ivhTreeviewMgr.collapse(tree, node[, opts])
ivhTreeviewMgr.collapseRecursive(tree[, node[, opts]])
ivhTreeviewMgr.collapseParents(tree, node[, opts])
ivhTreeviewMgr.validate(tree[, opts][, bias])
IVH Treeview can be installed with bower and npm:
bower install angular-ivh-treeview
# or
npm install angular-ivh-treeview
Once installed, include the following files in your app:
dist/ivh-treeview.js
dist/ivh-treeview.css
dist/ivh-treeview-theme-basic.css (optional minimalist theme)
And add the
ivh.treeview module to your main Angular module:
angular.module('myApp', [
'ivh.treeview'
// other module dependencies...
]);
You're now ready to use the
ivh-treeview directive,
ivhTreeviewMgr service,
and
ivhTreeviewBfs service.
In your controller...
app.controller('MyCtrl', function() {
this.bag = [{
label: 'Glasses',
value: 'glasses',
children: [{
label: 'Top Hat',
value: 'top_hat'
},{
label: 'Curly Mustache',
value: 'mustachio'
}]
}];
this.awesomeCallback = function(node, tree) {
// Do something with node or tree
};
this.otherAwesomeCallback = function(node, isSelected, tree) {
// Do soemthing with node or tree based on isSelected
}
});
In your view...
<div ng-controller="MyCtrl as fancy">
<input type="text" ng-model="bagSearch" />
<div
ivh-treeview="fancy.bag"
ivh-treeview-filter="bagSearch">
</div>
</div>
IVH Treeview is pretty configurable. By default it expects your elements to have
label and
children properties for node display text and child nodes
respectively. It'll also make use of a
selected attribute to manage selected
states. If you would like to pick out nodes by ID rather than reference it'll
also use an
id attribute. Those attributes can all be changed, for example:
<div ng-controller="MyCtrl as fancy">
<div ivh-treeview="fancy.bag"
ivh-treeview-id-attribute="'uuid'"
ivh-treeview-label-attribute="'text'"
ivh-treeview-children-attribute="'items'"
ivh-treeview-selected-attribute="'isSelected'">
</div>
IVH Treeview attaches checkboxes to each item in your tree for a hierarchical
selection model. If you'd rather not have these checkboxes use
ivh-treeview-use-checkboxes="false":
<div ng-controller="MyCtrl as fancy">
<div ivh-treeview="fancy.bag"
ivh-treeview-use-checkboxes="false">
</div>
There's also a provider if you'd like to change the global defaults:
app.config(function(ivhTreeviewOptionsProvider) {
ivhTreeviewOptionsProvider.set({
idAttribute: 'id',
labelAttribute: 'label',
childrenAttribute: 'children',
selectedAttribute: 'selected',
useCheckboxes: true,
disableCheckboxSelectionPropagation: false,
expandToDepth: 0,
indeterminateAttribute: '__ivhTreeviewIndeterminate',
expandedAttribute: '__ivhTreeviewExpanded',
defaultSelectedState: true,
validate: true,
twistieExpandedTpl: '(-)',
twistieCollapsedTpl: '(+)',
twistieLeafTpl: 'o',
nodeTpl: '...'
});
});
Note that you can also use the
ivhTreeviewOptions service to inspect global
options at runtime. For an explanation of each option see the comments in the
source for ivhTreeviewOptions.
app.controller('MyCtrl', function(ivhTreeviewOptions) {
var opts = ivhTreeviewOptions();
// opts.idAttribute === 'id'
// opts.labelAttribute === 'label'
// opts.childrenAttribute === 'children'
// opts.selectedAttribute === 'selected'
// opts.useCheckboxes === true
// opts.disableCheckboxSelectionPropagation === false
// opts.expandToDepth === 0
// opts.indeterminateAttribute === '__ivhTreeviewIndeterminate'
// opts.expandedAttribute === '__ivhTreeviewExpanded'
// opts.defaultSelectedState === true
// opts.validate === true
// opts.twistieExpandedTpl === '(-)'
// opts.twistieCollapsedTpl === '(+)'
// opts.twistieLeafTpl === 'o'
// opts.nodeTpl =(eh)= '...'
});
We support filtering through the
ivh-treeview-filter attribute, this value is
supplied to Angular's
filterFilter and applied to each node individually.
IVH Treeview uses
ngHide to hide filtered out nodes. If you would like to
customize the hide/show behavior of nodes as they are filtered in and out of
view (e.g. with
ngAnimate) you can target elements with elements with the
.ivh-treeview-node class:
/* with e.g. keyframe animations */
.ivh-treeview-node.ng-enter {
animation: my-enter-animation 0.5s linear;
}
.ivh-treeview-node.ng-leave {
animation: my-leave-animation 0.5s linear;
}
/* or class based animations */
.ivh-treeview-node.ng-hide {
transition: 0.5s linear all;
opacity: 0;
}
/* alternatively, just strike-through filtered out nodes */
.ivh-treeview-node.ng-hide {
display: block !important;
}
.ivh-treeview-node.ng-hide .ivh-treeview-node-label {
color: red;
text-decoration: line-through;
}
Demo: Filtering
If you want the tree to start out expanded to a certain depth use the
ivh-treeview-expand-to-depth attribute:
<div ng-controller="MyCtrl as fancy">
<div
ivh-treeview="fancy.bag"
ivh-treeview-expand-to-depth="2"
ivh-treeview-use-checkboxes="false">
</div>
You can also use the
ivhTreeviewOptionsProvider to set a global default.
If you want the tree entirely expanded use a depth of
-1. Providing a depth
greater than your tree's maximum depth will cause the entire tree to be
initially expanded.
Demo: Expand to depth on load
When using checkboxes you can have a default selected state of
true or
false. The default selected state is used when validating your tree data with
ivhTreeviewMgr.validate which will assume this state if none is specified,
i.e. any node without a selected state will assume the default state.
Futhermore, when
ivhTreeviewMgr.validate finds a node whose selected state
differs from the default it will assign the same state to each of that node's
childred, parent nodes are updated accordingly.
Use
ivh-treeview-default-selected-state attribute or
defaultSelectedState
option to set this property.
Demo: Default selected state and validate on startup
ivh.treeview will not assume control of your model on startup if you do not
want it to. You can opt out of validation on startup by setting
ivh-treeview-validate="false" at the attribute level or by globally setting
the
validate property in
ivhTreeviewOptionsProvider.
Demo: Default selected state and validate on startup
The basic twisties that ship with this
ivh.treeview are little more than ASCII
art. You're encouraged to use your own twistie templates. For example, if you've
got bootstrap on your page you might do something like this:
ivhTreeviewOptionsProvider.set({
twistieCollapsedTpl: '<span class="glyphicon glyphicon-chevron-right"></span>',
twistieExpandedTpl: '<span class="glyphicon glyphicon-chevron-down"></span>',
twistieLeafTpl: '●'
});
If you need different twistie templates for different treeview elements you can assign these templates at the attribute level:
<div
ivh-treeview="fancy.bag"
ivh-treeview-twistie-leaf-tpl="'-->'">
</div>
Alternatively, you can pass them as part of a full configuration object.
Demo: Custom twisties
IVH Treeview allows you to fully customize your tree nodes. See docs/templates-and-skins.md for demos and details.
Want to register a callback for whenever a user expands or collapses a node? Use
the
ivh-treeview-on-toggle attribute. Your expression will be evaluated with
the following local variables:
ivhNode, the node that was toggled;
ivhTree,
the tree it belongs to;
ivhIsExpanded, whether or not the node is now
expanded.
<div ng-controller="MyCtrl as fancy">
<div
ivh-treeview="fancy.bag"
ivh-treeview-on-toggle="fancy.awesomeCallback(ivhNode, ivhIsExpanded, ivhTree)">
</div>
You may also supply a toggle handler as a function (rather than an angular
expression) using
ivh-treeview-options or by setting a global
onToggle
option. In this case the function will be passed a single object with
ivhNode
and
ivhTree properties.
Demo: Toggle Handler
Want to be notified any time a checkbox changes state as the result of a click?
Use the
ivh-treeview-on-cb-change attribute. Your expression will be evaluated
whenever a node checkbox changes state with the following local variables:
ivhNode, the node whose selected state changed;
ivhIsSelected, the new
selected state of the node; and
ivhTree, the tree
ivhNode belongs to.
You may also supply a selected handler as a function (rather than an angular
expression) using
ivh-treeview-options or by setting a global
onCbChange
option. In this case the function will be passed a single object with
ivhNode,
ivhIsSelected, and
ivhTree properties.
Note that programmatic changes to a node's selected state (including selection change propagation) will not trigger this callback. It is only run for the actual node clicked on by a user.
<div ng-controller="MyCtrl as fancy">
<div
ivh-treeview="fancy.bag"
ivh-treeview-on-cb-change="fancy.otherAwesomeCallback(ivhNode, ivhIsSelected, ivhTree)">
</div>
Demo: Select/Deselect Handler
If passing a configuration object is more your style than inlining everything in the view, that's OK too.
In your fancy controller...
this.customOpts = {
useCheckboxes: false,
onToggle: this.awesomeCallback
};
In your view...
<div
ivh-treeview="fancy.bag"
ivh-treeview-options="fancy.customOpts">
</div>
Any option that can be set with
ivhTreeviewOptionsProvider can be overriden
here.
ivh.treeview supplies a service,
ivhTreeviewMgr, for interacting with your
tree data directly.
ivhTreeviewMgr.select(tree, node[, opts][, isSelected])
Select (or deselect) an item in
tree,
node can be either a reference to the
actual tree node or its ID.
We'll use settings registered with
ivhTreeviewOptions by default, but you can
override any of them with the optional
opts parameter.
isSelected is also optional and defaults to
true (i.e. the node will be
selected).
When an item is selected each of its children are also selected and the indeterminate state of each of the node's parents is validated.
Demo: Programmatic select/deselect
ivhTreeviewMgr.selectAll(tree[, opts][, isSelected])
Like
ivhTreeviewMgr.select except every node in
tree is either selected or
deselected.
Demo: Programmatic selectAll/deselectAll
ivhTreeviewMgr.selectEach(tree, nodes[, opts][, isSelected])
Like
ivhTreeviewMgr.select except an array of nodes (or node IDs) is used.
Each node in
tree corresponding to one of the passed
nodes will be selected
or deselected.
Demo: Programmatic selectEach/deselectEach
ivhTreeviewMgr.deselect(tree, node[, opts])
A convenience method, delegates to
ivhTreeviewMgr.select with
isSelected set
to
false.
Demo: Programmatic select/deselect
ivhTreeviewMgr.deselectAll(tree[, opts])
A convenience method, delegates to
ivhTreeviewMgr.selectAll with
isSelected
set to
false.
Demo: Programmatic selectAll/deselectAll
ivhTreeviewMgr.deselectEach(tree, nodes[, opts])
A convenience method, delegates to
ivhTreeviewMgr.selectEach with
isSelected
set to
false.
Demo: Programmatic selectEach/deselectEach
ivhTreeviewMgr.expand(tree, node[, opts][, isExpanded])
Expand (or collapse) a given
node in
tree, again
node may be an actual
object reference or an ID.
We'll use settings registered with
ivhTreeviewOptions by default, but you can
override any of them with the optional
opts parameter.
By default this method will expand the node in question, you may pass
false as
the last parameter though to collapse the node. Or, just use
ivhTreeviewMgr.collapse.
Demo: Programmatic expand/collapse
ivhTreeviewMgr.expandRecursive(tree[, node[, opts][, isExpanded]])
Expand (or collapse)
node and all its child nodes. Note that you may omit the
node parameter (i.e. expand/collapse the entire tree) but only when all other
option parameters are also omitted.
Demo: Programmatic recursive expand/collapse
ivhTreeviewMgr.expandTo(tree, node[, opts][, isExpanded])
Expand (or collapse) all parents of
node. This may be used to "reveal" a
nested node or to recursively collapse all parents of a node.
Demo: Programmatic reveal/hide
ivhTreeviewMgr.collapse(tree, node[, opts])
A convenience method, delegates to
ivhTreeviewMgr.expand with
isExpanded
set to
false.
ivhTreeviewMgr.collapseRecursive(tree[, node[, opts]])
A convenience method, delegates to
ivhTreeviewMgr.expandRecursive with
isExpanded set to
false,
Demo: Programmatic recursive expand/collapse
ivhTreeviewMgr.collapseParents(tree, node[, opts])
A convenience method, delegates to
ivhTreeviewMgr.expandTo with
isExpanded
set to
false.
Demo: Programmatic reveal/hide
ivhTreeviewMgr.validate(tree[, opts][, bias])
Validate a
tree data store,
bias is a convenient redundancy for
opts.defaultSelectedState.
When validating tree data we look for the first node in each branch which has a
selected state defined that differs from
opts.defaultSelectedState (or
bias). Each of that node's children are updated to match the differing node
and parent indeterminate states are updated.
Demo: Programmatic select/deselect
Adding and removing tree nodes on the fly is supported. Just keep in mind that
added nodes do not automatically inherit selected states (i.e. checkbox states)
from their parent nodes. Similarly, adding new child nodes does not cause parent
nodes to automatically validate their own selected states. You will typically
want to use
ivhTreeviewMgr.validate or
ivhTreeviewMgr.select after adding
new nodes to your tree:
// References to the tree, parent node, and children...
var tree = getTree()
, parent = getParent()
, newNodes = [{label: 'Hello'},{label: 'World'}];
// Attach new children to parent node
parent.children = newNodes;
// Force revalidate on tree given parent node's selected status
ivhTreeviewMgr.select(myTree, parent, parent.selected);
The internal tree traversal service is exposed as
ivhTreeviewBfs (bfs -->
breadth first search).
ivhTreeviewBfs(tree[, opts][, cb])
We perform a breadth first traversal of
tree applying the function
cb to
each node as it is reached.
cb is passed two parameters, the node itself and
an array of parents nodes ordered nearest to farthest. If the
cb returns
false traversal of that branch is stopped.
Note that even if
false is returned each of
nodes siblings will still be
traversed. Essentially none of
nodes children will be added to traversal
queue. All other branches in
tree will be traversed as normal.
In other words returning
false tells
ivhTreeviewBfs to go no deeper in the
current branch only.
Demo:
ivhTreeviewBfs in
action
The default node template assumes a reasonable number of tree nodes. As your tree grows (3k-10k+ nodes) you will likely notice a significant dip in performance. This can be mitigated by using a custom template with a few easy tweaks.
Only process visible nodes by adding an
ng-if to the
ivh-treeview-children element. This small change will result in significant
performance boosts for large trees as now only the visible nodes (i.e. nodes
with all parents expanded) will be processed. This change will likely be added
to the default template in version 1.1.
Use Angular's bind-once syntx in a custom template. The default template supports angular@1.2.x and so does not leverage the native double-colon syntax to make one time bindings. By binding once where possible you can trim a large number of watches from your trees.
filterFilter for filtering, by default this compares your
filter string with at all object attributes. This directive attaches an
attribute to your tree nodes to track its selected state (e.g.
selected: false). If you want your filter to ignore the selection tracking attribute
use an object or function filter. See issue #151.
When reporting an issue please take a moment to reproduce your setup by modifying our starter template. Only make as many changes as necessary to demonstrate your issue but do comment your added code.
Please use Stack Overflow for general questions and help with implementation.
Please see our consolidated contribution guidelines.
MIT license, copyright iVantage Health Analytics, Inc.