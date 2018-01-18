Customizable slimScroll directive for Angular 2.
You'll need to add
SlimScroll to your application module.
import { SlimScroll } from 'angular-io-slimscroll';
@NgModule({
declarations: [
SlimScroll,
AppComponent
],
imports: [
...
],
bootstrap: [AppComponent]
})
export class AppModule {}
And then add
slimScroll attribute with options to your element:
<div slimScroll
width="auto"
height="250px"
size="7px">
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet...
</div>
Existing slimScrolls do not work as they should... So we have written another one 😏
npm i angular-io-slimscroll --save
Options can be passed to an element via html attributes:
|Property
|Type
|Default
|Description
width
|string
auto
|Width in pixels of the visible scroll area
height
|string
250px
|Height in pixels of the visible scroll area
size
|string
7px
|Width in pixels of the scrollbar and rail
color
|string
#000
|Scrollbar color, accepts any hex/color value
position
|string
right
|Scrollbar position - left/right
distance
|string
1px
|Distance in pixels between the side edge and the scrollbar
start
|string
top
|Default scroll position on load - top / bottom
opacity
|number
.4
|Sets scrollbar opacity
transition
|number
.3
|Set transition for opacity in seconds
alwaysVisible
|boolean
false
|Enables always-on mode for the scrollbar
disableFadeOut
|boolean
false
|Check if we should hide the scrollbar when user is hovering over
railVisible
|boolean
false
|Sets visibility of the rail
railColor
|string
#333
|Sets rail color
railOpacity
|number
.2
|Sets rail opacity
railClass
|string
slimScrollRail
|Defautlt CSS class of the slimscroll rail
barClass
|string
slimScrollBar
|Defautlt CSS class of the slimscroll bar
wrapperClass
|string
slimScrollDiv
|Defautlt CSS class of the slimscroll wrapper
allowPageScroll
|boolean
false
|Check if mousewheel should scroll the window if we reach top/bottom
wheelStep
|number
20
|Scroll amount applied to each mouse wheel step
touchScrollStep
|number
200
|Scroll amount when user is using gestures
borderRadius
|string
7px
|Sets border radius
railBorderRadius
|string
7px
|Sets border radius of the rail
scrollTo
|number
0
|Set default point from which to start scrolling
autoScrollToBottom
|boolean
false
|Scroll to bottom on adding new content to container
maxHeightBeforeEnable
|boolean
undefined
|Enable Slimscroll if content reach this limit
This project is licensed under the MIT license. See the LICENSE file for more info.