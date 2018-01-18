Customizable slimScroll directive for Angular 2.

Code Example

You'll need to add SlimScroll to your application module.

import { SlimScroll } from 'angular-io-slimscroll' ; ({ declarations: [ SlimScroll, AppComponent ], imports: [ ... ], bootstrap: [AppComponent] }) export class AppModule {}

And then add slimScroll attribute with options to your element:

< div slimScroll width = "auto" height = "250px" size = "7px" > Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet... </ div >

Motivation

Existing slimScrolls do not work as they should... So we have written another one 😏

Installation

npm i angular-io-slimscroll --save

API Reference

Options can be passed to an element via html attributes:

Property Type Default Description width string auto Width in pixels of the visible scroll area height string 250px Height in pixels of the visible scroll area size string 7px Width in pixels of the scrollbar and rail color string #000 Scrollbar color, accepts any hex/color value position string right Scrollbar position - left/right distance string 1px Distance in pixels between the side edge and the scrollbar start string top Default scroll position on load - top / bottom opacity number .4 Sets scrollbar opacity transition number .3 Set transition for opacity in seconds alwaysVisible boolean false Enables always-on mode for the scrollbar disableFadeOut boolean false Check if we should hide the scrollbar when user is hovering over railVisible boolean false Sets visibility of the rail railColor string #333 Sets rail color railOpacity number .2 Sets rail opacity railClass string slimScrollRail Defautlt CSS class of the slimscroll rail barClass string slimScrollBar Defautlt CSS class of the slimscroll bar wrapperClass string slimScrollDiv Defautlt CSS class of the slimscroll wrapper allowPageScroll boolean false Check if mousewheel should scroll the window if we reach top/bottom wheelStep number 20 Scroll amount applied to each mouse wheel step touchScrollStep number 200 Scroll amount when user is using gestures borderRadius string 7px Sets border radius railBorderRadius string 7px Sets border radius of the rail scrollTo number 0 Set default point from which to start scrolling autoScrollToBottom boolean false Scroll to bottom on adding new content to container maxHeightBeforeEnable boolean undefined Enable Slimscroll if content reach this limit

License

This project is licensed under the MIT license. See the LICENSE file for more info.