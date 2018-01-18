Customizable DatePicker component for Angular 2.
Existing DatePickers do not work as they should... So we have written another one 😏
npm i angular-io-datepicker --save
You'll need to add
DatePickerModule and
OverlayModule to your application module. There has to be
FormsModule. If you use Model-Driven Form you'll need to add
ReactiveFormModule too.
import { FormsModule, ReactiveFormModule } from '@angular/forms';
import { OverlayModule } from "angular-io-overlay";
import { DatePickerModule } from "angular-io-datepicker/src/datepicker/index";
@NgModule({
declarations: [
AppComponent
],
imports: [
FormsModule,
ReactiveFormModule,
OverlayModule,
DatePickerModule,
...
],
providers: [],
bootstrap: [AppComponent]
})
export class AppModule {
}
Simply add
date-picker element with options to your form:
<form #form="ngForm">
<date-picker ngModel name="date"></date-picker>
</form>
You'll need to add form initialization to your app-component at first:
import { Component } from '@angular/core';
import { FormGroup, FormBuilder } from "@angular/forms";
@Component({
selector: 'app-root',
templateUrl: './app.component.html'
})
export class AppComponent {
form: FormGroup;
constructor(private fb: FormBuilder) {}
ngOnInit() {
this.form = this.fb.group({
date: ''
});
}
}
And then add
date-picker element to your form:
<form [formGroup]="form">
<date-picker formControlName="date"></date-picker>
</form>
Options can be passed to an element via html attributes:
|Property
|Type
|Default
|Description
mode
|string
date
|Changes view mode - date, datetime, time
disabled
|boolean
false
|Disables controls
showClearButton
|boolean
true
|Show or not clear input button
isMeridiem
|boolean
|As defined in the moment locale strings
|Uses the 12-hours time format when
true
format
|string
defaultFormat = {"date": "LL","datetime": "LLL","time": "LT"};
|Changes view format that provides moment
closeBySelection
|boolean
false
|Close modal by selection (just when mode=='date')
inputClass
|string
''
|Additional css-class to be added to
input element
This project is licensed under the MIT license. See the LICENSE file for more info.