aid

angular-io-datepicker

by Rd-Dev
1.3.1 (see all)

Datepicker component for angular2

Documentation
138

GitHub Stars

22

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

13

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Angular Date Picker

Readme

angular-io-datePicker

Customizable DatePicker component for Angular 2.

Motivation

Existing DatePickers do not work as they should... So we have written another one 😏

Installation

npm i angular-io-datepicker --save

Code Example

Demo

You'll need to add DatePickerModule and OverlayModule to your application module. There has to be FormsModule. If you use Model-Driven Form you'll need to add ReactiveFormModule too.

import { FormsModule, ReactiveFormModule } from '@angular/forms';
import { OverlayModule } from "angular-io-overlay";
import { DatePickerModule } from "angular-io-datepicker/src/datepicker/index";

@NgModule({
  declarations: [
    AppComponent
  ],
  imports: [
    FormsModule,
    ReactiveFormModule,
    OverlayModule,
    DatePickerModule,
    ...
  ],
  providers: [],
  bootstrap: [AppComponent]
})

export class AppModule {
}
Template-Driven Form

Simply add date-picker element with options to your form:

<form #form="ngForm">
    <date-picker ngModel name="date"></date-picker>
</form>
Model-Driven Form

You'll need to add form initialization to your app-component at first:

import { Component } from '@angular/core';
import { FormGroup, FormBuilder } from "@angular/forms";

@Component({
  selector: 'app-root',
  templateUrl: './app.component.html'
})
export class AppComponent {
  form: FormGroup;

  constructor(private fb: FormBuilder) {}

  ngOnInit() {
    this.form = this.fb.group({
      date: ''
    });
  }
}

And then add date-picker element to your form:

<form [formGroup]="form">
    <date-picker formControlName="date"></date-picker>
</form>

API Reference

Options can be passed to an element via html attributes:

PropertyTypeDefaultDescription
modestringdateChanges view mode - date, datetime, time
disabledbooleanfalseDisables controls
showClearButtonbooleantrueShow or not clear input button
isMeridiembooleanAs defined in the moment locale stringsUses the 12-hours time format when true
formatstringdefaultFormat = {"date": "LL","datetime": "LLL","time": "LT"};Changes view format that provides moment
closeBySelectionbooleanfalseClose modal by selection (just when mode=='date')
inputClassstring''Additional css-class to be added to input element

License

This project is licensed under the MIT license. See the LICENSE file for more info.

