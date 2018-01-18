Customizable DatePicker component for Angular 2.

Motivation

Existing DatePickers do not work as they should... So we have written another one 😏

Installation

npm i angular-io-datepicker --save

Code Example

You'll need to add DatePickerModule and OverlayModule to your application module. There has to be FormsModule . If you use Model-Driven Form you'll need to add ReactiveFormModule too.

import { FormsModule, ReactiveFormModule } from '@angular/forms' ; import { OverlayModule } from "angular-io-overlay" ; import { DatePickerModule } from "angular-io-datepicker/src/datepicker/index" ; ({ declarations: [ AppComponent ], imports: [ FormsModule, ReactiveFormModule, OverlayModule, DatePickerModule, ... ], providers: [], bootstrap: [AppComponent] }) export class AppModule { }

Template-Driven Form

Simply add date-picker element with options to your form:

< form # form = "ngForm" > < date-picker ngModel name = "date" > </ date-picker > </ form >

Model-Driven Form

You'll need to add form initialization to your app-component at first:

import { Component } from '@angular/core' ; import { FormGroup, FormBuilder } from "@angular/forms" ; ({ selector: 'app-root' , templateUrl: './app.component.html' }) export class AppComponent { form: FormGroup; constructor ( private fb: FormBuilder ) {} ngOnInit() { this .form = this .fb.group({ date: '' }); } }

And then add date-picker element to your form:

< form [ formGroup ]= "form" > < date-picker formControlName = "date" > </ date-picker > </ form >

API Reference

Options can be passed to an element via html attributes:

Property Type Default Description mode string date Changes view mode - date, datetime, time disabled boolean false Disables controls showClearButton boolean true Show or not clear input button isMeridiem boolean As defined in the moment locale strings Uses the 12-hours time format when true format string defaultFormat = {"date": "LL","datetime": "LLL","time": "LT"}; Changes view format that provides moment closeBySelection boolean false Close modal by selection (just when mode=='date') inputClass string '' Additional css-class to be added to input element

License

This project is licensed under the MIT license. See the LICENSE file for more info.