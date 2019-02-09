Check if a DOM element is or not in the browser current visible viewport.
<div in-view="ctrl.myDivIsVisible = $inview" ng-class="{ isInView: ctrl.myDivIsVisible }"></div>
This is a directive for AngularJS 1, support for Angular 2 is not in the works yet (PRs are welcome!)
Version 2 of this directive uses a lightwight embedded reactive framework and it is a complete rewrite of v1
npm install angular-inview
bower install angular-inview
In your document include this scripts:
<script src="/node_modules/angular/angular.js"></script>
<script src="/node_modules/angular-inview/angular-inview.js"></script>
In your AngularJS app, you'll need to import the
angular-inview module:
angular.module('myModule', ['angular-inview']);
Or with a module loader setup like Webpack/Babel you can do:
import angularInview from 'angular-inview';
angular.module('myModule', [angularInview]);
This module will define two directives:
in-view and
in-view-container.
<any in-view="{expression using $inview}" in-view-options="{object}"></any>
The
in-view attribute must contain a valid AngularJS expression
to work. When the DOM element enters or exits the viewport, the expression will
be evaluated. To actually check if the element is in view, the following data is
available in the expression:
$inview is a boolean value indicating if the DOM element is in view.
If using this directive for infinite scrolling, you may want to use this like
<any in-view="$inview&&myLoadingFunction()"></any>.
$inviewInfo is an object containing extra info regarding the event
{
changed: <boolean>,
event: <DOM event>,
element: <DOM element>,
elementRect: {
top: <number>,
left: <number>,
bottom: <number>,
right: <number>,
},
viewportRect: {
top: <number>,
left: <number>,
bottom: <number>,
right: <number>,
},
direction: { // if generateDirection option is true
vertical: <number>,
horizontal: <number>,
},
parts: { // if generateParts option is true
top: <boolean>,
left: <boolean>,
bottom: <boolean>,
right: <boolean>,
},
}
changed indicates if the inview value changed with this event
event the DOM event that triggered the inview check
element the DOM element subject of the inview check
elementRect a rectangle with the virtual (considering offset) position of
the element used for the inview check
viewportRect a rectangle with the virtual (considering offset) viewport
dimensions used for the inview check
direction an indication of how the element has moved from the last event
relative to the viewport. Ie. if you scoll the page down by 100 pixels, the
value of
direction.vertical will be
-100
parts an indication of which side of the element are fully visible. Ie. if
parts.top=false and
parts.bottom=true it means that the bottom part of
the element is visible at the top of the viewport (but its top part is
hidden behind the browser bar)
An additional attribute
in-view-options can be specified with an object value containing:
offset: An expression returning an array of values to offset the element position.
Offsets are expressed as arrays of 4 values
[top, right, bottom, left].
Like CSS, you can also specify only 2 values
[top/bottom, left/right].
Values can be either a string with a percentage or numbers (in pixel). Positive values are offsets outside the element rectangle and negative values are offsets to the inside.
Example valid values for the offset are:
100,
[200, 0],
[100, 0, 200, 50],
'20%',
['50%', 30]
viewportOffset: Like the element offset but appied to the viewport. You may
want to use this to shrink the virtual viewport effectivelly checking if your
element is visible (i.e.) in the bottom part of the screen
['-50%', 0, 0].
generateDirection: Indicate if the
direction information should
be included in
$inviewInfo (default false).
generateParts: Indicate if the
parts information should
be included in
$inviewInfo (default false).
throttle: a number indicating a millisecond value of throttle which will
limit the in-view event firing rate to happen every that many milliseconds
Use
in-view-container when you have a scrollable container that contains
in-view
elements. When an
in-view element is inside such container, it will properly
trigger callbacks when the container scrolls as well as when the window scrolls.
<div style="height: 150px; overflow-y: scroll; position: fixed;" in-view-container>
<div style="height: 300px" in-view="{expression using $inview}"></div>
</div>
The following triggers the
lineInView when the line comes in view:
<li ng-repeat="t in testLines" in-view="lineInView($index, $inview, $inviewpart)">This is test line #{{$index}}</li>
See more examples in the
examples folder.
Version 1 of this directive can still be installed with
npm install angular-inview@1.5.7. If you already have v1 and want to
upgrade to v2 here are some tips:
throttle option replaces
debounce. You can just change the name. Notice that
the functioning has changed as well, a debounce waits until there are no more
events for the given amount of time before triggering; throttle instead stabilizes
the event triggering only once every amount of time. In practival terms this
should not affect negativelly your app.
offset and
viewportOffset replace the old offset options in a more structured
and flexible way.
offsetTop: 100 becomes
offset: [100, 0, 0, 0].
$inviewInfo.event replaces
$event in the expression.
generateParts in the options has now to be set to
true to have
$inviewInfo.parts available.
npm install and
npm install angular
angular-inview.js and
angular-inview.spec.js to add your feature
npm test to check that all is good
If you want to become a contributor with push access open an issue asking that or contact the author directly.