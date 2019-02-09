InView Directive for AngularJS

Check if a DOM element is or not in the browser current visible viewport.

< div in-view = "ctrl.myDivIsVisible = $inview" ng-class = "{ isInView: ctrl.myDivIsVisible }" > </ div >

This is a directive for AngularJS 1, support for Angular 2 is not in the works yet (PRs are welcome!)

Version 2 of this directive uses a lightwight embedded reactive framework and it is a complete rewrite of v1

Installation

With npm

npm install angular-inview

With bower

bower install angular-inview

Setup

In your document include this scripts:

< script src = "/node_modules/angular/angular.js" > </ script > < script src = "/node_modules/angular-inview/angular-inview.js" > </ script >

In your AngularJS app, you'll need to import the angular-inview module:

angular.module( 'myModule' , [ 'angular-inview' ]);

Or with a module loader setup like Webpack/Babel you can do:

import angularInview from 'angular-inview' ; angular.module( 'myModule' , [angularInview]);

Usage

This module will define two directives: in-view and in-view-container .

InView

< any in-view = "{expression using $inview}" in-view-options = "{object}" > </ any >

The in-view attribute must contain a valid AngularJS expression to work. When the DOM element enters or exits the viewport, the expression will be evaluated. To actually check if the element is in view, the following data is available in the expression:

$inview is a boolean value indicating if the DOM element is in view. If using this directive for infinite scrolling, you may want to use this like <any in-view="$inview&&myLoadingFunction()"></any> .

$inviewInfo is an object containing extra info regarding the event { changed: <boolean>, event: <DOM event>, element: <DOM element>, elementRect: { top: <number>, left: <number>, bottom: <number>, right: <number>, }, viewportRect: { top: <number>, left: <number>, bottom: <number>, right: <number>, }, direction: { // if generateDirection option is true vertical: <number>, horizontal: <number>, }, parts: { // if generateParts option is true top: <boolean>, left: <boolean>, bottom: <boolean>, right: <boolean>, }, } changed indicates if the inview value changed with this event event the DOM event that triggered the inview check element the DOM element subject of the inview check elementRect a rectangle with the virtual (considering offset) position of the element used for the inview check viewportRect a rectangle with the virtual (considering offset) viewport dimensions used for the inview check direction an indication of how the element has moved from the last event relative to the viewport. Ie. if you scoll the page down by 100 pixels, the value of direction.vertical will be -100 parts an indication of which side of the element are fully visible. Ie. if parts.top=false and parts.bottom=true it means that the bottom part of the element is visible at the top of the viewport (but its top part is hidden behind the browser bar)



An additional attribute in-view-options can be specified with an object value containing:

offset : An expression returning an array of values to offset the element position. Offsets are expressed as arrays of 4 values [top, right, bottom, left] . Like CSS, you can also specify only 2 values [top/bottom, left/right] . Values can be either a string with a percentage or numbers (in pixel). Positive values are offsets outside the element rectangle and negative values are offsets to the inside. Example valid values for the offset are: 100 , [200, 0] , [100, 0, 200, 50] , '20%' , ['50%', 30]

viewportOffset : Like the element offset but appied to the viewport. You may want to use this to shrink the virtual viewport effectivelly checking if your element is visible (i.e.) in the bottom part of the screen ['-50%', 0, 0] .

generateDirection : Indicate if the direction information should be included in $inviewInfo (default false).

generateParts : Indicate if the parts information should be included in $inviewInfo (default false).

throttle : a number indicating a millisecond value of throttle which will limit the in-view event firing rate to happen every that many milliseconds

InViewContainer

Use in-view-container when you have a scrollable container that contains in-view elements. When an in-view element is inside such container, it will properly trigger callbacks when the container scrolls as well as when the window scrolls.

< div style = "height: 150px; overflow-y: scroll; position: fixed;" in-view-container > < div style = "height: 300px" in-view = "{expression using $inview}" > </ div > </ div >

Examples

The following triggers the lineInView when the line comes in view:

< li ng-repeat = "t in testLines" in-view = "lineInView($index, $inview, $inviewpart)" > This is test line #{{$index}} </ li >

See more examples in the examples folder.

Migrate from v1

Version 1 of this directive can still be installed with npm install angular-inview@1.5.7 . If you already have v1 and want to upgrade to v2 here are some tips:

throttle option replaces debounce . You can just change the name. Notice that the functioning has changed as well, a debounce waits until there are no more events for the given amount of time before triggering; throttle instead stabilizes the event triggering only once every amount of time. In practival terms this should not affect negativelly your app.

option replaces . You can just change the name. Notice that the functioning has changed as well, a debounce waits until there are no more events for the given amount of time before triggering; throttle instead stabilizes the event triggering only once every amount of time. In practival terms this should not affect negativelly your app. offset and viewportOffset replace the old offset options in a more structured and flexible way. offsetTop: 100 becomes offset: [100, 0, 0, 0] .

and replace the old offset options in a more structured and flexible way. becomes . $inviewInfo.event replaces $event in the expression.

replaces in the expression. generateParts in the options has now to be set to true to have $inviewInfo.parts available.

Contribute

Fork this repo Setup your new repo with npm install and npm install angular Edit angular-inview.js and angular-inview.spec.js to add your feature Run npm test to check that all is good Create a PR

If you want to become a contributor with push access open an issue asking that or contact the author directly.