Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

5.6K

GitHub Stars

236

Maintenance

Last Commit

21d ago

Contributors

27

Package

Dependencies

5

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Readme

Angular InstantSearch

⚡ Lightning-fast search for Angular apps, by Algolia.

Version Build Status License Downloads

InstantSearch projects: Angular InstantSearch | React InstantSearch | InstantSearch.js | InstantSearch Android | InstantSearch iOS.

Angular compatibility

Angular InstantSearch is compatible with Angular 5 and above. If you need a different version of Angular, please open an issue.

Documentation

There's a dedicated documentation available on the Algolia website.

Troubleshooting

Encountering an issue? Before reaching out to support, we recommend heading to our FAQ where you will find answers for the most common issues and gotchas with the library.

Contributing

To contribute to the library (code and documentation), read our contribution guide.

