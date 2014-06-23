This module is meant to solve an annoying problem of minification and dependency injection in angular.js . angular-injector works better and more reliably than ngmin because it works with any syntax and every possible declaration regardless of where and how it happens.

In order for minified Angular applicaiton to continue working, all functions must be annotated:

someModule.factory( 'greeter' , function ($window) { });

Must be rewritten as:

someModule.factory( 'greeter' , [ '$window' , function ($window) { }]);

This module does that automatically.

Support

Please help me spend more time developing and maintaining awesome modules like this by donating! Just setup Gittip if you haven't already and if you donate $1/week I can buy a coffee on your behalf to keep me coding.

Installation

npm install angular-injector

Usage Example

Write your angular functions like so:

someModule.factory( 'greeter' , ng( function ($window) { }));

Then run them through angular-injector and it will become:

someModule.factory( 'greeter' , [ '$window' , function ($window) { }]);

You don't need to declare ng function anywhere and it could be customized to anything. If you wanted to get fancy, use something like ƒ or ∑ to never have any naming conflicts. Or even an emoji if you feeling wild.

This syntax works particularly well in CoffeeScript and is literally 2-3 extra characters:

someModule.factory 'greeter' , ng ( $window ) ->

API

opts.token is a String , default value ng . Change it to any other token which suits your style best.

How does it work?

Using the powers of esprima all function calls to ng are replaced with array injector notation and the list of dependencies is generated using function arguments. Because actual AST is used, there are no misses.

Build Plugins

angular-injector is available for the following build systems:

Testing

npm test

