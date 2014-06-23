This module is meant to solve an annoying problem of minification and dependency injection in
angular.js.
angular-injector works better and more reliably than
ngmin because it works with any syntax and every possible declaration regardless of where and how it happens.
In order for minified Angular applicaiton to continue working, all functions must be annotated:
someModule.factory('greeter', function($window) {
// ...
});
Must be rewritten as:
someModule.factory('greeter', ['$window', function($window) {
// ...
}]);
This module does that automatically.
npm install angular-injector
Write your angular functions like so:
someModule.factory('greeter', ng(function($window) {
// ...
}));
Then run them through
angular-injector and it will become:
someModule.factory('greeter', ['$window', function($window) {
// ...
}]);
You don't need to declare
ng function anywhere and it could be customized to anything. If you wanted to get fancy, use something like
ƒ or
∑ to never have any naming conflicts. Or even an emoji if you feeling wild.
This syntax works particularly well in CoffeeScript and is literally 2-3 extra characters:
someModule.factory 'greeter', ng ($window) ->
# ...
opts.token is a
String, default value
ng. Change it to any other token which suits your style best.
Using the powers of
esprima all function calls to
ng are replaced with array injector notation and the list of dependencies is generated using function arguments. Because actual AST is used, there are no misses.
angular-injector is available for the following build systems:
npm test
