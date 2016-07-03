openbase logo
by Daniel Cohen
0.2.0 (see all)

Utility to work with loading images, has fallback-src to handle erros in image loading and loading-src for images loading placeholders

npm
GitHub
CDN

Popularity

Downloads/wk

94

GitHub Stars

148

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Angular Image Fallback

Angular directives that handles image loading, it has fallback-src to handle errors in image loading and loading-src for placeholder while the image is being loaded.

Bower Download

bower install angular-img-fallback

Installation

  1. Download and import the plugin script.
    <script src="lib/angular-img-fallback/angular.dcb-img-fallback.min.js"></script>
  2. Add dcbImgFallback to your angular app module dependencies list.
    angular.module('myAngularApp', ['dcbImgFallback']);
  3. Add the fallback-src attribute to your img
    <img ng-src="{{'path/to/img.jpg'}}" fallback-src />

Usage

Just add the fallback-src and the loading-src attributes to your <img /> tags
<img ng-src="{{'path/to/img.jpg'}}" fallback-src loading-src />
Make sure you use ng-src as your image src attribute.

Advanced options

  • Simple usage, will replace to a default missing image placeholder
    <img ng-src="{{'path/to/img.jpg'}}" fallback-src />

  • Custom fallback, will replace to your own custom missing image
    <img ng-src="{{'path/to/img.jpg'}}" fallback-src="{{'path/to/fallback.jpg'}}" />

  • Loading placeholder, show a loading placeholder until image loads
    <img ng-src="{{'path/to/img.jpg'}}" loading-src />

  • Custom Loading placeholder, show a custom image loading placeholder until image loads
    <img ng-src="{{'path/to/img.jpg'}}" loading-src="{{'path/to/loading.jpg'}}" />

  • Or both! loading placeholder and a fallback source can work together
    <img ng-src="{{'path/to/img.jpg'}}" loading-src fallback-src />

Icons license

Icons are provided from http://icomoon.io/ under the GNU General Public License v3.0
http://www.gnu.org/licenses/gpl.html

Contributing

We use Babel to compile the es6 code to es5 and uglify-js to minify the code even more. it's already setup, all you need to do is install dependencies using $ npm install and run $ npm run build.

