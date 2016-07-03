Angular directives that handles image loading, it has
fallback-src to handle errors in image loading and
loading-src for placeholder while the image is being loaded.
bower install angular-img-fallback
<script src="lib/angular-img-fallback/angular.dcb-img-fallback.min.js"></script>
dcbImgFallback to your angular app module dependencies list.
angular.module('myAngularApp', ['dcbImgFallback']);
fallback-src attribute to your img
<img ng-src="{{'path/to/img.jpg'}}" fallback-src />
Just add the
fallback-src and the
loading-src attributes to your
<img /> tags
<img ng-src="{{'path/to/img.jpg'}}" fallback-src loading-src />
Make sure you use
ng-src as your image src attribute.
Simple usage, will replace to a default missing image placeholder
<img ng-src="{{'path/to/img.jpg'}}" fallback-src />
Custom fallback, will replace to your own custom missing image
<img ng-src="{{'path/to/img.jpg'}}" fallback-src="{{'path/to/fallback.jpg'}}" />
Loading placeholder, show a loading placeholder until image loads
<img ng-src="{{'path/to/img.jpg'}}" loading-src />
Custom Loading placeholder, show a custom image loading placeholder until image loads
<img ng-src="{{'path/to/img.jpg'}}" loading-src="{{'path/to/loading.jpg'}}" />
Or both! loading placeholder and a fallback source can work together
<img ng-src="{{'path/to/img.jpg'}}" loading-src fallback-src />
Icons are provided from http://icomoon.io/ under the GNU General Public License v3.0
http://www.gnu.org/licenses/gpl.html
We use Babel to compile the es6 code to es5 and uglify-js to minify the code even more.
it's already setup, all you need to do is install dependencies using
$ npm install and run
$ npm run build.