Angular Image Fallback

Angular directives that handles image loading, it has fallback-src to handle errors in image loading and loading-src for placeholder while the image is being loaded.

Bower Download

bower install angular-img-fallback

Installation

Download and import the plugin script.

<script src="lib/angular-img-fallback/angular.dcb-img-fallback.min.js"></script> Add dcbImgFallback to your angular app module dependencies list.

angular.module('myAngularApp', ['dcbImgFallback']); Add the fallback-src attribute to your img

<img ng-src="{{'path/to/img.jpg'}}" fallback-src />

Usage

Just add the fallback-src and the loading-src attributes to your <img /> tags

<img ng-src="{{'path/to/img.jpg'}}" fallback-src loading-src />

Make sure you use ng-src as your image src attribute.

Advanced options

Simple usage, will replace to a default missing image placeholder

<img ng-src="{{'path/to/img.jpg'}}" fallback-src />

Custom fallback, will replace to your own custom missing image

<img ng-src="{{'path/to/img.jpg'}}" fallback-src="{{'path/to/fallback.jpg'}}" />

Loading placeholder, show a loading placeholder until image loads

<img ng-src="{{'path/to/img.jpg'}}" loading-src />

Custom Loading placeholder, show a custom image loading placeholder until image loads

<img ng-src="{{'path/to/img.jpg'}}" loading-src="{{'path/to/loading.jpg'}}" />

Or both! loading placeholder and a fallback source can work together

<img ng-src="{{'path/to/img.jpg'}}" loading-src fallback-src />

Icons license

Icons are provided from http://icomoon.io/ under the GNU General Public License v3.0

http://www.gnu.org/licenses/gpl.html

Contributing