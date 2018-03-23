NOT MAINTAINED ANYMORE

Angular image cropper

Live example

To see a live example, go to the demo's page.

Description

Angular image cropper is inspired of the popular Guillotine jQuery plugin that allows to drag, zoom or rotate an image to select a cropping area. Like selecting the display area of a profile picture or avatar.

Responsive: The window (or selection area) is fully responsive (fluid)

The window (or selection area) is fully responsive (fluid) Touch support: Dragging the image also works on touch devices

Dragging the image also works on touch devices API: Provide an API to do more action with code

Provide an API to do more action with code No needs of jQuery: Written in pure javascript

Installation

npm install angular-image-cropper

bower install https://unpkg.com/angular-image-cropper/bower.zip

Or if you want to install a specific version (e.g: for 1.1.4):

bower install https://unpkg.com/angular-image-cropper@1.1.4/bower.zip --save

Usage

Load the required files

Using modules

Just require the module when you declare your module's dependencies:

var angular = require ( 'angular' ); angular .module( 'myApp' , [ require ( 'angular-image-cropper' )]) .controller( );

Just import the angular-image-cropper javascript file in your index.html :

< script src = "/path/to/angular-image-cropper.js" > </ script >

Add the module as dependency to your main application module like this:

angular.module( 'myApp' , [ 'imageCropper' ]);

The directive

< image-cropper image-url = "myImageUrlOrBase64" width = "640" height = "480" show-controls = "true" fit-on-init = "false" center-on-init = "true" api = "getApiFunction" crop-callback = "myCallbackFunction" check-cross-origin = "false" zoom-step = "0.1" action-labels = "myButtonLabelsObject" > </ image-cropper >

Options

Angular image cropper comes with some options to simplify your development:

image-url string Source image that will be cropped, can be an URL or base64

string Source image that will be cropped, can be an URL or base64 width string Width of the cropped image

string Width of the cropped image height string Height of the cropped image

string Height of the cropped image zoom-step string Zoom step

string Zoom step fit-on-init boolean Fit the image on cropper initialization (keep the ratio)

boolean Fit the image on cropper initialization (keep the ratio) center-on-init boolean Center the image on cropper initialization

boolean Center the image on cropper initialization show-controls boolean Display or not the control buttons ( true by default)

boolean Display or not the control buttons ( by default) check-cross-origin boolean Enable cross origin or not

boolean Enable cross origin or not crop-callback function Function executed with base64 cropped image as argument when when crop control is clicked

vm.updateResultImage = function ( base64 ) { vm.resultImage = base64; $scope.$apply(); };

api function Function executed with cropper's API as argument

function Function executed with cropper's API as argument action-labels object Give you the ability to customize button labels by passing an object like

vm.myButtonLabels = { rotateLeft : ' (rotate left) ' , rotateRight : ' (rotate right) ' , zoomIn : ' (zoomIn) ' , zoomOut : ' (zoomOut) ' , fit : ' (fit) ' , crop : ' <span class="fa fa-crop">[crop]</span> ' }

Api

Angular image cropper gives you access to the api, you can see an example here:

vm.getCropperApi = function ( api ) { api.zoomIn( 3 ); api.zoomOut( 2 ); api.rotate( 270 ); api.fit(); vm.resultImage = api.crop(); };

crop function return the cropped image in base64

function return the cropped image in fit function fit the image to the wrapper dimensions (keep the ratio)

function fit the image to the wrapper dimensions (keep the ratio) rotate function Apply the rotation with degrees given, should be a modulo of 90 (90, 180, 270, 360), can be negative

function Apply the rotation with degrees given, should be a modulo of 90 (90, 180, 270, 360), can be negative zoomIn function Apply the zoomIn given

function Apply the zoomIn given zoomOut function Apply the zoomOut given

function Apply the zoomOut given remove function Remove the cropper

License

The MIT License (MIT)