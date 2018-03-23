To see a live example, go to the demo's page.
Angular image cropper is inspired of the popular Guillotine jQuery plugin that allows to drag, zoom or rotate an image to select a cropping area. Like selecting the display area of a profile picture or avatar.
npm install angular-image-cropper
bower install https://unpkg.com/angular-image-cropper/bower.zip
Or if you want to install a specific version (e.g: for 1.1.4):
bower install https://unpkg.com/angular-image-cropper@1.1.4/bower.zip --save
Just require the module when you declare your module's dependencies:
var angular = require('angular');
angular
.module('myApp', [require('angular-image-cropper')])
.controller(/*...*/);
Just import the
angular-image-cropper javascript file in your
index.html:
<script src="/path/to/angular-image-cropper.js"></script>
Add the module as dependency to your main application module like this:
angular.module('myApp', ['imageCropper']);
<image-cropper image-url="myImageUrlOrBase64"
width="640"
height="480"
show-controls="true"
fit-on-init="false"
center-on-init="true"
api="getApiFunction"
crop-callback="myCallbackFunction"
check-cross-origin="false"
zoom-step="0.1"
action-labels="myButtonLabelsObject"
></image-cropper>
Angular image cropper comes with some options to simplify your development:
image-url string Source image that will be cropped, can be an URL or base64
width string Width of the cropped image
height string Height of the cropped image
zoom-step string Zoom step
fit-on-init boolean Fit the image on cropper initialization (keep the ratio)
center-on-init boolean Center the image on cropper initialization
show-controls boolean Display or not the control buttons (
true by default)
check-cross-origin boolean Enable cross origin or not
crop-callback function Function executed with base64 cropped image as argument when when crop control is clicked
vm.updateResultImage = function(base64) {
vm.resultImage = base64;
$scope.$apply(); // Apply the changes.
};
api function Function executed with cropper's API as argument
action-labels object Give you the ability to customize button labels by passing an object like
vm.myButtonLabels = {
rotateLeft: ' (rotate left) ',
rotateRight: ' (rotate right) ',
zoomIn: ' (zoomIn) ',
zoomOut: ' (zoomOut) ',
fit: ' (fit) ',
crop: ' <span class="fa fa-crop">[crop]</span> ' // You can pass html too.
}
Angular image cropper gives you access to the api, you can see an example here:
// Cropper API available when image is ready.
vm.getCropperApi = function(api) {
api.zoomIn(3);
api.zoomOut(2);
api.rotate(270);
api.fit();
vm.resultImage = api.crop();
};
crop function return the cropped image in
base64
fit function fit the image to the wrapper dimensions (keep the ratio)
rotate function Apply the rotation with degrees given, should be a modulo of 90 (90, 180, 270, 360), can be negative
zoomIn function Apply the zoomIn given
zoomOut function Apply the zoomOut given
remove function Remove the cropper
The MIT License (MIT)