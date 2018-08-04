openbase logo
aip

angular-idle-preload

by PatrickJS
3.0.0 (see all)

🔜 Angular Idle Preload for preloading async routes via @TipeIO

Popularity

Downloads/wk

998

GitHub Stars

99

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Tipe

Angular Idle Preload

Angular Idle Preload for preloading async/lazy routes using requestIdleCallback (or fallback to setTimeout which is run outside of zone.js [Angular 6+)

Why should I use angular-idle-preload?

Scheduling non-essential work yourself is very difficult to do. It’s impossible to figure out exactly how much frame time remains because after requestAnimationFrame callbacks execute there are style calculations, layout, paint, and other browser internals that need to run. A home-rolled solution can’t account for any of those. In order to be sure that a user isn’t interacting in some way you would also need to attach listeners to every kind of interaction event (scroll, touch, click), even if you don’t need them for functionality, just so that you can be absolutely sure that the user isn’t interacting. The browser, on the other hand, knows exactly how much time is available at the end of the frame, and if the user is interacting, and so through requestIdleCallback we gain an API that allows us to make use of any spare time in the most efficient way possible.

Install

npm install angular-idle-preload --save

import { IdlePreload, IdlePreloadModule } from 'angular-idle-preload';

@NgModule({
  bootstrap: [ App ],
  imports: [
    IdlePreloadModule.forRoot(), // forRoot ensures the providers are only created once
    RouterModule.forRoot([], { useHash: false, preloadingStrategy: IdlePreload }),
  ]
})
export class Main {}

enjoy — PatrtickJS

