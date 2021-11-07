Angular directives and pipes for IBAN
Demo: https://fundsaccess.github.io/angular-iban/
This library supports Angular 7+. Please check the Version compatibility below to choose the correct version to install.
|angular-iban
|Angular
|0.2.0
|7.x
|1.x
|8.x
|2.x
|9.x
|3.x
|10.x
|4.x
|11.x
|5.x
|12.x
|6.x
|13.x
npm:
npm install --save angular-iban iban
yarn:
yarn add angular-iban iban
Once installed you need to import the main module:
import { AngularIbanModule } from 'angular-iban';
import { NgModule } from '@angular/core';
@NgModule({
declarations: [],
imports: [AngularIbanModule],
})
export class Module {
}
import { BrowserModule } from '@angular/platform-browser';
import { AngularIbanModule } from 'angular-iban';
import { FormsModule } from '@angular/forms';
import { NgModule } from '@angular/core';
@NgModule({
declarations: [],
imports: [
BrowserModule,
AngularIbanModule,
FormsModule
],
})
export class Module {
}
<form name="templateDrivenForm" novalidate>
<div class="form-group row">
<label for="iban" class="col-sm-2 col-form-label">IBAN:</label>
<input id="iban" name="iban" class="form-control" #iban="ngModel" type="text" ibanValidator [(ngModel)]="testIban" [ngModelOptions]="{standalone: true}" required autocomplete="off">
<div *ngIf="iban.invalid && (iban.dirty || iban.touched)"
class="alert alert-danger">
<div *ngIf="iban.errors.['required']">
IBAN is required.
</div>
<div *ngIf="iban.errors.['iban']">
IBAN is invalid
</div>
</div>
<div *ngIf="iban.valid && (iban.dirty || iban.touched)"
class="alert alert-danger">
IBAN is valid.
</div>
</div>
</form>
import { NgModule } from '@angular/core';
import { BrowserModule } from '@angular/platform-browser';
import { AngularIbanModule } from 'angular-iban';
import { ReactiveFormsModule } from '@angular/forms';
@NgModule({
declarations: [],
imports: [
BrowserModule,
AngularIbanModule,
ReactiveFormsModule,
],
})
export class Module {
}
<form [formGroup]="reactiveForm" autocomplete="off" novalidate>
<div class="form-group row">
<label for="ibanReactive" class="col-sm-2 col-form-label">IBAN:</label>
<input type="text" class="form-control" id="ibanReactive" name="ibanReactive" formControlName="ibanReactive" required>
</div>
<div *ngIf="ibanReactive.invalid && (ibanReactive.dirty || ibanReactive.touched)"
class="alert alert-danger">
<div *ngIf="ibanReactive.errors.['required']">
IBAN is required.
</div>
<div *ngIf="ibanReactive.errors.['iban']">
IBAN is invalid
</div>
</div>
<div *ngIf="ibanReactive.valid && (ibanReactive.dirty || ibanReactive.touched)"
class="alert alert-danger">
IBAN is valid.
</div>
</form>
import {Component, OnInit} from '@angular/core';
import {FormBuilder, FormControl, FormGroup, Validators} from '@angular/forms';
import {ValidatorService} from 'angular-iban';
export class AppComponent implements OnInit {
public reactiveForm: FormGroup;
public ibanReactive: FormControl;
constructor(private fb: FormBuilder
) {}
public ngOnInit(): void {
this.ibanReactive = new FormControl(
null,
[
Validators.required,
ValidatorService.validateIban
]
);
this.reactiveForm = this.fb.group({
ibanReactive: this.ibanReactive,
});
}
}
before
<p>DE12500105170648489890</p>
set pipe
<p>{{ibanGermany | ibanFormatter}}</p>
after
<p>DE12 5001 0517 0648 4898 90</p>
or
Run
ng serve for a dev server. Navigate to
http://localhost:4200/.
