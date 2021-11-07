Angular directives and pipes for IBAN

Demo: https://fundsaccess.github.io/angular-iban/

Version compatibility

This library supports Angular 7+. Please check the Version compatibility below to choose the correct version to install.

angular-iban Angular 0.2.0 7.x 1.x 8.x 2.x 9.x 3.x 10.x 4.x 11.x 5.x 12.x 6.x 13.x

Installation

npm:

npm install --save angular-iban iban

yarn:

yarn add angular-iban iban

Import

Once installed you need to import the main module:

import { AngularIbanModule } from 'angular-iban' ; import { NgModule } from '@angular/core' ; ({ declarations: [], imports: [AngularIbanModule], }) export class Module { }

Usage

Some sample accounts

https://www.iban-bic.com/sample_accounts.html

IBAN Validator with template driven form

import { BrowserModule } from '@angular/platform-browser' ; import { AngularIbanModule } from 'angular-iban' ; import { FormsModule } from '@angular/forms' ; import { NgModule } from '@angular/core' ; ({ declarations: [], imports: [ BrowserModule, AngularIbanModule, FormsModule ], }) export class Module { }

< form name = "templateDrivenForm" novalidate > < div class = "form-group row" > < label for = "iban" class = "col-sm-2 col-form-label" > IBAN: </ label > < input id = "iban" name = "iban" class = "form-control" # iban = "ngModel" type = "text" ibanValidator [( ngModel )]= "testIban" [ ngModelOptions ]= "{standalone: true}" required autocomplete = "off" > < div * ngIf = "iban.invalid && (iban.dirty || iban.touched)" class = "alert alert-danger" > < div * ngIf = "iban.errors.['required']" > IBAN is required. </ div > < div * ngIf = "iban.errors.['iban']" > IBAN is invalid </ div > </ div > < div * ngIf = "iban.valid && (iban.dirty || iban.touched)" class = "alert alert-danger" > IBAN is valid. </ div > </ div > </ form >

IBAN Validator with reactive form

import { NgModule } from '@angular/core' ; import { BrowserModule } from '@angular/platform-browser' ; import { AngularIbanModule } from 'angular-iban' ; import { ReactiveFormsModule } from '@angular/forms' ; ({ declarations: [], imports: [ BrowserModule, AngularIbanModule, ReactiveFormsModule, ], }) export class Module { }

< form [ formGroup ]= "reactiveForm" autocomplete = "off" novalidate > < div class = "form-group row" > < label for = "ibanReactive" class = "col-sm-2 col-form-label" > IBAN: </ label > < input type = "text" class = "form-control" id = "ibanReactive" name = "ibanReactive" formControlName = "ibanReactive" required > </ div > < div * ngIf = "ibanReactive.invalid && (ibanReactive.dirty || ibanReactive.touched)" class = "alert alert-danger" > < div * ngIf = "ibanReactive.errors.['required']" > IBAN is required. </ div > < div * ngIf = "ibanReactive.errors.['iban']" > IBAN is invalid </ div > </ div > < div * ngIf = "ibanReactive.valid && (ibanReactive.dirty || ibanReactive.touched)" class = "alert alert-danger" > IBAN is valid. </ div > </ form >

import {Component, OnInit} from '@angular/core' ; import {FormBuilder, FormControl, FormGroup, Validators} from '@angular/forms' ; import {ValidatorService} from 'angular-iban' ; export class AppComponent implements OnInit { public reactiveForm: FormGroup; public ibanReactive: FormControl; constructor ( private fb: FormBuilder ) {} public ngOnInit(): void { this .ibanReactive = new FormControl( null , [ Validators.required, ValidatorService.validateIban ] ); this .reactiveForm = this .fb.group({ ibanReactive: this .ibanReactive, }); } }

IBAN Formatter

before < p > DE12500105170648489890 </ p > set pipe < p > {{ibanGermany | ibanFormatter}} </ p > after < p > DE12 5001 0517 0648 4898 90 </ p >

Demo

or

Run ng serve for a dev server. Navigate to http://localhost:4200/ .

License

Copyright (c) 2018 - 2021 fundsaccess AG. Licensed under the MIT License (MIT)