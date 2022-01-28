Angular 13 support
angular-i18next@11.0.0
i18next v8.4+ integration with angular v2.0+
1. Install package
npm install i18next --save
npm install angular-i18next --save
2. Import I18NextModule to AppModule
import { I18NextModule } from 'angular-i18next';
@NgModule({
bootstrap: [ AppComponent ],
declarations: [
AppComponent
],
import: [
I18NextModule.forRoot()
]
})
export class AppModule {}
3. Import I18NextModule.forRoot() to AppModule and setup provider with "init" method (use native options). Angular would not load until i18next initialize event fired
export function appInit(i18next: ITranslationService) {
return () => i18next.init({
whitelist: ['en', 'ru'],
fallbackLng: 'en',
debug: true,
returnEmptyString: false,
ns: [
'translation',
'validation',
'error'
],
});
}
export function localeIdFactory(i18next: ITranslationService) {
return i18next.language;
}
export const I18N_PROVIDERS = [
{
provide: APP_INITIALIZER,
useFactory: appInit,
deps: [I18NEXT_SERVICE],
multi: true
},
{
provide: LOCALE_ID,
deps: [I18NEXT_SERVICE],
useFactory: localeIdFactory
}];
@NgModule({
imports: [
...
I18NextModule.forRoot()
],
providers: [
...
I18N_PROVIDERS,
],
bootstrap: [AppComponent]
})
export class AppModule {
}
Use "i18next" pipe to translate key:
<div>{{ 'test' | i18next }}</div>
Passing "t options":
<div>{{ 'test' | i18next: { count: 5, nsSeparator: '#' } }}</div>
Trigger native i18next format method by using I18NextFormatPipe or I18NextPipe with option 'format':
{{ 'any_key' | i18next | i18nextFormat }}
{{ 'any_key' | i18next: { format: 'cap' } }}
{{ 'any_key' | i18nextCap }}
Note: Using "i18nextCap" you will get the same result as
i18next: { format: 'cap' }
REMEMBER that format will not work until you set "interpolation.format" function in i18next options.
I18NextModule has static method
static interpolationFormat(customFormat: Function = null): Function that can be used as default interpolation format function (it provides 'upper', 'cap' and 'lower' formatters). You also can pass your custom function to be called after I18NextModule formatters:
const i18nextOptions = {
whitelist: ['en', 'ru'],
ns: [
'translation',
'validation',
'error',
],
interpolation: {
format: I18NextModule.interpolationFormat((value, format, lng) => {
if(value instanceof Date)
return moment(value).format(format);
return value;
});
// format: I18NextModule.interpolationFormat()
}
};
i18nextEager pipe
This is the impure analog of i18next pipe that is subscribed to language change, it will change string right away to choosen language (without reloading page).
Warning!: Use i18nextEager only in combine with OnPush change detection strategy, or else (default change detection) each pipe will retrigger more than one time (cause of performance issues).
Subscribing to event observables:
this.i18NextService.events.languageChanged.subscribe(lang => {
// do something
})
Add a provider to module/component if you want to prefix child i18next keys:
{
provide: I18NEXT_NAMESPACE,
useValue: 'feature' // set 'feature:' prefix
}
{
provide: I18NEXT_SCOPE,
useValue: 'person' // set 'person.' prefix
}
Since v3.1.0+ it is possible to pass array of namespaces (or scopes). Key would fallback to next namespace in array if the previous failed to resolve.
[feature_validators:key, validators:key]
{
provide: I18NEXT_NAMESPACE,
useValue: ['feature_validators', 'validators']
}
NOTE: Do NOT use default (or custom) i18next delimiters in namespace names.
If you want to turn on document title localization resolve Title as
I18NextTitle imported from 'angular-i18next':
{
provide: Title,
useClass: I18NextTitle
}
Also you can implement your own Title service with specific behavior. Inject
I18NextPipe (or
I18NextService) to service/component:
import { Injectable, Inject } from '@angular/core';
import { Title, DOCUMENT } from '@angular/platform-browser';
import { I18NextPipe } from 'angular-i18next';
@Injectable()
export class I18NextTitle extends Title {
constructor(private i18nextPipe: I18NextPipe, @Inject(DOCUMENT) doc) {
super(doc);
}
setTitle(value: string) {
return super.setTitle(this.translate(value));
}
private translate(text: string) {
return this.i18nextPipe.transform(text, { format: 'cap'});
}
}
Ways to use I18NextService in your code:
Warning: Injection of I18NextService is possible, but it would not consider I18NEXT_NAMESPACE and I18NEXT_SCOPE providers. There are 2 possible reasons to inject I18NextService: initialization and subscription to its events. In all other cases inject I18NextPipe.
1) Recommended way: Inject via I18NEXT_SERVICE token. By default it will inject instance of I18NextService.
export class AppComponent implements OnInit {
constructor(private router: Router,
private title: Title,
@Inject(I18NEXT_SERVICE) private i18NextService: ITranslationService)
2) Legacy way: Inject via type
export class AppComponent implements OnInit {
constructor(private router: Router,
private title: Title,
private i18NextService: I18NextService)
Error handling is now configurable: 1) By default i18next promise will use NativeErrorHandlingStrategy. I18Next would be always resolve succesfully. Error could be get from 'then' handler parameter. 2) Set StrictErrorHandlingStrategy to reject load promises (init, languageChange, loadNamespaces) on first load fail (this was default in v2 but changed to fit native i18next behavior:
`I18NextModule.forRoot({ errorHandlingStrategy: StrictErrorHandlingStrategy })`
Use I18NEXT_NAMESPACE_RESOLVER in your routes to to load i18next namespace.
Note: It is not neccesary to register lazy loading namespaces in global i18next options.
{
path: 'rich_form',
loadChildren: 'app/features/rich_form_feature/RichFormFeatureModule#RichFormFeatureModule',
data: {
i18nextNamespaces: ['feature.rich_form']
},
resolve: {
i18next: I18NEXT_NAMESPACE_RESOLVER
}
},
Use I18NextService.loadNamespaces() method to load namespaces in code.
import { I18NextModule, ITranslationService, I18NEXT_SERVICE } from 'angular-i18next';
// import Backend from 'i18next-xhr-backend'; //for i18next < 20.0.0
import HttpApi from 'i18next-http-backend';
import LanguageDetector from 'i18next-browser-languagedetector';
...
i18next.use(HttpApi)
.use(LanguageDetector)
.init(i18nextOptions)
Angular would not load until i18next initialize event fired
export function appInit(i18next: ITranslationService) {
return () => i18next.init();
}
export function localeIdFactory(i18next: ITranslationService) {
return i18next.language;
}
export const I18N_PROVIDERS = [
{
provide: APP_INITIALIZER,
useFactory: appInit,
deps: [I18NEXT_SERVICE],
multi: true
},
{
provide: LOCALE_ID,
deps: [I18NEXT_SERVICE],
useFactory: localeIdFactory
}];
export class AppComponent implements OnInit {
constructor(private router: Router,
private title: Title,
@Inject(I18NEXT_SERVICE) private i18NextService: ITranslationService) {
// page title subscription
// https://toddmotto.com/dynamic-page-titles-angular-2-router-events#final-code
this.router.events
.filter(event => event instanceof NavigationEnd)
.map(() => this.router.routerState.root)
.map(route => {
while (route.firstChild) route = route.firstChild;
return route;
})
.filter(route => route.outlet === 'primary')
.mergeMap(route => route.data)
.subscribe((event) => this.updatePageTitle(event['title']));
}
ngOnInit() {
this.i18NextService.events.languageChanged.subscribe(lang => {
let root = this.router.routerState.root;
if (root != null && root.firstChild != null) {
let data: any = root.firstChild.data;
this.updatePageTitle(data && data.value && data.value.title);
}
});
}
updatePageTitle(title: string): void {
let newTitle = title || 'application_title';
this.title.setTitle(newTitle);
}
}
Routes example:
const appRoutes: Routes = [
{
path: 'error',
component: AppErrorComponent,
data: { title: 'error:error_occured' }
},
{
path: 'denied',
component: AccessDeniedComponent,
data: { title: 'error:access_denied' }
}
];
List of packages to integrate angular and i18next more deeply:
You might want to unit-test project components that are using i18next pipes
Example tests setup: /tests/projectTests/projectTests.spec.ts
Live DEMO Demo app source code available here: https://github.com/Romanchuk/angular-i18next-demo