A simple dev-server designed for Single Page App (SPA) developers.
angular-http-server is not, and makes no claims to be, a production server.
It returns a file if it exists (ex. your-icon.png, index.html), routes all other requests to index.html (rather than giving a 404 error) so that you SPA's routing can take over. The only time it will error out is if it can't locate the index.html file.
Originally designed for my Angular work, this dev-server will work with any Single Page App (SPA) framework that uses URL routing (React, Vue, Elm, ...).
npm install -g angular-http-server
cd /path/to/site
angular-http-server
And browse to
localhost:8080.
Specify a port using
-p <port number>
angular-http-server -p 9000
Open in a default browser automatically by using
--open alias
-o
angular-http-server --open
HTTPS can be enabled (using a generated self-signed certificate) with
--https or
--ssl
angular-http-server --https
You may manually specify the paths to your self-signed certificate using the
--key and
--cert flags
angular-http-server --https --key ./secret/key.pem --cert ./secret/cert.pem
CORS can be enabled with the --cors flag
angular-http-server --cors
Specify a path to serve from
angular-http-server --path example
Specify the base href of the application
angular-http-server --baseHref myapp
Specify the rootFile of the application
angular-http-server --rootFile myindex.html
Disable logging
angular-http-server --silent
All options can be specified by a config file, optionally read via
--config flag.
CLI options take precedence over any options read from the config file.
angular-http-server --config configs/angular-http-server.config.js
Feedback via: https://github.com/simonh1000/angular-http-server
The config file can either export an object of parameters, or a function that will be passed in the parsed
argv from minimalist.
Simple example:
module.exports = {
p: 8081,
cors: true,
silent: true,
};
Complicated example:
module.exports = (argv) => {
const config = {
cors: true,
};
if (argv.p === 443) {
config.ssl = true;
}
return config;
};
The
--https or
--ssl flags are intended for development and/or testing purposes only. Self-signed certificates do not properly verify the identity of the web app and they will cause an end-users web browser to display an error. Only use
angular-http-server with a self-signed certificate for development and/or testing. This can be accomplished by using the self-signed certificate generated when you pass the
--https/
--ssl flag. An example of when you should use this feature is with end-to-end testing suites such as Protractor. or other suites which require the SPA application to be actively served.
Contributions are welcome, but do create an issue first to discuss.
Use prettier for formatting
Run unit tests with
$ npm run test
Testing - try:
node angular-http-server.js --path example --ssl -p 9000