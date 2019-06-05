Change your ng-attributes to data-ng-attributes for HTML5 validation
Ever tried to run an Angular HTML page into w3c validator? Yeah it's a mess.
HTML5 has a preset definition of valid tag elements, and also allows data-attributes.
Angular, being as great as it is, allows you set set custom directives, that don't pass the
w3c validations. Angular default directives come with an option to be named
data-something.
If you are like me, it isn't fun using
data-ng-include or
data-ng-switch and prefer to use the shorter
versions. Using this module, you can easily convert the HTML attributes of Angular (and custom prefixes you want) to
valid HTML5 tags that start with
data-something.
Turn this:
<html ng-app="myApp">
...
<body ng-controller="MainCtrl">
</body>
</html>
Into this:
<html data-ng-app="myApp">
...
<body data-ng-controller="MainCtrl">
</body>
</html>
angular-html5 looks for
ng- directives by default and can handle the following cases:
<!-- attribute -->
<ANY ng-directive>
<!-- regular element -->
<ng-directive></ng-directive>
<!-- self closing element -->
<ng-directive />
<!-- custom directive prefix -->
<ui-router></ui-router>
<!-- your name prefix -->
<gilad-cool-loader></gilad-cool-loader>
You can add additional prefixes using the option
customPrefixes.
This plugin plays nice with
type="text/ng-template" and won't break it.
$ npm install --global angular-html5
❯ angular-html5 --help
Usage: angular-html5 [options] <file>
Options:
-h, --help output usage information
-V, --version output the version number
-c, --custom-prefix [prefixes] Optionally add custom prefixes to the list of converted directives.
Examples:
$ angular-html5 index.js
$ angular-html5 --custom-prefix ui --custom-prefix gijo index.js > ./dist/index.js
$ cat index.js | angular-html5 > ./dist/index.js
Install with npm
$ npm install --save-dev angular-html5
var htmlify = require('angular-html5')();
var str = fs.readFileSync('angular.html', 'utf8');
// test if contents need replacing (testing is quick, replacing is slower)
var needsReplace = htmlify.test(str);
if (needsReplace) {
// get the transformed html string with data- attributes
str = htmlify.replace(str);
}
var htmlify = require('angular-html5')(params);
Test whether a string containing HTML has
ng-attributes that can be transformed
to
data-ng-attributes.
Usage:
htmlify.test(str)
Accepts:
string
Returns:
Boolean
Return a transformed string that contains
data-ng-attributes or relevant transformed attributes
for
customPrefixes.
Usage:
htmlify.replace(str)
Accepts:
string
Returns:
string
params is an object that contains the following settings:
Type:
Array
Default:
[ ]
An array to optionally add custom prefixes to the list of converted directives.
For example:
['ui-', 'gijo-']
By default only
ng- prefixes are are handled. Any items you add here will be handled as well.
Note: for this to work - you will need to make sure your directives can load with a
data- prefix.
Example Usage:
var str = require('angular-html5')({customPrefixes: ['ui-']}).replace(oldStr);
MIT © Gilad Peleg