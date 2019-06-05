Change your ng-attributes to data-ng-attributes for HTML5 validation

Ever tried to run an Angular HTML page into w3c validator? Yeah it's a mess.

HTML5 has a preset definition of valid tag elements, and also allows data-attributes. Angular, being as great as it is, allows you set set custom directives, that don't pass the w3c validations. Angular default directives come with an option to be named data-something .

If you are like me, it isn't fun using data-ng-include or data-ng-switch and prefer to use the shorter versions. Using this module, you can easily convert the HTML attributes of Angular (and custom prefixes you want) to valid HTML5 tags that start with data-something .

Turn this:

< html ng-app = "myApp" > ... < body ng-controller = "MainCtrl" > </ body > </ html >

Into this:

< html data-ng-app = "myApp" > ... < body data-ng-controller = "MainCtrl" > </ body > </ html >

angular-html5 looks for ng- directives by default and can handle the following cases:

< ANY ng-directive > < ng-directive > </ ng-directive > < ng-directive /> < ui-router > </ ui-router > < gilad-cool-loader > </ gilad-cool-loader >

You can add additional prefixes using the option customPrefixes .

This plugin plays nice with type="text/ng-template" and won't break it.

Install

Global

$ npm install --global angular-html5

Usage

❯ angular-html5 -- help Usage: angular-html5 [options] <file> Options: -h, -- help output usage information -V, --version output the version number -c, --custom-prefix [prefixes] Optionally add custom prefixes to the list of converted directives. Examples: $ angular-html5 index.js $ angular-html5 --custom-prefix ui --custom-prefix gijo index.js > ./dist/index.js $ cat index.js | angular-html5 > ./dist/index.js

Programmatic

Install with npm

$ npm install --save-dev angular-html5

Usage

var htmlify = require ( 'angular-html5' )(); var str = fs.readFileSync( 'angular.html' , 'utf8' ); var needsReplace = htmlify.test(str); if (needsReplace) { str = htmlify.replace(str); }

API

var htmlify = require ( 'angular-html5' )(params);

API Methods

Test whether a string containing HTML has ng-attributes that can be transformed to data-ng-attributes .

Usage: htmlify.test(str)

Accepts: string

Returns: Boolean

Return a transformed string that contains data-ng-attributes or relevant transformed attributes for customPrefixes .

Usage: htmlify.replace(str)

Accepts: string

Returns: string

API Params

params is an object that contains the following settings:

customPrefixes

Type: Array

Default: [ ]

An array to optionally add custom prefixes to the list of converted directives.

For example: ['ui-', 'gijo-']

By default only ng- prefixes are are handled. Any items you add here will be handled as well.

Note: for this to work - you will need to make sure your directives can load with a data- prefix.

Example Usage:

var str = require ( 'angular-html5' )({ customPrefixes : [ 'ui-' ]}).replace(oldStr);

License

MIT © Gilad Peleg