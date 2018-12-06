🔥 Webpack Hot Module Replacement for Angular 1.x applications.
Now works only with UI Router
Forked from Angular-HMR
npm
npm install --save-dev angular-hot-loader
yarn
yarn add --dev angular-hot-loader
rules: [
{
test: /\.js$/,
use: [
'angular-hot-loader',
// Any other loaders.
]
}
]
With options:
rules: [
{
test: /\.js$/,
use: [
{
loader: 'angular-hot-loader',
options: {
log: true,
rootElement: 'html'
}
},
// Any other loaders.
]
}
]
loaders: [
{
test: /\.js$/,
loader: 'angular-hot!...other loaders'
}
]
See Webpack documentation:
Default:
[ng-app]
Specifies application DOM root element selector. Use 'html' when boostraping your Angular app on document.
Default:
false
Enables module output to console.
This will inject the new controller / template / service / whatever and then reload the state in UI Router.
import MyFactory from './your-factory';
import MyCtrl from './your-controller';
import MyComponent from './your-component';
angular
.module('my-app', [ui.router])
.directive('MyDirective', require('MyDirective'))
.factory('MyFactory', MyFactory)
.controller('MyCtrl', MyCtrl)
.component('myComponent', MyComponent);