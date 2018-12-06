Angular Hot Loader

🔥 Webpack Hot Module Replacement for Angular 1.x applications.

Now works only with UI Router

Forked from Angular-HMR

Installation

npm npm install --save-dev angular-hot-loader

yarn yarn add --dev angular-hot-loader

Webpack setup

Webpack 2.x:

rules: [ { test : /\.js$/ , use : [ 'angular-hot-loader' , ] } ]

With options:

rules: [ { test : /\.js$/ , use : [ { loader : 'angular-hot-loader' , options : { log : true , rootElement : 'html' } }, ] } ]

Webpack 1.x:

loaders: [ { test : /\.js$/ , loader : 'angular-hot!...other loaders' } ]

Webpack Hot Module Replacement setup:

See Webpack documentation:

Options

rootElement {String}

Default: [ng-app]

Specifies application DOM root element selector. Use 'html' when boostraping your Angular app on document.

log {Boolean}

Default: false

Enables module output to console.

How it works

This will inject the new controller / template / service / whatever and then reload the state in UI Router.

Example app structure: