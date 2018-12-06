openbase logo
ahl

angular-hot-loader

by Vitalii Bobrov
0.9.15

🔥 Webpack Hot Module Replacement for Angular 1.x applications.

Overview

531

GitHub Stars

33

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

11

Package

Dependencies

3

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Angular Hot Loader

🔥 Webpack Hot Module Replacement for Angular 1.x applications.

Now works only with UI Router

Forked from Angular-HMR

Installation

  • npm

    npm install --save-dev angular-hot-loader

  • yarn

    yarn add --dev angular-hot-loader

Webpack setup

  • Webpack 2.x:
rules: [
  {
    test: /\.js$/,
    use: [
      'angular-hot-loader',
      // Any other loaders.
    ]
  }
]

With options:

rules: [
  {
    test: /\.js$/,
    use: [
      {
        loader: 'angular-hot-loader',
        options: {
          log: true,
          rootElement: 'html'
        }
      },
      // Any other loaders.
    ]
  }
]
  • Webpack 1.x:
loaders: [
  {
    test: /\.js$/,
    loader: 'angular-hot!...other loaders'
  }
]

Webpack Hot Module Replacement setup:

See Webpack documentation:

Options

rootElement {String}

Default: [ng-app]

Specifies application DOM root element selector. Use 'html' when boostraping your Angular app on document.

log {Boolean}

Default: false

Enables module output to console.

How it works

This will inject the new controller / template / service / whatever and then reload the state in UI Router.

Example app structure:

import MyFactory from './your-factory';
import MyCtrl from './your-controller';
import MyComponent from './your-component';

angular
  .module('my-app', [ui.router])
  .directive('MyDirective', require('MyDirective'))
  .factory('MyFactory', MyFactory)
  .controller('MyCtrl', MyCtrl)
  .component('myComponent', MyComponent);

