angular-hint

by angular
0.3.8 (see all)

run-time hinting for AngularJS applications

Readme

Angular Hint Build Status Code Climate

Runtime hinting for AngularJS.

Usage

Add <script src="hint.js"></script> to your app's index.html immediately after the angular.js script.

This will load the set of AngularHint modules. Now you are set to use the ng-hint directive.

Including the ng-hint directive with no parameters will install all the AngularHint modules.

Example:

<!doctype html>
<html ng-app="sample" ng-hint>
  ...
  <script src="../../node_modules/angular/angular.js"></script>
  <script src="../../dist/hint.js"></script>
  ...
</html>

For more fine-grained hints, you can use ng-hint-include to include certain AngularHint modules or ng-hint-exclude to exclude certain AngularHint modules.

Example:

<!doctype html>
<html ng-app="sample" ng-hint-include="controllers dom">
  ...
  <script src="../../node_modules/angular/angular.js"></script>
  <script src="../../dist/hint.js"></script>
  ...
</html>

<!doctype html>
<html ng-app="sample" ng-hint-exclude="modules">
  ...
  <script src="../../node_modules/angular/angular.js"></script>
  <script src="../../dist/hint.js"></script>
  ...
</html>

Building

$ yarn install

$ yarn build

Example

In the example directory, you can find a sample application that appears superficially correct but violates many Angular best practices. When AngularHint is in operation it produces hints for correcting the sample application. In the correctExample directory there is an improved version of the sample application.

Interested in Contributing?

See the Contributing Guidelines

License

Apache 2.0

