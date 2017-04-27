Runtime hinting for AngularJS.
Add
<script src="hint.js"></script> to your app's
index.html immediately after the
angular.js script.
This will load the set of AngularHint modules. Now you are set to use the
ng-hint directive.
Including the
ng-hint directive with no parameters will install all the AngularHint modules.
Example:
<!doctype html>
<html ng-app="sample" ng-hint>
...
<script src="../../node_modules/angular/angular.js"></script>
<script src="../../dist/hint.js"></script>
...
</html>
For more fine-grained hints, you can use
ng-hint-include to include certain AngularHint modules or
ng-hint-exclude to exclude certain AngularHint modules.
Example:
<!doctype html>
<html ng-app="sample" ng-hint-include="controllers dom">
...
<script src="../../node_modules/angular/angular.js"></script>
<script src="../../dist/hint.js"></script>
...
</html>
<!doctype html>
<html ng-app="sample" ng-hint-exclude="modules">
...
<script src="../../node_modules/angular/angular.js"></script>
<script src="../../dist/hint.js"></script>
...
</html>
$ yarn install
$ yarn build
In the
example directory, you can find a sample application that appears
superficially correct but violates many Angular best practices. When AngularHint is in operation
it produces hints for correcting the sample application. In the
correctExample directory
there is an improved version of the sample application.
