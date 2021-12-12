This is a directive for an easy usage of Highcharts with angular.

Requirements

{ "angular" : ">=12.0.0" , "highcharts" : ">=9.0.0" }

Installation

yarn

yarn add angular-highcharts highcharts

npm

npm i --save angular-highcharts highcharts

Usage Example

import { ChartModule } from 'angular-highcharts' ; ({ imports: [ ChartModule ] }) export class AppModule {}

import { Chart } from 'angular-highcharts' ; ({ template: ` <button (click)="add()">Add Point!</button> <div [chart]="chart"></div> ` }) export class ChartComponent { chart = new Chart({ chart: { type : 'line' }, title: { text: 'Linechart' }, credits: { enabled: false }, series: [ { name: 'Line 1' , data: [ 1 , 2 , 3 ] } ] }); add() { this .chart.addPoint( Math .floor( Math .random() * 10 )); } }

API Docs

Chart

The Chart object.

Type: class

Constructor

new Chart(options: Options)

Properties

ref: Highcharts.Chart;

Deprecated. Please use ref$ .

ref$: Observeable<Highcharts.Chart>

Observeable that emits a Highcharts.Chart - Offical Chart API Docs

Methods

addPoint(point: Point, [serieIndex: number = 0 ]): void

Adds a point to a serie

removePoint(pointIndex: number , [serieIndex: number = 0 ], [redraw: boolean = true ], [shift: boolean = false ]): void

Removes a point from a serie

addSeries(series: ChartSerie): void

Adds a series to the chart

removeSeries(seriesIndex: number ): void

Remove series from the chart

StockChart

The Chart object.

Type: class

Constructor

new StockChart(options);

Properties

ref: Highstock.Chart;

Deprecated. Please use ref$ .

ref$: Observeable<Highstock.Chart>

Observeable that emits a Highstock.Chart

MapChart

The Chart object.

Type: class

Constructor

new MapChart(options);

Properties

ref;

Deprecated. Please use ref$ .

ref$;

Observeable that emits a Highmaps.Chart

Using Highcharts modules

To use Highcharts modules you have to import them and provide them in a factory (required for aot). You can find the list of available modules in the highcharts folder ls -la node_modules/highcharts/modules .

Hint: Highcharts-more is a exception, you find this module in the root folder. Don't forget to use the modules with the .src suffix, minimized highcharts modules are not importable.

Example

import { ChartModule, HIGHCHARTS_MODULES } from 'angular-highcharts' ; import * as more from 'highcharts/highcharts-more.src' ; import * as exporting from 'highcharts/modules/exporting.src' ; ({ providers: [ { provide: HIGHCHARTS_MODULES, useFactory: () => [ more, exporting ] } ] }) export class AppModule { }

Troubleshooting

Compile Issues

If you expiring typing errors while you build/serve your angular app the following could be helpful:

chart = new Chart({ options } as any );

This is very useful when using gauge chart type.

Loading Highcharts Modules manually

See Official Highcharts Docs: http://www.highcharts.com/docs/getting-started/install-from-npm

Demo

License

MIT © Felix Itzenplitz