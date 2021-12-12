This is a directive for an easy usage of Highcharts with angular.
{
"angular": ">=12.0.0",
"highcharts": ">=9.0.0"
}
# install angular-highcharts and highcharts
yarn add angular-highcharts highcharts
# install angular-highcharts and highcharts
npm i --save angular-highcharts highcharts
// app.module.ts
import { ChartModule } from 'angular-highcharts';
@NgModule({
imports: [
ChartModule // add ChartModule to your imports
]
})
export class AppModule {}
// chart.component.ts
import { Chart } from 'angular-highcharts';
@Component({
template: `
<button (click)="add()">Add Point!</button>
<div [chart]="chart"></div>
`
})
export class ChartComponent {
chart = new Chart({
chart: {
type: 'line'
},
title: {
text: 'Linechart'
},
credits: {
enabled: false
},
series: [
{
name: 'Line 1',
data: [1, 2, 3]
}
]
});
// add point to chart serie
add() {
this.chart.addPoint(Math.floor(Math.random() * 10));
}
}
The Chart object.
Type:
class
new Chart(options: Options)
ref: Highcharts.Chart;
Deprecated. Please use
ref$.
ref$: Observeable<Highcharts.Chart>
Observeable that emits a Highcharts.Chart - Offical Chart API Docs
addPoint(point: Point, [serieIndex: number = 0]): void
Adds a point to a serie
removePoint(pointIndex: number, [serieIndex: number = 0], [redraw: boolean = true], [shift: boolean = false]): void
Removes a point from a serie
addSeries(series: ChartSerie): void
Adds a series to the chart
removeSeries(seriesIndex: number): void
Remove series from the chart
The Chart object.
Type:
class
new StockChart(options);
ref: Highstock.Chart;
Deprecated. Please use
ref$.
ref$: Observeable<Highstock.Chart>
Observeable that emits a Highstock.Chart
The Chart object.
Type:
class
new MapChart(options);
ref;
Deprecated. Please use
ref$.
ref$;
Observeable that emits a Highmaps.Chart
To use Highcharts modules you have to import them and provide them in a factory (required for aot).
You can find the list of available modules in the highcharts folder
ls -la node_modules/highcharts/modules.
Hint: Highcharts-more is a exception, you find this module in the root folder.
Don't forget to use the modules with the
.src suffix, minimized highcharts modules are not importable.
// app.module.ts
import { ChartModule, HIGHCHARTS_MODULES } from 'angular-highcharts';
import * as more from 'highcharts/highcharts-more.src';
import * as exporting from 'highcharts/modules/exporting.src';
@NgModule({
providers: [
{ provide: HIGHCHARTS_MODULES, useFactory: () => [ more, exporting ] } // add as factory to your providers
]
})
export class AppModule { }
If you expiring typing errors while you build/serve your angular app the following could be helpful:
// override options type with <any>
chart = new Chart({ options } as any);
This is very useful when using
gauge chart type.
See Official Highcharts Docs: http://www.highcharts.com/docs/getting-started/install-from-npm
MIT © Felix Itzenplitz
PROS: CSS VARIABLES → All elements are style-able via CSS Code examples for everything → The best documentation I have ever seen Extremely fast to implement → I tried ngx-charts, ng2-charts, and a few others non were as fast to implement & had all the features I was looking for. CONS: I was not able to move labels outside of chart Best Chart library I have ever used.