openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ah

angular-highcharts

by Felix Itzenplitz
13.0.1 (see all)

Highcharts directive for Angular

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

21K

GitHub Stars

211

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

15

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Angular Chart

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/53
Read All Reviews
emanuer
Be the first to give feedback

Readme

angular-highcharts

NPM version NPM downloads

This is a directive for an easy usage of Highcharts with angular.

Requirements

{
  "angular": ">=12.0.0",
  "highcharts": ">=9.0.0"
}

Installation

yarn

# install angular-highcharts and highcharts
yarn add angular-highcharts highcharts

npm

# install angular-highcharts and highcharts
npm i --save angular-highcharts highcharts

Usage Example

// app.module.ts
import { ChartModule } from 'angular-highcharts';

@NgModule({
  imports: [
    ChartModule // add ChartModule to your imports
  ]
})
export class AppModule {}

// chart.component.ts
import { Chart } from 'angular-highcharts';

@Component({
  template: `
    <button (click)="add()">Add Point!</button>
    <div [chart]="chart"></div>
  `
})
export class ChartComponent {
  chart = new Chart({
    chart: {
      type: 'line'
    },
    title: {
      text: 'Linechart'
    },
    credits: {
      enabled: false
    },
    series: [
      {
        name: 'Line 1',
        data: [1, 2, 3]
      }
    ]
  });

  // add point to chart serie
  add() {
    this.chart.addPoint(Math.floor(Math.random() * 10));
  }
}

API Docs

Chart

The Chart object.

Type: class

Constructor

new Chart(options: Options)

Properties

ref: Highcharts.Chart;

Deprecated. Please use ref$.

ref$: Observeable<Highcharts.Chart>

Observeable that emits a Highcharts.Chart - Offical Chart API Docs

Methods

addPoint(point: Point, [serieIndex: number = 0]): void

Adds a point to a serie

removePoint(pointIndex: number, [serieIndex: number = 0], [redraw: boolean = true], [shift: boolean = false]): void

Removes a point from a serie

addSeries(series: ChartSerie): void

Adds a series to the chart

removeSeries(seriesIndex: number): void

Remove series from the chart

StockChart

The Chart object.

Type: class

Constructor

new StockChart(options);

Properties

ref: Highstock.Chart;

Deprecated. Please use ref$.

ref$: Observeable<Highstock.Chart>

Observeable that emits a Highstock.Chart

MapChart

The Chart object.

Type: class

Constructor

new MapChart(options);

Properties

ref;

Deprecated. Please use ref$.

ref$;

Observeable that emits a Highmaps.Chart

Using Highcharts modules

To use Highcharts modules you have to import them and provide them in a factory (required for aot). You can find the list of available modules in the highcharts folder ls -la node_modules/highcharts/modules.

Hint: Highcharts-more is a exception, you find this module in the root folder. Don't forget to use the modules with the .src suffix, minimized highcharts modules are not importable.

Example

// app.module.ts
import { ChartModule, HIGHCHARTS_MODULES } from 'angular-highcharts';
import * as more from 'highcharts/highcharts-more.src';
import * as exporting from 'highcharts/modules/exporting.src';

@NgModule({
  providers: [
    { provide: HIGHCHARTS_MODULES, useFactory: () => [ more, exporting ] } // add as factory to your providers
  ]
})
export class AppModule { }

Troubleshooting

Compile Issues

If you expiring typing errors while you build/serve your angular app the following could be helpful:

// override options type with <any>
chart = new Chart({ options } as any);

This is very useful when using gauge chart type.

Loading Highcharts Modules manually

See Official Highcharts Docs: http://www.highcharts.com/docs/getting-started/install-from-npm

Demo

License

MIT © Felix Itzenplitz

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
emanuer4 Ratings1 Review
January 3, 2021

PROS: CSS VARIABLES → All elements are style-able via CSS Code examples for everything → The best documentation I have ever seen Extremely fast to implement → I tried ngx-charts, ng2-charts, and a few others non were as fast to implement & had all the features I was looking for. CONS: I was not able to move labels outside of chart Best Chart library I have ever used.

0
Gyozo5 Ratings0 Reviews
November 21, 2020
Anil kumar1 Rating0 Reviews
October 17, 2020

Alternatives

devextremeHTML5 JavaScript Component Suite for Responsive Web Development
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
347K
User Rating
4.3/ 5
4
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation
3Easy to Use
1Highly Customizable
ne
ngx-echartsAn angular (ver >= 2.x) directive for ECharts (ver >= 3.x)
GitHub Stars
914
Weekly Downloads
38K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
4
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation
2Performant
1Easy to Use
agc
angular-google-chartsA wrapper for the Google Charts library written in Angular.
GitHub Stars
229
Weekly Downloads
18K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
ng2-chartsBeautiful charts for Angular based on Chart.js
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
175K
User Rating
3.7/ 5
3
Top Feedback
2Poor Documentation
2Hard to Use
1Easy to Use
@swimlane/ngx-charts:bar_chart: Declarative Charting Framework for Angular
GitHub Stars
4K
Weekly Downloads
130K
User Rating
3.7/ 5
3
Top Feedback
5Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
2Performant
See 71 Alternatives

Tutorials

Angular Highcharts Example - StackBlitz
stackblitz.comAngular Highcharts Example - StackBlitzA angular-cli project based on rxjs, lodash, core-js, zone.js, highcharts, @angular/core, @types/lodash, @angular/forms, @angular/common, @angular/router, @angular/compiler, @types/highcharts, angular-highcharts, @angular/platform-browser and @angular/platform-browser-dynamic.
Adding charts using the Highcharts library to an Angular application
dev.to2 months agoAdding charts using the Highcharts library to an Angular applicationIntroduction Angular is a development platform for building WEB, mobile and desktop...
Angular 12 HighCharts with Dynamic Data Working Example - Therichpost
therichpost.com5 months agoAngular 12 HighCharts with Dynamic Data Working Example - TherichpostAngular 12 HighCharts with Dynamic Data Working Example. Angular Highchart working demo. Add Highcharts in angular 12 application.
angular-highcharts examples - CodeSandbox
codesandbox.ioangular-highcharts examples - CodeSandboxLearn how to use angular-highcharts by viewing and forking angular-highcharts example apps on CodeSandbox