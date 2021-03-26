openbase logo
angular-hal

by LuvDaSun
2.3.0 (see all)

HAL client for angularjs

npm
GitHub
CDN

Readme

angular-hal

npm install angular-hal --save

Check our Documentation

Versions

3.0.0

Version 3.0.0 includes a breaking change: the response interceptor no longer returns a Resource, instead it returns an Angular $http response object. This only affects consuming code when using the $http service directly.

To migrate from 2.x to 3.x, make the following change to your code:

const halConfig = {
    headers: {
        'Accept': 'application/hal+json'
    }
};

// 2.x
$http.get('/api/users', halConfig).then(function (resource) {
  console.log(resource.$hasEmbedded('users')); // true    
});

// 3.x
$http.get('/api/users', halConfig).then(function (response) {
  const resource = response.data;  
  console.log(resource.$hasEmbedded('users')); // true    
});

// 3.x with ES6
$http.get('/api/users', halConfig).then(({ data: resource }) => {
  console.log(resource.$hasEmbedded('users')); // true    
});

Other integrations points are unchanged. For example, using halResourceClient:

let $apiRoot;

$http.get('/api', halConfig)
  .then(function (response) {
    $apiRoot = response.data;   
  });

// later
$apiRoot.$request().$get('users')
  .then(function (resource) {
    console.log(resource.$hasEmbedded('users')); // true    
  });

