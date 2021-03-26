npm install angular-hal --save
Version 3.0.0 includes a breaking change: the response interceptor no longer returns a Resource, instead it returns an Angular
$http response object.
This only affects consuming code when using the
$http service directly.
To migrate from 2.x to 3.x, make the following change to your code:
const halConfig = {
headers: {
'Accept': 'application/hal+json'
}
};
// 2.x
$http.get('/api/users', halConfig).then(function (resource) {
console.log(resource.$hasEmbedded('users')); // true
});
// 3.x
$http.get('/api/users', halConfig).then(function (response) {
const resource = response.data;
console.log(resource.$hasEmbedded('users')); // true
});
// 3.x with ES6
$http.get('/api/users', halConfig).then(({ data: resource }) => {
console.log(resource.$hasEmbedded('users')); // true
});
Other integrations points are unchanged. For example, using
halResourceClient:
let $apiRoot;
$http.get('/api', halConfig)
.then(function (response) {
$apiRoot = response.data;
});
// later
$apiRoot.$request().$get('users')
.then(function (resource) {
console.log(resource.$hasEmbedded('users')); // true
});