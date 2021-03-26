npm install angular-hal --save

Versions

Version 3.0.0 includes a breaking change: the response interceptor no longer returns a Resource, instead it returns an Angular $http response object. This only affects consuming code when using the $http service directly.

To migrate from 2.x to 3.x, make the following change to your code:

const halConfig = { headers : { 'Accept' : 'application/hal+json' } }; $http.get( '/api/users' , halConfig).then( function ( resource ) { console .log(resource.$hasEmbedded( 'users' )); }); $http.get( '/api/users' , halConfig).then( function ( response ) { const resource = response.data; console .log(resource.$hasEmbedded( 'users' )); }); $http.get( '/api/users' , halConfig).then( ( { data: resource } ) => { console .log(resource.$hasEmbedded( 'users' )); });

Other integrations points are unchanged. For example, using halResourceClient :