Angular gtag.js

A simple Google Analytics gtag.js package for Angular.

Install

npm install angular-gtag --save

Add the the tracking code from GA admin dashboard to index.html and set send_page_view to false.

< head > < script async src = "https://www.googletagmanager.com/gtag/js?id=UA-YOUR_TRACKING_ID" > </ script > < script > window .dataLayer = window .dataLayer || []; function gtag ( ) {dataLayer.push( arguments );} gtag( 'js' , new Date ()); gtag( 'config' , 'UA-YOUR_TRACKING_ID' , { 'send_page_view' : false }); </ script > </ head >

Add the package to to your app.module.ts .

import { GtagModule } from 'angular-gtag' ; ({ imports: [ GtagModule.forRoot({ trackingId: 'UA-YOUR_TRACKING_ID' , trackPageviews: true }) ] })

Options

trackingId: string (required) Google Analytics UA tracking ID.

Google Analytics UA tracking ID. trackPageviews: boolean Default true.

Default true. debug: boolean Default false, console logs every gtag event/pageview.

Pageviews

The package will listen to route changes by default, you just need to instantiate service in the root of the project.

export class AppComponent { constructor ( gtag: Gtag ) {} }

Gtag is a serivce that also allows you to track pageviews manually.

gtag.pageview(); gtag.pageview({ page_title: 'Lesson Feed' , page_path: '/lessons' , page_location: 'https://angularfirebase.com/lessons' });

Events

Events expect an action.

gtag.event( 'view_promotion' );

You can optionally pass in addtional params.

gtag.event( 'login' , { method: 'Instagram' , event_category: 'engagemnt' , event_label: 'New user logged in via OAuth' });

Event Directive

Many analytics events are tracked based on user interaction, such as button clicks. Just tell it which DOM event to track.

< button gtagEvent trackOn = "click" > Track Me </ button >

This will register a general event in GA based on the event name.

You can pass optional params to the directive like so:

< div gtagEvent trackOn = "dragstart" action = "product_dragged" category = "ecommerce" [ params ]= "{ event_label: 'Something cool just happened' }" > Some Product... </ div >

The directive will produce the following event on dragstart.