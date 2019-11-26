openbase logo
angular-gtag

by Jeff Delaney
1.0.4

🔖 Google Analytics gtag.js for Angular

Readme

Angular gtag.js

A simple Google Analytics gtag.js package for Angular.

Install

npm install angular-gtag --save

Add the the tracking code from GA admin dashboard to index.html and set send_page_view to false.

<head>
<script async src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/gtag/js?id=UA-YOUR_TRACKING_ID"></script>
<script>
  window.dataLayer = window.dataLayer || [];
  function gtag(){dataLayer.push(arguments);}
  gtag('js', new Date());
  gtag('config', 'UA-YOUR_TRACKING_ID', { 'send_page_view': false });
</script>

</head>

Add the package to to your app.module.ts.

import { GtagModule } from 'angular-gtag';

@NgModule({
  imports: [
    GtagModule.forRoot({ trackingId: 'UA-YOUR_TRACKING_ID', trackPageviews: true })
  ]
})

Options

  • trackingId: string (required) Google Analytics UA tracking ID.
  • trackPageviews: boolean Default true.
  • debug: boolean Default false, console logs every gtag event/pageview.

Pageviews

The package will listen to route changes by default, you just need to instantiate service in the root of the project.

export class AppComponent {
  constructor(gtag: Gtag) {}
}

Gtag is a serivce that also allows you to track pageviews manually.

gtag.pageview();

// or with custom params

gtag.pageview({
  page_title: 'Lesson Feed',
  page_path: '/lessons',
  page_location: 'https://angularfirebase.com/lessons'
});

Events

Events expect an action.

gtag.event('view_promotion');

You can optionally pass in addtional params.

gtag.event('login', {
  method: 'Instagram',
  event_category: 'engagemnt',
  event_label: 'New user logged in via OAuth'
});

Event Directive

Many analytics events are tracked based on user interaction, such as button clicks. Just tell it which DOM event to track.

<button gtagEvent trackOn="click">Track Me</button>

This will register a general event in GA based on the event name.

You can pass optional params to the directive like so:

<div gtagEvent
     trackOn="dragstart"
     action="product_dragged"
     category="ecommerce"
     [params]="{ event_label: 'Something cool just happened' }">

   Some Product...

</div>

The directive will produce the following event on dragstart.

