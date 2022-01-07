openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ag

angular-gridster2

by Tiberiu Zuld
13.1.0 (see all)

Angular gridster 2

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

76.6K

GitHub Stars

1.1K

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

45

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Angular Grid, Angular Drag & Drop

Reviews

Average Rating

4.0/52
Read All Reviews
abhinavdc
Be the first to give feedback

Readme

angular-gridster2

npm version dependencies Status devDependencies Status Node CI downloads Donate

Angular implementation of angular-gridster Demo

Requires Angular 13.x

For other Angular versions check the other branches.

Install

npm install angular-gridster2 --save

Should work out of the box with webpack, respectively angular-cli.

import { GridsterModule } from 'angular-gridster2';

@NgModule({
  imports: [ GridsterModule ],
  ...
})

Browser support

What Angular supports here

How to use

<gridster [options]="options">
  <gridster-item [item]="item" *ngFor="let item of dashboard">
    <!-- your content here -->
  </gridster-item>
</gridster>

Initialize a simple dashboard:

   import { GridsterConfig, GridsterItem }  from 'angular-gridster2';
   options: GridsterConfig;
   dashboard: Array<GridsterItem>;

   static itemChange(item, itemComponent) {
     console.info('itemChanged', item, itemComponent);
   }
 
   static itemResize(item, itemComponent) {
     console.info('itemResized', item, itemComponent);
   }
 
   ngOnInit() {
     this.options = {
       itemChangeCallback: AppComponent.itemChange,
       itemResizeCallback: AppComponent.itemResize,
     };
 
     this.dashboard = [
       {cols: 2, rows: 1, y: 0, x: 0},
       {cols: 2, rows: 2, y: 0, x: 2}
     ];
   }
 
   changedOptions() {
     this.options.api.optionsChanged();
   }
 
   removeItem(item) {
     this.dashboard.splice(this.dashboard.indexOf(item), 1);
   }
 
   addItem() {
     this.dashboard.push({});
   }
Note: The gridster will take all the available space from the parent. It will not size depending on content. The parent of the component needs to have a size.

Having iFrame in widgets content

iFrames can interfere with drag/resize of widgets. For a workaround please read this issue #233

Interact with content without dragging

Option 1 (without text selection):

<gridster-item>
   <div (mousedown)="$event.stopPropagation()" (touchstart)="$event.stopPropagation()">
     Some content to click without dragging the widget
   </div>
   <div class="item-buttons">
     <button md-icon-button md-raised-button class="drag-handler">
         <md-icon>open_with</md-icon>
     </button>
     <button md-icon-button md-raised-button class="remove-button" (click)="removeItem($event, item)"
             (touchstart)="removeItem($event, item)" mdTooltip="Remove">
       <md-icon>clear</md-icon>
     </button>
   </div>
</gridster-item>

Option 2 (with text selection):

<gridster-item>
  <div class="gridster-item-content">
      Some content to select and click without dragging the widget
  </div>
  <div class="item-buttons">
    <button md-icon-button md-raised-button class="drag-handler">
      <md-icon>open_with</md-icon>
    </button>
    <button md-icon-button md-raised-button class="remove-button" (click)="removeItem($event, item)"
            (touchstart)="removeItem($event, item)" mdTooltip="Remove">
      <md-icon>clear</md-icon>
    </button>
  </div>
</gridster-item>

Contributors here

Supporters

@ea20140129 @matpag (Mattia Pagini) @DerekJDev (Derek Johnson)

Donate

License

The MIT License

Copyright (c) 2022 Tiberiu Zuld

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Abhinav Dinesh CKochi30 Ratings29 Reviews
Front End Engineer | JavaScript, Angular, React
6 months ago

I was building a customizable dashboard for a work project which was in Angular and this tool looked like it fits the bill. The dashboard had resizable widgets the user can move by dragging the widget. If I was going to build that on my own it would have taken my an eternity but Angular-gridster2 just worked like a breeze for my use case. It worked with 1000s of widgets without showing a hint of performance hit. It also has many features like limiting the size of widgets and disabling resize for certain widgets etc. It also has ways to increase or decrease the number of rows and columns in the grid. It felt like a little unpolished the first time I used it but when I recently tried it out again it has improved quite a lot. If you are working on a Angular project which has a similar requirement then I think you don't have many options to chose from other than angular-gridster-2.

0
HarleyCoegil8 Ratings2 Reviews
November 20, 2020
Lyndon Tavares24 Ratings0 Reviews
A software engineer with hands-on experience in JavaEE, SpringBoot, Javascript, Angular, All levels of testing.
August 29, 2020

Alternatives

@ag-grid-community/coreThe best JavaScript Data Table for building Enterprise Applications. Supports React / Angular / Vue / Plain JavaScript.
GitHub Stars
8K
Weekly Downloads
138K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
4Great Documentation
4Easy to Use
3Performant
@ag-grid-enterprise/coreThe best JavaScript Data Table for building Enterprise Applications. Supports React / Angular / Vue / Plain JavaScript.
GitHub Stars
8K
Weekly Downloads
100K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
2Highly Customizable
ag-grid-enterpriseThe best JavaScript Data Table for building Enterprise Applications. Supports React / Angular / Vue / Plain JavaScript.
GitHub Stars
8K
Weekly Downloads
176K
User Rating
4.7/ 5
9
Top Feedback
7Great Documentation
7Easy to Use
6Performant
ag-grid-communityThe best JavaScript Data Table for building Enterprise Applications. Supports React / Angular / Vue / Plain JavaScript.
GitHub Stars
8K
Weekly Downloads
278K
User Rating
4.4/ 5
19
Top Feedback
5Easy to Use
4Great Documentation
3Performant
igniteui-angularA complete library of Angular-native, Material-based UI components.
GitHub Stars
506
Weekly Downloads
4K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
handsontableJavaScript data grid with a spreadsheet look & feel. Works with React, Angular, and Vue. Supported by the Handsontable team ⚡
GitHub Stars
16K
Weekly Downloads
81K
User Rating
4.8/ 5
10
Top Feedback
4Performant
2Bleeding Edge
1Great Documentation
See 40 Alternatives

Tutorials

Drag and Drop dashboard builder with Angular and Gridster
medium.com3 years agoDrag and Drop dashboard builder with Angular and GridsterIf you’d like to build dashboards using drag and drop in Angular then look no further. In this post we will cover how to create a drag and drop dashboard builder project from scratch using Angular!
Drag and Drop dashboard builder with Angular and Gridster
javascript.plainenglish.io3 years agoDrag and Drop dashboard builder with Angular and GridsterIf you’d like to build dashboards using drag and drop in Angular then look no further. In this post we will cover how to create a drag and drop dashboard builder project from scratch using Angular!
Make a Bomb-Ass Dashboard with Angular Gridster2
weuselibs.wordpress.com1 year agoMake a Bomb-Ass Dashboard with Angular Gridster2Drag-and-Drop fun with Gridster