Abhinav Dinesh C ● Kochi ● 30 Rating s ● 29 Review s ● Front End Engineer | JavaScript, Angular, React

6 months ago

I was building a customizable dashboard for a work project which was in Angular and this tool looked like it fits the bill. The dashboard had resizable widgets the user can move by dragging the widget. If I was going to build that on my own it would have taken my an eternity but Angular-gridster2 just worked like a breeze for my use case. It worked with 1000s of widgets without showing a hint of performance hit. It also has many features like limiting the size of widgets and disabling resize for certain widgets etc. It also has ways to increase or decrease the number of rows and columns in the grid. It felt like a little unpolished the first time I used it but when I recently tried it out again it has improved quite a lot. If you are working on a Angular project which has a similar requirement then I think you don't have many options to chose from other than angular-gridster-2.