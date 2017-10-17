openbase logo
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.8K

GitHub Stars

983

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

52

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Angular Grid

Readme

angular-gridster

Build Status

An implementation of gridster-like widgets for Angular JS. This is not a wrapper on the original gridster jQuery plugin (http://gridster.net/). It is instead completely rewritten as Angular directives. Rewriting allowed for some additional features and better use of Angular data binding. Even more importantly, the original plugin had unpredictable behavior and crashed when wrapped with an Angular directive in my initial tests.

Demo

See Live Demo

Installation

  bower install angular-gridster

Then, import the following in your HTML alongside jQuery and angular:

    <link rel="stylesheet" href="bower_components/angular-gridster/dist/angular-gridster.min.css"/>
    <script src="bower_components/javascript-detect-element-resize/jquery.resize.js"></script>
    <script src="bower_components/angular-gridster/dist/angular-gridster.min.js"></script>

jquery.resize is a jQuery plugin needed to check for changes in the gridster size.

Usage


// load the gridster module
angular.module('myModule', ['gridster']);

Default usage:

<div gridster>
    <ul>
        <li gridster-item="item" ng-repeat="item in standardItems"></li>
    </ul>
</div>

Which expects a scope setup like the following:

// IMPORTANT: Items should be placed in the grid in the order in which they should appear.
// In most cases the sorting should be by row ASC, col ASC

// these map directly to gridsterItem directive options
$scope.standardItems = [
  { sizeX: 2, sizeY: 1, row: 0, col: 0 },
  { sizeX: 2, sizeY: 2, row: 0, col: 2 },
  { sizeX: 1, sizeY: 1, row: 0, col: 4 },
  { sizeX: 1, sizeY: 1, row: 0, col: 5 },
  { sizeX: 2, sizeY: 1, row: 1, col: 0 },
  { sizeX: 1, sizeY: 1, row: 1, col: 4 },
  { sizeX: 1, sizeY: 2, row: 1, col: 5 },
  { sizeX: 1, sizeY: 1, row: 2, col: 0 },
  { sizeX: 2, sizeY: 1, row: 2, col: 1 },
  { sizeX: 1, sizeY: 1, row: 2, col: 3 },
  { sizeX: 1, sizeY: 1, row: 2, col: 4 }
];

Alternatively, you can use the html attributes, similar to the original gridster plugin, but with two-way data binding:

<div gridster>
    <ul>
        <li gridster-item row="item.position[0]" col="item.position[1]" size-x="item.size.x" size-y="item.size.y" ng-repeat="item in customItems"></li>
    </ul>
</div>

or:

<div data-gridster>
    <ul>
        <li data-gridster-item data-row="item.position[0]" data-col="item.position[1]" data-sizex="item.size.x" data-sizey="item.size.y" ng-repeat="item in customItems"></li>
    </ul>
</div>

This allows the items to provide their own structure for row, col, and size:

$scope.customItems = [
  { size: { x: 2, y: 1 }, position: [0, 0] },
  { size: { x: 2, y: 2 }, position: [0, 2] },
  { size: { x: 1, y: 1 }, position: [0, 4] },
  { size: { x: 1, y: 1 }, position: [0, 5] },
  { size: { x: 2, y: 1 }, position: [1, 0] },
  { size: { x: 1, y: 1 }, position: [1, 4] },
  { size: { x: 1, y: 2 }, position: [1, 5] },
  { size: { x: 1, y: 1 }, position: [2, 0] },
  { size: { x: 2, y: 1 }, position: [2, 1] },
  { size: { x: 1, y: 1 }, position: [2, 3] },
  { size: { x: 1, y: 1 }, position: [2, 4] }
];

Instead of using attributes for row, col, and size, you can also just use a mapping object for the gridster-item directive:

<div gridster="gridsterOpts">
    <ul>
        <li gridster-item="customItemMap" ng-repeat="item in customItems"></li>
    </ul>
</div>

This expects a scope similar to the previous example, but with customItemMap also defined in the scope:

// maps the item from customItems in the scope to the gridsterItem options
$scope.customItemMap = {
    sizeX: 'item.size.x',
    sizeY: 'item.size.y',
    row: 'item.position[0]',
    col: 'item.position[1]',
    minSizeY: 'item.minSizeY',
    maxSizeY: 'item.maxSizeY'
};

The gridsterItem directive can be configured like this:

<div gridster="gridsterOpts">
    <ul>
        <li gridster-item="item" ng-repeat="item in standardItems"></li>
    </ul>
</div>

Configuration

Via Scope

Simply pass your desired options to the gridster directive

$scope.gridsterOpts = {
    columns: 6, // the width of the grid, in columns
    pushing: true, // whether to push other items out of the way on move or resize
    floating: true, // whether to automatically float items up so they stack (you can temporarily disable if you are adding unsorted items with ng-repeat)
    swapping: false, // whether or not to have items of the same size switch places instead of pushing down if they are the same size
    width: 'auto', // can be an integer or 'auto'. 'auto' scales gridster to be the full width of its containing element
    colWidth: 'auto', // can be an integer or 'auto'.  'auto' uses the pixel width of the element divided by 'columns'
    rowHeight: 'match', // can be an integer or 'match'.  Match uses the colWidth, giving you square widgets.
    margins: [10, 10], // the pixel distance between each widget
    outerMargin: true, // whether margins apply to outer edges of the grid
    sparse: false, // "true" can increase performance of dragging and resizing for big grid (e.g. 20x50)
    isMobile: false, // stacks the grid items if true
    mobileBreakPoint: 600, // if the screen is not wider that this, remove the grid layout and stack the items
    mobileModeEnabled: true, // whether or not to toggle mobile mode when screen width is less than mobileBreakPoint
    minColumns: 1, // the minimum columns the grid must have
    minRows: 2, // the minimum height of the grid, in rows
    maxRows: 100,
    defaultSizeX: 2, // the default width of a gridster item, if not specifed
    defaultSizeY: 1, // the default height of a gridster item, if not specified
    minSizeX: 1, // minimum column width of an item
    maxSizeX: null, // maximum column width of an item
    minSizeY: 1, // minumum row height of an item
    maxSizeY: null, // maximum row height of an item
    resizable: {
       enabled: true,
       handles: ['n', 'e', 's', 'w', 'ne', 'se', 'sw', 'nw'],
       start: function(event, $element, widget) {}, // optional callback fired when resize is started,
       resize: function(event, $element, widget) {}, // optional callback fired when item is resized,
       stop: function(event, $element, widget) {} // optional callback fired when item is finished resizing
    },
    draggable: {
       enabled: true, // whether dragging items is supported
       handle: '.my-class', // optional selector for drag handle
       start: function(event, $element, widget) {}, // optional callback fired when drag is started,
       drag: function(event, $element, widget) {}, // optional callback fired when item is moved,
       stop: function(event, $element, widget) {} // optional callback fired when item is finished dragging
    }
};

Via Constant

You can also override the default configuration site wide by modifying the gridsterConfig constant

angular.module('yourApp').run(['gridsterConfig', function(gridsterConfig) {
    gridsterConfig.width = 1000;
}]);

Controller Access

The gridster and gridsterItem directive controller objects can be accessed within their scopes as 'gridster' and 'gridsterItem'.

These controllers are internal APIs that are subject to change.

<div gridster="gridsterOpts">
    <ul>
        <li gridster-item="item" ng-repeat="item in standardItems">
            {{ gridsterItem.isMoving() }}
        </li>
    </ul>
</div>

Gridster Events

gridster-mobile-changed

When the gridster goes in or out of mobile mode, a 'gridster-mobile-changed' event is broadcast on rootScope:

scope.$on('gridster-mobile-changed', function(gridster) {
})

gridster-draggable-changed

When the gridster draggable properties change, a 'gridster-draggable-changed' event is broadcast on rootScope:

scope.$on('gridster-draggable-changed', function(gridster) {
})

gridster-resizable-changed

When the gridster resizable properties change, a 'gridster-resizable-changed' event is broadcast on rootScope:

scope.$on('gridster-resizable-changed', function(gridster) {
})

gridster-resized

When the gridster element's size changes, a 'gridster-resized' event is broadcast on rootScope:

scope.$on('gridster-resized', function(sizes, gridster) {
    // sizes[0] = width
    // sizes[1] = height
    // gridster.
})

Gridster Item Events

gridster-item-transition-end

Gridster items have CSS transitions by default. Gridster items listen for css transition-end across different browsers and broadcast the event 'gridster-item-transition-end'. You can listen for it like this from within the gridster-item directive:

scope.$on('gridster-item-transition-end', function(item) {
    // item.$element
    // item.gridster
    // item.row
    // item.col
    // item.sizeX
    // item.sizeY
    // item.minSizeX
    // item.minSizeY
    // item.maxSizeX
    // item.maxSizeY
})

gridster-item-initialized

After a gridster item's controller has finished with setup, it broadcasts an event 'gridster-item-initialized' on its own scope. You can listen for it like this from within the gridster-item directive:

scope.$on('gridster-item-initialized', function(item) {
    // item.$element
    // item.gridster
    // item.row
    // item.col
    // item.sizeX
    // item.sizeY
    // item.minSizeX
    // item.minSizeY
    // item.maxSizeX
    // item.maxSizeY
})

gridster-item-resized

After a gridster item's size changes (rows or columns), it broadcasts an event 'gridster-item-resized' on its own scope. You can listen for it like this from within the gridster-item directive:

scope.$on('gridster-item-resized', function(item) {
    // item.$element
    // item.gridster
    // item.row
    // item.col
    // item.sizeX
    // item.sizeY
    // item.minSizeX
    // item.minSizeY
    // item.maxSizeX
    // item.maxSizeY
})

Watching item changes of size and position

The typical Angular way would be to do a $scope.$watch on your item or items in the scope. Example:

// two objects, converted to gridster items in the view via ng-repeat
$scope.items = [{},{}];

$scope.$watch('items', function(items){
   // one of the items changed
}, true);

or

$scope.$watch('items[0]', function(){
   // item0 changed
}, true);

or

$scope.$watch('items[0].sizeX', function(){
   // item0 sizeX changed
}, true);

The third argument, true, is to make the watch based on the value of the object, rather than just matching the reference to the object.

Note

This directive/plugin does not generate style tags, like the jQuery plugin. It also uses standard camelCase for variables and object properties, while the original plugin used lower_case_with_underscores. These options have not and may never be implemented:

  • widget_class - not necessary since directives already whatever classes and attributes you want to add
  • widget_margins - replaced by 'margins'
  • widget_base_dimensions - replaced by 'defaultSizeX' and 'defaultSizeY'
  • min_cols - currently, only 'columns' is used to defined the maximum width
  • max_cols - currently, only 'columns' is used to defined the maximum width
  • min_rows - replaced by 'minRows'
  • max_rows - replaced by 'maxRows'
  • max_size_x
  • max_size_y
  • extra_cols
  • extra_rows
  • autogenerate_stylesheet
  • avoid_overlapped_widgets
  • resize.axes
  • resize.handle_class - replaced by 'resize.handle', which doesn't need to be a class
  • resize.handle_append_to
  • resize.max_size
  • collision.on_overlap_start
  • collision.on_overlap
  • collision.on_overlap_stop

Contributing

Install project dependencies

  npm install
  bower install

Style Guide

Please respect the formatting specified in .editorconfig

Grunt Tasks

grunt default Runs jshint & compiles project

grunt dev Opens demo page, starts karma test runner, runs unit tests on src & test folder changes

grunt e2e Watch src folder and run e2e tests on changes

grunt test Runs the unit & e2e tests

