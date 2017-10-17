An implementation of gridster-like widgets for Angular JS. This is not a wrapper on the original gridster jQuery plugin (http://gridster.net/). It is instead completely rewritten as Angular directives. Rewriting allowed for some additional features and better use of Angular data binding. Even more importantly, the original plugin had unpredictable behavior and crashed when wrapped with an Angular directive in my initial tests.

Demo

See Live Demo

Installation

bower install angular-gridster

Then, import the following in your HTML alongside jQuery and angular :

< link rel = "stylesheet" href = "bower_components/angular-gridster/dist/angular-gridster.min.css" /> < script src = "bower_components/javascript-detect-element-resize/jquery.resize.js" > </ script > < script src = "bower_components/angular-gridster/dist/angular-gridster.min.js" > </ script >

jquery.resize is a jQuery plugin needed to check for changes in the gridster size.

Usage

angular.module( 'myModule' , [ 'gridster' ]);

Default usage:

< div gridster > < ul > < li gridster-item = "item" ng-repeat = "item in standardItems" > </ li > </ ul > </ div >

Which expects a scope setup like the following:

$scope.standardItems = [ { sizeX : 2 , sizeY : 1 , row : 0 , col : 0 }, { sizeX : 2 , sizeY : 2 , row : 0 , col : 2 }, { sizeX : 1 , sizeY : 1 , row : 0 , col : 4 }, { sizeX : 1 , sizeY : 1 , row : 0 , col : 5 }, { sizeX : 2 , sizeY : 1 , row : 1 , col : 0 }, { sizeX : 1 , sizeY : 1 , row : 1 , col : 4 }, { sizeX : 1 , sizeY : 2 , row : 1 , col : 5 }, { sizeX : 1 , sizeY : 1 , row : 2 , col : 0 }, { sizeX : 2 , sizeY : 1 , row : 2 , col : 1 }, { sizeX : 1 , sizeY : 1 , row : 2 , col : 3 }, { sizeX : 1 , sizeY : 1 , row : 2 , col : 4 } ];

Alternatively, you can use the html attributes, similar to the original gridster plugin, but with two-way data binding:

< div gridster > < ul > < li gridster-item row = "item.position[0]" col = "item.position[1]" size-x = "item.size.x" size-y = "item.size.y" ng-repeat = "item in customItems" > </ li > </ ul > </ div >

or:

< div data-gridster > < ul > < li data-gridster-item data-row = "item.position[0]" data-col = "item.position[1]" data-sizex = "item.size.x" data-sizey = "item.size.y" ng-repeat = "item in customItems" > </ li > </ ul > </ div >

This allows the items to provide their own structure for row, col, and size:

$scope.customItems = [ { size : { x : 2 , y : 1 }, position : [ 0 , 0 ] }, { size : { x : 2 , y : 2 }, position : [ 0 , 2 ] }, { size : { x : 1 , y : 1 }, position : [ 0 , 4 ] }, { size : { x : 1 , y : 1 }, position : [ 0 , 5 ] }, { size : { x : 2 , y : 1 }, position : [ 1 , 0 ] }, { size : { x : 1 , y : 1 }, position : [ 1 , 4 ] }, { size : { x : 1 , y : 2 }, position : [ 1 , 5 ] }, { size : { x : 1 , y : 1 }, position : [ 2 , 0 ] }, { size : { x : 2 , y : 1 }, position : [ 2 , 1 ] }, { size : { x : 1 , y : 1 }, position : [ 2 , 3 ] }, { size : { x : 1 , y : 1 }, position : [ 2 , 4 ] } ];

Instead of using attributes for row, col, and size, you can also just use a mapping object for the gridster-item directive:

< div gridster = "gridsterOpts" > < ul > < li gridster-item = "customItemMap" ng-repeat = "item in customItems" > </ li > </ ul > </ div >

This expects a scope similar to the previous example, but with customItemMap also defined in the scope:

$scope.customItemMap = { sizeX : 'item.size.x' , sizeY : 'item.size.y' , row : 'item.position[0]' , col : 'item.position[1]' , minSizeY : 'item.minSizeY' , maxSizeY : 'item.maxSizeY' };

The gridsterItem directive can be configured like this:

< div gridster = "gridsterOpts" > < ul > < li gridster-item = "item" ng-repeat = "item in standardItems" > </ li > </ ul > </ div >

Configuration

Via Scope

Simply pass your desired options to the gridster directive

$scope.gridsterOpts = { columns : 6 , pushing : true , floating : true , swapping : false , width : 'auto' , colWidth : 'auto' , rowHeight : 'match' , margins : [ 10 , 10 ], outerMargin : true , sparse : false , isMobile : false , mobileBreakPoint : 600 , mobileModeEnabled : true , minColumns : 1 , minRows : 2 , maxRows : 100 , defaultSizeX : 2 , defaultSizeY : 1 , minSizeX : 1 , maxSizeX : null , minSizeY : 1 , maxSizeY : null , resizable : { enabled : true , handles : [ 'n' , 'e' , 's' , 'w' , 'ne' , 'se' , 'sw' , 'nw' ], start : function ( event, $element, widget ) {}, resize : function ( event, $element, widget ) {}, stop : function ( event, $element, widget ) {} }, draggable : { enabled : true , handle : '.my-class' , start : function ( event, $element, widget ) {}, drag : function ( event, $element, widget ) {}, stop : function ( event, $element, widget ) {} } };

Via Constant

You can also override the default configuration site wide by modifying the gridsterConfig constant

angular.module( 'yourApp' ).run([ 'gridsterConfig' , function ( gridsterConfig ) { gridsterConfig.width = 1000 ; }]);

Controller Access

The gridster and gridsterItem directive controller objects can be accessed within their scopes as 'gridster' and 'gridsterItem'.

These controllers are internal APIs that are subject to change.

< div gridster = "gridsterOpts" > < ul > < li gridster-item = "item" ng-repeat = "item in standardItems" > {{ gridsterItem.isMoving() }} </ li > </ ul > </ div >

Gridster Events

When the gridster goes in or out of mobile mode, a 'gridster-mobile-changed' event is broadcast on rootScope:

scope.$on( 'gridster-mobile-changed' , function ( gridster ) { })

When the gridster draggable properties change, a 'gridster-draggable-changed' event is broadcast on rootScope:

scope.$on( 'gridster-draggable-changed' , function ( gridster ) { })

When the gridster resizable properties change, a 'gridster-resizable-changed' event is broadcast on rootScope:

scope.$on( 'gridster-resizable-changed' , function ( gridster ) { })

When the gridster element's size changes, a 'gridster-resized' event is broadcast on rootScope:

scope.$on( 'gridster-resized' , function ( sizes, gridster ) { })

Gridster Item Events

Gridster items have CSS transitions by default. Gridster items listen for css transition-end across different browsers and broadcast the event 'gridster-item-transition-end'. You can listen for it like this from within the gridster-item directive:

scope.$on( 'gridster-item-transition-end' , function ( item ) { })

After a gridster item's controller has finished with setup, it broadcasts an event 'gridster-item-initialized' on its own scope. You can listen for it like this from within the gridster-item directive:

scope.$on( 'gridster-item-initialized' , function ( item ) { })

After a gridster item's size changes (rows or columns), it broadcasts an event 'gridster-item-resized' on its own scope. You can listen for it like this from within the gridster-item directive:

scope.$on( 'gridster-item-resized' , function ( item ) { })

Watching item changes of size and position

The typical Angular way would be to do a $scope.$watch on your item or items in the scope. Example:

$scope.items = [{},{}]; $scope.$watch( 'items' , function ( items ) { }, true );

or

$scope.$watch( 'items[0]' , function ( ) { }, true );

or

$scope.$watch( 'items[0].sizeX' , function ( ) { }, true );

The third argument, true, is to make the watch based on the value of the object, rather than just matching the reference to the object.

Note

This directive/plugin does not generate style tags, like the jQuery plugin. It also uses standard camelCase for variables and object properties, while the original plugin used lower_case_with_underscores. These options have not and may never be implemented:

widget_class - not necessary since directives already whatever classes and attributes you want to add

widget_margins - replaced by 'margins'

widget_base_dimensions - replaced by 'defaultSizeX' and 'defaultSizeY'

min_cols - currently, only 'columns' is used to defined the maximum width

max_cols - currently, only 'columns' is used to defined the maximum width

min_rows - replaced by 'minRows'

max_rows - replaced by 'maxRows'

max_size_x

max_size_y

extra_cols

extra_rows

autogenerate_stylesheet

avoid_overlapped_widgets

resize.axes

resize.handle_class - replaced by 'resize.handle', which doesn't need to be a class

resize.handle_append_to

resize.max_size

collision.on_overlap_start

collision.on_overlap

collision.on_overlap_stop

Contributing

Install project dependencies

npm install bower install

Style Guide

Please respect the formatting specified in .editorconfig

Grunt Tasks

grunt default Runs jshint & compiles project

grunt dev Opens demo page, starts karma test runner, runs unit tests on src & test folder changes

grunt e2e Watch src folder and run e2e tests on changes