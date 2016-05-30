Angular.JS directive for Gravatar.
Copyright (C) 2015, Sebastian Wallin sebastian.wallin@gmail.com
bower install angular-gravatar
npm install angular-gravatar
Include angular-gravatar.js in your application.
<script src="bower_components/angular-gravatar/build/angular-gravatar.js"></script>
Add the module
ui.gravatar as a dependency to your app:
var app = angular.module('app', ['ui.gravatar']);
Then use the directive on an image tag and it will set the correct
src
attribute for you.
<!-- using a scope variable //-->
<img gravatar-src="user.email" gravatar-size="100">
<!-- or a string directly //-->
<img gravatar-src="'sebastian.wallin@gmail.com'" gravatar-size="100">
If the source is already an MD5 hash, it will be left untouched (thanks @thewarpaint)
If you know that the source is not going to change, you can use the
gravatar-src-once instead:
<img gravatar-src-once="user.email">
Note: this directive will watch for a non falsy value and then stop watching.
The options that are sent along to Gravatar can be set either
directly in the directive as seen above with
size or configured as default
parameters via the
gravatarServiceProvider:
angular.module('ui.gravatar').config([
'gravatarServiceProvider', function(gravatarServiceProvider) {
gravatarServiceProvider.defaults = {
size : 100,
"default": 'mm' // Mystery man as default for missing avatars
};
// Use https endpoint
gravatarServiceProvider.secure = true;
// Force protocol
gravatarServiceProvider.protocol = 'my-protocol';
// Override URL generating function
gravatarServiceProvider.urlFunc = function(options) {
// Code to generate custom URL
};
}
]);
Note that by default, no explicit protocol is set. This means that the image will use the protocol with which the page is loaded. For example; if the page url is http://www.example.com the image will be loaded over http, but if the page url is https://www.example.com the image will be loaded over https.
Anyway, you can force the protocol you want (for
https use
secure = true instead of
protocol = 'https' because gravatar url differs for secure/no secure).
For example, if you are developing a mobile app with Cordova you should use
http. Otherwise directive will use
file protocol and fail.
All the available options can be seen over at the Gravatar docs for image requests
MIT