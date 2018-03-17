WARNING: This library is deprecated Unfortunately I no longer have the need, time or desire to maintain this lib. That said, if anyone wishes to take it on please let me know.

Angular directive for the Google Places Autocomplete component.

Installation

Install via bower: bower install angular-google-places-autocomplete

Or if you're old skool, copy src/autocomplete.js into your project.

Then add the script to your page (be sure to include the Google Places API as well):

< script src = "https://maps.googleapis.com/maps/api/js?libraries=places" > </ script > < script src = "/bower_components/angular-google-places-autocomplete/src/autocomplete.js" > </ script >

You'll probably also want the styles:

< link rel = "stylesheet" href = "/bower_components/angular-google-places-autocomplete/src/autocomplete.css" >

Usage

First add the dependency to your app:

angular.module( 'myApp' , [ 'google.places' ]);

Then you can use the directive on text inputs like so:

< input type = "text" g-places-autocomplete ng-model = "myScopeVar" />

The directive also supports the following optional attributes:

forceSelection — forces the user to select from the dropdown. Defaults to false .

. options — See google.maps.places.AutocompleteRequest object specification.

Examples

Issues or feature requests

Create a ticket here

Contributing

Issue a pull request including any relevant testing and updated any documentation if required.