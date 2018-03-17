openbase logo
agp

angular-google-places-autocomplete

by Dave Kuhn
0.2.9 (see all)

Pure AngularJS directive for Google Places Autocomplete

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Downloads/wk

1.2K

GitHub Stars

259

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

13

Package

Dependencies

1

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

WARNING: This library is deprecated Unfortunately I no longer have the need, time or desire to maintain this lib. That said, if anyone wishes to take it on please let me know.

angular-google-places-autocomplete

Angular directive for the Google Places Autocomplete component.

Installation

Install via bower: bower install angular-google-places-autocomplete

Or if you're old skool, copy src/autocomplete.js into your project.

Then add the script to your page (be sure to include the Google Places API as well):

<script src="https://maps.googleapis.com/maps/api/js?libraries=places"></script>
<script src="/bower_components/angular-google-places-autocomplete/src/autocomplete.js"></script>

You'll probably also want the styles:

<link rel="stylesheet" href="/bower_components/angular-google-places-autocomplete/src/autocomplete.css">

Usage

First add the dependency to your app:

angular.module('myApp', ['google.places']);

Then you can use the directive on text inputs like so:

<input type="text" g-places-autocomplete ng-model="myScopeVar" />

The directive also supports the following optional attributes:

Examples

Issues or feature requests

Create a ticket here

Contributing

Issue a pull request including any relevant testing and updated any documentation if required.

