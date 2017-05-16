An AngularJS module for using all Google Apis and your Google Cloud Endpoints (Google App Engine) with OAuth. This module uses Google APIs Client Library for JavaScript, available for all GApis.
This module is available as
bower package, install it with this command:
$ bower install --save angular-google-gapi
it's also available as a
npm package, install it with this command:
$ npm install --save angular-google-gapi
or you may download the latest release
<script type="text/javascript" src="/angular-google-gapi/dist/angular-google-gapi.min.js"></script>
var app = angular.module('myModule', ['angular-google-gapi']);
add
run() in root module
app.run(['GApi', 'GAuth',
function(GApi, GAuth) {
var BASE = 'https://myGoogleAppEngine.appspot.com/_ah/api';
GApi.load('myApiName', 'v1', BASE).then(function(resp) {
console.log('api: ' + resp.api + ', version: ' + resp.version + ' loaded');
}, function(resp) {
console.log('an error occured during loading api: ' + resp.api + ', resp.version: ' + version);
});
}
]);
add
run() in root module
app.run(['GAuth', 'GApi', 'GData', '$state', '$rootScope',
function(GAuth, GApi, GData, $state, $rootScope) {
$rootScope.gdata = GData;
var CLIENT = 'yourGoogleAuthAPIKey';
var BASE = 'https://myGoogleAppEngine.appspot.com/_ah/api';
GApi.load('myApiName','v1',BASE);
GApi.load('calendar','v3'); // for google api (https://developers.google.com/apis-explorer/)
GAuth.setClient(CLIENT)
// default scope is only https://www.googleapis.com/auth/userinfo.email
GAuth.setScope('https://www.googleapis.com/auth/userinfo.email https://www.googleapis.com/auth/calendar.readonly');
// load the auth api so that it doesn't have to be loaded asynchronously
// when the user clicks the 'login' button.
// That would lead to popup blockers blocking the auth window
GAuth.load();
// or just call checkAuth, which in turn does load the oauth api.
// if you do that, GAuth.load(); is unnecessary
GAuth.checkAuth().then(
function (user) {
console.log(user.name + ' is logged in');
$state.go('webapp.home'); // an example of action if it's possible to
// authenticate user at startup of the application
},
function() {
$state.go('login'); // an example of action if it's impossible to
// authenticate user at startup of the application
}
);
}
]);
GApi.load Error handling
GApi.load('myApiName', 'v1', BASE)
.catch(function(api, version) {
console.log('an error occured during loading api: ' + api + ', version: ' + version);
});
app.controller('myController', ['$scope', 'GApi',
function myController($scope, GApi) {
GApi.execute('youApi', 'you.api.method.name').then(function(resp) {
$scope.value = resp;
}, function() {
console.log('error :(');
});
}
]);
app.controller('myController', ['$scope', 'GApi',
function myController($scope, GApi) {
GApi.execute('youApi', 'you.api.method.name', {param: value}).then(function(resp) {
$scope.value = resp;
}, function() {
console.log('error :(');
});
}
]);
app.controller('myController', ['$scope', 'GApi',
function myController($scope, GApi) {
GApi.executeAuth('youApi', 'you.api.method.name').then(function(resp) {
$scope.value = resp;
}, function() {
console.log('error :(');
});
}
]);
app.controller('myController', ['$scope', 'GApi',
function myController($scope, GApi) {
GApi.executeAuth('youApi', 'you.api.method.name', {param: value}).then(function(resp) {
$scope.value = resp;
}, function() {
console.log('error :(');
});
}
]);
The login should be triggered by a user action, or you might run into issues with popup blockers. More information about this can be found in the Google APIs Client Library Documentation.
app.controller('myController', ['$scope', 'GAuth', '$state',
function myController($scope, GAuth, $state) {
$scope.doSignup = function() {
GAuth.login().then(function(user) {
console.log(user.name + ' is logged in');
$state.go('webapp.home'); // action after the user have validated that
// your application can access their Google account
}, function() {
console.log('login failed');
});
};
}
]);
Get user info after login is very simple
app.controller('myController', ['$rootScope',
function myController($rootScope) {
console.log($rootScope.gdata.getUser().name);
}
]);
<h1>{{gdata.getUser().name}}</h1>
User object:
email
picture (url)
id (Google id)
name (Google account name or email if don't exist)
link (link to Google+ page)
gulp is used to minify
angular-google-gapi.js (using Uglify). Execute
npm install (requires
Node.js and
npm) to install the required packages.
Run
gulp to generate a minified version (
angular-google-gapi.min.js). Note that this requires
gulp to be installed globally (via
npm install -g gulp).