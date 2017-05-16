openbase logo
An AngularJS module for using all Google Apis and your Google Cloud Endpoints (Google App Engine) with OAuth. This module uses Google APIs Client Library for JavaScript, available for all GApis.

Readme

Angular Google GApi

An AngularJS module for using all Google Apis and your Google Cloud Endpoints (Google App Engine) with OAuth. This module uses Google APIs Client Library for JavaScript, available for all GApis.

Example

Demo

Code

Requirements

Installation

Add library

This module is available as bower package, install it with this command:

$ bower install --save angular-google-gapi

it's also available as a npm package, install it with this command:

$ npm install --save angular-google-gapi

or you may download the latest release

<script type="text/javascript" src="/angular-google-gapi/dist/angular-google-gapi.min.js"></script>

Add dependency

var app = angular.module('myModule', ['angular-google-gapi']);

Configuration

without Google Auth

add run() in root module

app.run(['GApi', 'GAuth',
    function(GApi, GAuth) {
        var BASE = 'https://myGoogleAppEngine.appspot.com/_ah/api';
        GApi.load('myApiName', 'v1', BASE).then(function(resp) {
            console.log('api: ' + resp.api + ', version: ' + resp.version + ' loaded');
        }, function(resp) {
            console.log('an error occured during loading api: ' + resp.api + ', resp.version: ' + version);
        });
    }
]);

with Google Auth

add run() in root module

app.run(['GAuth', 'GApi', 'GData', '$state', '$rootScope',
    function(GAuth, GApi, GData, $state, $rootScope) {

        $rootScope.gdata = GData;

        var CLIENT = 'yourGoogleAuthAPIKey';
        var BASE = 'https://myGoogleAppEngine.appspot.com/_ah/api';

        GApi.load('myApiName','v1',BASE);
        GApi.load('calendar','v3'); // for google api (https://developers.google.com/apis-explorer/)

        GAuth.setClient(CLIENT)
        // default scope is only https://www.googleapis.com/auth/userinfo.email
        GAuth.setScope('https://www.googleapis.com/auth/userinfo.email https://www.googleapis.com/auth/calendar.readonly');

        // load the auth api so that it doesn't have to be loaded asynchronously
        // when the user clicks the 'login' button.
        // That would lead to popup blockers blocking the auth window
        GAuth.load();

        // or just call checkAuth, which in turn does load the oauth api.
        // if you do that, GAuth.load(); is unnecessary
        GAuth.checkAuth().then(
            function (user) {
                console.log(user.name + ' is logged in');
                $state.go('webapp.home'); // an example of action if it's possible to
                                        // authenticate user at startup of the application
            },
            function() {
                $state.go('login'); // an example of action if it's impossible to
                                  // authenticate user at startup of the application
            }
        );
    }
]);

GApi.load Error handling

GApi.load('myApiName', 'v1', BASE)
   .catch(function(api, version) {
       console.log('an error occured during loading api: ' + api + ', version: ' + version);
   });

Usage

Execute your api without params

app.controller('myController', ['$scope', 'GApi',
    function myController($scope, GApi) {
        GApi.execute('youApi', 'you.api.method.name').then(function(resp) {
            $scope.value = resp;
        }, function() {
            console.log('error :(');
        });
    }
]);

Execute your api with params

app.controller('myController', ['$scope', 'GApi',
    function myController($scope, GApi) {
        GApi.execute('youApi', 'you.api.method.name', {param: value}).then(function(resp) {
            $scope.value = resp;
        }, function() {
            console.log('error :(');
        });
    }
]);

Execute your api without params with Google Auth

app.controller('myController', ['$scope', 'GApi',
    function myController($scope, GApi) {
         GApi.executeAuth('youApi', 'you.api.method.name').then(function(resp) {
            $scope.value = resp;
        }, function() {
            console.log('error :(');
        });
    }
]);

Execute your api with params with Google Auth

app.controller('myController', ['$scope', 'GApi',
    function myController($scope, GApi) {
        GApi.executeAuth('youApi', 'you.api.method.name', {param: value}).then(function(resp) {
            $scope.value = resp;
        }, function() {
            console.log('error :(');
        });
    }
]);

Signup with Google

The login should be triggered by a user action, or you might run into issues with popup blockers. More information about this can be found in the Google APIs Client Library Documentation.

app.controller('myController', ['$scope', 'GAuth', '$state',
    function myController($scope, GAuth, $state) {
        $scope.doSignup = function() {
            GAuth.login().then(function(user) {
                console.log(user.name + ' is logged in');
                $state.go('webapp.home'); // action after the user have validated that
                                          // your application can access their Google account
            }, function() {
                console.log('login failed');
            });
        };
    }
]);

Get user info

Get user info after login is very simple

app.controller('myController', ['$rootScope',
    function myController($rootScope) {
        console.log($rootScope.gdata.getUser().name);
    }
]);

<h1>{{gdata.getUser().name}}</h1>

User object:

  • email
  • picture (url)
  • id (Google id)
  • name (Google account name or email if don't exist)
  • link (link to Google+ page)

Development

gulp is used to minify angular-google-gapi.js (using Uglify). Execute npm install (requires Node.js and npm) to install the required packages.

Run gulp to generate a minified version (angular-google-gapi.min.js). Note that this requires gulp to be installed globally (via npm install -g gulp).

