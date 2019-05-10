Install with bower
bower install angular-google-chart --save
Wrapper directive for Google Chart Tools
Interested in contributing to Angular Google Chart? Cool! Check out CONTRIBUTING.md for a brief guide to raising issues and submitting Pull Requests.
Development branch is
development.
Release branch is
master (idealy), and was created just because Bower needed it.
There is documentation on the
gh-pages branch which hosts the project's documentation website.
Please send your pull requests to
development.
In order to build the project you will need to have NodeJS and NPM installed.
In commandline, from the root of the project, run
npm install. This will install
grunt and the required plugins. Run
grunt or
grunt build to build
ng-google-chart.js and
ng-google-chart.min.js with included source maps.
grunt release builds without
source maps.
Tests are run during build. Use
grunt watch to run jshint and tests whenever
source files are changed.
See ChartWrapper and DataTable documentation.
See CHANGELOG.md for a summary of changes.
