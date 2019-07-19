This service lets you integrate google analytics tracker in your AngularJS applications easily.

You can use basic functions, Analytics.trackEvent('video', 'play', 'django.mp4'); or more advanced e-commerce features like product tracking, promo codes, transactions...

Proudly brought to you by @revolunet, @deltaepsilon, @justinsa and contributors

Features

highly configurable

automatic page tracking

event tracking

e-commerce (ecommerce.js) support

enhanced e-commerce (ec.js) support

multiple-domains

ga.js (classic) and analytics.js (universal) support

cross-domain support

multiple tracking objects

hybrid mobile application support

Chrome extension support

offline mode

analytics.js advanced debugging support IMPORTANT! As of version 2.x, methods that were previously marked as deprecated have been removed from this library. The following methods are no longer available: setCookieConfig , getCookieConfig , createAnalyticsScriptTag , and createScriptTag . Each have been replaced with alternative implementations that can be found in this documentation.

Installation and Quick Start

The quick start is designed to give you a simple, working example for the most common usage scenario. There are numerous other ways to configure and use this library as explained in the documentation.

You can install the module from a package manger of your choice directly from the command line

bower install angular-google-analytics npm i angular-google-analytics nuget install angular-google-analytics

Or alternatively, grab the dist/angular-google-analytics.min.js and include it in your project

In your application, declare the angular-google-analytics module dependency.

< script src = "bower_components/angular-google-analytics/dist/angular-google-analytics.js" > </ script >

2- In your application, declare dependency injection:

var myApp = angular.module( 'myModule' , [ 'angular-google-analytics' ]);

3- Set your Google Analytics account and start tracking:

myApp.config([ 'AnalyticsProvider' , function ( AnalyticsProvider ) { AnalyticsProvider.setAccount( 'UU-XXXXXXX-X' ); }]).run([ 'Analytics' , function ( Analytics ) { }]);

Congratulations! angular-google-analytics is ready and Google Analytics will track your page views once the application is run

Configure Service

app.config( function ( AnalyticsProvider ) { });

Configuration Method Chaining

AnalyticsProvider .logAllCalls( true ) .startOffline( true ) .useECommerce( true , true );

Use Classic Analytics

AnalyticsProvider.useAnalytics( false );

Set Google Analytics Accounts (Required)

AnalyticsProvider.setAccount( 'UA-XXXXX-xx' );

Note: the single account syntax is internally represented as an unnamed account object that will have all properties defined to defaults, except for name.

AnalyticsProvider.setAccount([ { tracker : 'UA-12345-12' , name : "tracker1" }, { tracker : 'UA-12345-34' , name : "tracker2" } ]);

Note: the above account objects will have all properties defined to defaults that are not defined.

AnalyticsProvider.setAccount({ tracker : 'UA-12345-12' , name : "tracker1" , fields : { cookieDomain : 'foo.example.com' , cookieName : 'myNewName' , cookieExpires : 20000 }, crossDomainLinker : true , crossLinkDomains : [ 'domain-1.com' , 'domain-2.com' ], displayFeatures : true , enhancedLinkAttribution : true , select : function ( args ) { return true ; }, set : { forceSSL : true }, trackEvent : true , trackEcommerce : true });

Note: the above properties are referenced and discussed in proceeding sections.

Use Display Features

AnalyticsProvider.useDisplayFeatures( true );

If set to a truthy value then the display features module is loaded with Google Analytics.

In the case of universal analytics, this value will be used as the default for any tracker that does not have the displayFeatures property defined. All trackers with displayFeatures: true will be registered for display features.

Use Enhanced Link Attribution

AnalyticsProvider.useEnhancedLinkAttribution( true );

If set to a truthy value then the enhanced link attribution module is loaded with Google Analytics.

In the case of universal analytics, this value will be used as the default for any tracker that does not have the enhancedLinkAttribution property defined. All trackers with enhancedLinkAttribution: true will be registered for enhanced link attribution.

Use Cross Domain Linking

AnalyticsProvider.useCrossDomainLinker( true ); AnalyticsProvider.setCrossLinkDomains([ 'domain-1.com' , 'domain-2.com' ]);

If set to a truthy value then the cross-linked domains are registered with Google Analytics.

In the case of universal analytics, these values will be used as the default for any tracker that does not have the crossDomainLinker and crossLinkDomains properties defined. All trackers with crossDomainLinker: true will register the cross-linked domains.

Track Events

This property is defined for universal analytics account objects only and is false by default.

If trackEvent: true for an account object then all trackEvent calls will be supported for that account object.

Set trackEvent: false for an account object that is not tracking events.

Track E-Commerce

This property is defined for universal analytics account objects only. This property defaults to true if e-commerce is enabled (either classic or enhanced) and false otherwise.

If trackEcommerce: true for an account object then all e-commerce calls will be supported for that account object.

Set trackEcommerce: false for an account object that is not tracking e-commerce.

Enable E-Commerce

AnalyticsProvider.useECommerce( true , false ); AnalyticsProvider.useECommerce( true , true ); AnalyticsProvider.setCurrency( 'CDN' );

Note: When enhanced e-commerce is enabled, the legacy e-commerce module is disabled and unsupported. This is a requirement of Google Analytics.

Set Route Tracking Behaviors

Note: In order to set route tracking behavior in the $routeProvider you need the ngRoute module in your application. Please refer to the official angular ngRoute documentation on how to install and use this service.

AnalyticsProvider.trackPages( true ); AnalyticsProvider.trackUrlParams( true ); AnalyticsProvider.ignoreFirstPageLoad( true ); AnalyticsProvider.trackPrefix( 'my-application' ); AnalyticsProvider.setPageEvent( '$stateChangeSuccess' ); AnalyticsProvider.setRemoveRegExp( /\/\d+?$/ ); AnalyticsProvider.readFromRoute( true ); $routeProvider .when( '/sessions' , { templateUrl : 'list.html' , controller : 'ListController' }) .when( '/session/:id' ,{ templateUrl : 'master.html' , controller : 'MasterController' , pageTrack : '/session' }) .when( '/member/:sessionId/:memberId' , { templateUrl : 'member.html' , controller : 'CardController' , pageTrack : '/member' , }) .otherwise({ templateUrl : '404.html' , doNotTrack : true });

Set Domain Name

AnalyticsProvider.setDomainName( 'XXX' );

Note: Use the string 'none' for testing on localhost.

Enable Experiment (universal analytics only)

AnalyticsProvider.setExperimentId( '12345' );

Note: only a single experiment can be defined.

Support Hybrid Mobile Applications (universal analytics only)

AnalyticsProvider.setHybridMobileSupport( true );

If set to a truthy value then each account object will disable protocol checking and all injected scripts will use the HTTPS protocol.

Delay Script Tag Insertion and Tracker Setup

AnalyticsProvider.delayScriptTag( true );

Offline Mode

AnalyticsProvider.startOffline( true );

Disable Analytics / User Opt-out

AnalyticsProvider.disableAnalytics( true );

Note: Using this configuration option requires that you already know the user wants to opt-out before the analytics script is injected on the page. This is somewhat unlikely for most use cases given the nature of a single page application. This module provides a better alternative with Offline mode since you can effectively opt the user out of tracking by enabling offline mode at any time during execution.

Service Logging

AnalyticsProvider.logAllCalls( true );

Test Mode

AnalyticsProvider.enterTestMode();

Debug Mode

AnalyticsProvider.enterDebugMode( Boolean );

Anonymize IP

AnalyticsProvider.setAccount({ tracker : 'UA-12345-12' , set : { anonymizeIp : true } }

Using the Analytics Service

IMPORTANT! Due to how Google Analytics works, it is important to remember that you must always call Analytics.pageView(); when you want to push setting changes and function calls to Google Analytics.

Automatic Page View Tracking

If you are relying on automatic page tracking, you need to inject Analytics at least once in your application.

app.run( function ( Analytics ) {});

Declaring a Controller

app.controller( 'SampleController' , function ( Analytics ) { });

Accessing Configuration Settings

The following configuration settings are intended to be immutable. While the values can be changed in this list by the user, this will not impact the behavior of the service as these values are not referenced internally; exceptions are noted below but are not intended to be utilized in such a way by the user. No guarantee will be made for future versions of this service supporting any functionality beyond reading values from this list.

Analytics.configuration.accounts; Analytics.configuration.universalAnalytics; Analytics.configuration.crossDomainLinker; Analytics.configuration.crossLinkDomains; Analytics.configuration.currency; Analytics.configuration.debugMode; Analytics.configuration.delayScriptTag; Analytics.configuration.disableAnalytics; Analytics.configuration.displayFeatures; Analytics.configuration.domainName; Analytics.configuration.ecommerce; Analytics.configuration.enhancedEcommerce; Analytics.configuration.enhancedLinkAttribution; Analytics.configuration.experimentId; Analytics.configuration.ignoreFirstPageLoad; Analytics.configuration.logAllCalls; Analytics.configuration.pageEvent; Analytics.configuration.removeRegExp; Analytics.configuration.traceDebuggingMode; Analytics.configuration.trackPrefix; Analytics.configuration.trackRoutes; Analytics.configuration.trackUrlParams;

Get URL

Analytics.getUrl();

Manual Script Tag Injection and Tracker Setup

If delayScriptTag(true) was set during configuration then manual script tag injection and tracker setup is required. Otherwise, the script tag and trackers will be automatically injected and configured when the service is instantiated.

Analytics.registerScriptTags(); Analytics.registerTrackers();

Advanced Settings / Custom Dimensions

The set call allows for advanced configuration and definitions in universal analytics only. This is a no-op when using classic analytics.

Analytics.set( '&uid' , 1234 ); Analytics.set( 'dimension1' , 'Paid' ); Analytics.set( 'dimension2' , 'Paid' , 'accountName' );

Page Tracking

Analytics.trackPage( '/video/detail/XXX' ); Analytics.trackPage( '/video/detail/XXX' , 'Video XXX' ); Analytics.trackPage( '/video/detail/XXX' , 'Video XXX' , { dimension15 : 'My Custom Dimension' , metric18 : 8000 });

Event Tracking

Analytics.trackEvent( 'video' , 'play' , 'django.mp4' ); Analytics.trackEvent( 'video' , 'play' , 'django.mp4' , 4 ); Analytics.trackEvent( 'video' , 'play' , 'django.mp4' , 4 , true ); Analytics.trackEvent( 'video' , 'play' , 'django.mp4' , 4 , true , { dimension15 : 'My Custom Dimension' , metric18 : 8000 }); Analytics.trackEvent( 'video' , 'play' , 'django.mp4' , 4 , true , { dimension15 : 'My Custom Dimension' , metric18 : 8000 , transport : 'beacon' , hitCallback : function ( ) { document .location = 'http://google.com' ; } } );

Track User Timings

The trackTimings call is available for universal analytics only. This is a no-op when using classic analytics.

Analytics.trackTimings(timingCategory, timingVar, timingValue, timingLabel); var endTime = new Date ().getTime(), timeSpent = endTime - startTime; Analytics.trackTimings( 'Time to Checkout' , 'User Timings' , timeSpent);

Classic E-Commerce (ecommerce.js)

Classic e-commerce and enhanced e-commerce are mutually exclusive.

Analytics.addTrans( '1' , '' , '2.42' , '0.42' , '0' , 'Amsterdam' , '' , 'Netherlands' , 'EUR' ); Analytics.addItem( '1' , 'sku-1' , 'Test product 1' , 'Testing' , '1' , '1' ); Analytics.addItem( '1' , 'sku-2' , 'Test product 2' , 'Testing' , '1' , '1' ); Analytics.trackTrans(); Analytics.clearTrans();

Enhanced E-Commerce (ec.js)

Enhanced e-commerce is only available for universal analytics. Enhanced e-commerce and classic e-commerce are mutually exclusive.

Product Impression Tracking

Analytics.addImpression(productId, name, list, brand, category, variant, position, price); Analytics.pageView(); Analytics.addImpression( 'sku-1' , 'Test Product 1' , 'Category List' , 'Brand 1' , 'Category-1' , 'variant-1' , '1' , '24990' ); Analytics.addImpression( 'sku-2' , 'Test Product 2' , 'Category List' , 'Brand 2' , 'Category-1' , 'variant-3' , '2' , '2499' ); Analytics.pageView();

Product Click Tracking

Analytics.addProduct(productId, name, category, brand, variant, price, quantity, coupon, position, custom); Analytics.productClick(listName); Analytics.addProduct( 'sku-2' , 'Test Product 2' , 'Category-1' , 'Brand 2' , 'variant-3' , '2499' , '1' , 'FLAT10' , '1' ); Analytics.productClick( 'Search Result' ); Analytics.addProduct( 'sku-2' , 'Test Product 2' , 'Category-1' , 'Brand 2' , 'variant-3' , '2499' , '1' , 'FLAT10' , '1' , { dimension4 : 'strong' , metric2 : 5 }); Analytics.productClick( 'Search Result' );

Product Detail Tracking

Analytics.addProduct(productId, name, category, brand, variant, price, quantity, coupon, position); Analytics.trackDetail(); Analytics.addProduct( 'sku-2' , 'Test Product 2' , 'Category-1' , 'Brand 2' , 'variant-3' , '2499' , '1' , 'FLAT10' , '1' ); Analytics.trackDetail();

Add to Cart Tracking

Analytics.addProduct(productId, name, category, brand, variant, price, quantity, coupon, position); Analytics.trackCart( 'add' , listName); Analytics.addProduct( 'sku-2' , 'Test Product 2' , 'Category-1' , 'Brand 2' , 'variant-3' , '2499' , '1' , 'FLAT10' , '1' ); Analytics.addProduct( 'sku-2' , 'Test Product 2' , 'Category-1' , 'Brand 2' , 'variant-3' , '2499' , '1' , 'FLAT10' , '1' ); Analytics.trackCart( 'add' , 'Search Result' );

Remove from Cart Tracking

Analytics.addProduct(productId, name, category, brand, variant, price, quantity, coupon, position); Analytics.trackCart( 'remove' , listName); Analytics.addProduct( 'sku-2' , 'Test Product 2' , 'Category-1' , 'Brand 2' , 'variant-3' , '2499' , '1' , 'FLAT10' , '1' ); Analytics.addProduct( 'sku-2' , 'Test Product 2' , 'Category-1' , 'Brand 2' , 'variant-3' , '2499' , '1' , 'FLAT10' , '1' ); Analytics.trackCart( 'remove' , 'Search Result' );

Checkout Tracking

Analytics.addProduct(productId, name, category, brand, variant, price, quantity, coupon, position); Analytics.trackCheckout(checkoutStep, optionValue); Analytics.addProduct( 'sku-2' , 'Test Product 2' , 'Category-1' , 'Brand 2' , 'variant-3' , '2499' , '1' , 'FLAT10' , '1' ); Analytics.addProduct( 'sku-2' , 'Test Product 2' , 'Category-1' , 'Brand 2' , 'variant-3' , '2499' , '1' , 'FLAT10' , '1' ); Analytics.trackCheckout( 1 , 'Visa' );

Transaction Tracking

Analytics.addProduct(productId, name, category, brand, variant, price, quantity, coupon, position); Analytics.trackTransaction(transactionId, affiliation, revenue, tax, shipping, coupon, list, step, option); Analytics.addProduct( 'sku-2' , 'Test Product 2' , 'Category-1' , 'Brand 2' , 'variant-3' , '2222' , '1' , 'MEN10' , '1' ); Analytics.addProduct( 'sku-2' , 'Test Product 2' , 'Category-1' , 'Brand 2' , 'variant-3' , '1111' , '1' , 'WOMEN10' , '1' ); Analytics.trackTransaction( 'T1234' , 'Online Store - Web' , '3333' , '10' , '200' , 'FLAT10' , '' , '' , '' );

Promotion Impressions

Analytics.addPromo(productId, name, creative, position); Analytics.pageView(); Analytics.addPromo( 'PROMO_1234' , 'Summer Sale' , 'summer_banner2' , 'banner_slot1' ); Analytics.pageView();

Note: Before tracking promotion clicks, call pageView, otherwise promotion impressions will be treated as promotion clicks.

Promotion Clicks

Analytics.addPromo(promotionId, promotionName, creative, position); Analytics.promoClick(promotionName); Analytics.addPromo( 'PROMO_1234' , 'Summer Sale' , 'summer_banner2' , 'banner_slot1' ); Analytics.promoClick( 'Summer Sale' );

Exception Tracking

Analytics.trackException(description, isFatal); Analytics.trackException( 'Function "foo" is undefined on object "bar"' , true );

Online / Offline Mode

Analytics.offline( true ); Analytics.offline( false );

In-Memory Queues

Analytics.log; Analytics.offlineQueue;

Directive

Alternatively, you can use a directive to avoid filling controllers with Analytics.trackEvent(); statements.

Note: the directive does not create an isolate scope.

< button type = "button" ga-track-event = "['video', 'play', 'django.mp4']" > </ button > < button type = "button" ga-track-event = "['video', 'play', 'django.mp4', 4, true, {dimension15: 'My Custom Dimension', metric18: 8000}]" > </ button >

You can define the properties on your controller too, $scope.event = ['video', 'play', 'django.mp4'] and reference them.

< button type = "button" ga-track-event = "event" > </ button >

ga-track-event-if is a conditional check. If the attribute value evaluates falsey, the event will NOT be fired. This is useful for user tracking opt-out, etc.

< button type = "button" ga-track-event = "['video', 'play', 'django.mp4']" ga-track-event-if = "shouldTrack" > </ button >

Troubleshooting

AdBlock EasyPrivacy

AdBlock has a module named EasyPrivacy that is meant to block web tracking scripts. angular-google-analytics.js gets filtered out by the EasyPrivacy blacklist.

Users who are already concatenating and minifying their scripts should not notice a problem as long as the new script name is not also on the EasyPrivacy blacklist. Alternatively, consider changing the file name manually.

Debugging Resources

Chrome Extension: Google Analytics Debugger Firefox Add-on: Google Analytics Debugger

License

As AngularJS itself, this module is released under the permissive MIT License. Your contributions are always welcome.

Development

After forking you will need to run the following from a command line to get your environment setup:

npm install

After install you have the following commands available to you from a command line: