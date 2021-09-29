Tools for extracting/compiling angular-gettext strings.

Used to construct build tools for angular-gettext .

Implementations:

Check the website for usage instructions: http://angular-gettext.rocketeer.be/.

Options

All options and defaults are displayed below:

{ "startDelim" : "{{" , "endDelim" : "}}" , "markerName" : "gettext" , "markerNames" : [], "markerNamePlural" : null , "markerNamesPlural" : [], "moduleName" : "gettextCatalog" , "moduleMethodString" : "getString" , "moduleMethodPlural" : "getPlural" , "attribute" : "translate" , "attributes" : [], "lineNumbers" : true , "filterName" : "translate" , "format" : "javascript" , "defaultLanguage" : false , "requirejs" : false }

License