Full Webpack plugin for angular-gettext based on the angular-gettext-cli utility. Intended for both compilation and extraction. For details see official developer guide for angular-gettext.
This utility can:
$ npm -D i angular-gettext-plugin
//webpack.config.js
const AngularGetTextPlugin = require('./build/angular-gettext-plugin');
module.exports = {
entry: './app/index.js', // your entry file
output: {
// your output options...
},
module: {
// all your rules and loaders...
},
plugins: [
new AngularGetTextPlugin({
compileTranslations: { //optional
input: 'po/*.po',
outputFolder: 'l10n',
format: 'json'
},
extractStrings: { //optional
input: 'app/**/*.html',
destination: 'po/template.pot'
//Any of the angular-gettext-tools Extractor options
}
}),
// the rest of your plugins...
]
}
Support all the configuration and options of the angular-gettext-cli utility. Check also the angular-gettext-tools Extractor options (for the supported extractStrings options).
Please check the CHANGELOG.md file.