Full Webpack plugin for angular-gettext based on the angular-gettext-cli utility. Intended for both compilation and extraction. For details see official developer guide for angular-gettext.

This utility can:

extract all you strings into a separate file of you choice compile a given group of po files into the desired format

Installation

$ npm -D i angular-gettext-plugin

Example of usage

const AngularGetTextPlugin = require ( './build/angular-gettext-plugin' ); module .exports = { entry : './app/index.js' , output : { }, module : { }, plugins : [ new AngularGetTextPlugin({ compileTranslations : { input : 'po/*.po' , outputFolder : 'l10n' , format : 'json' }, extractStrings : { input : 'app/**/*.html' , destination : 'po/template.pot' } }), ] }

Options

Support all the configuration and options of the angular-gettext-cli utility. Check also the angular-gettext-tools Extractor options (for the supported extractStrings options).

Changelog

Please check the CHANGELOG.md file.